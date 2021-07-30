Full Spectrum Hemp Extract Chemistry Studies Underway at Colorado State University's College of Agricultural Sciences with Charlotte's Web's CW Labs

Multi-phase research project advances scientific data on how genetics, growing conditions and extraction types affect the phytochemical profile of hemp extract

DENVER, July 30, 2021 /CNW/ - (TSX: CWEB) (OTCQX: CWBHF) Supporting sound scientific data is a priority for the market leader in full spectrum hemp extract wellness products, Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc. ("Charlotte's Web," "CW" or the "Company"). The Company's CW Labs science division and Colorado State University's College of Agricultural Sciences ("CSU") have completed the first of three collaborative metabolomic hemp studies researching the complex chemical profile of full spectrum hemp extracts made from the Company's U.S. patented hemp cultivars. The collaboration examines cannabinoid profiles in hemp extracts under varying cultivars and conditions.

Specifically, the studies explore the degree at which environmental conditions, geographic regions, harvesting times and different extraction methods may affect the resulting phytochemical profile of the hemp plant and the subsequent botanical extracts. Phase I of the investigation explicitly analyzed how hemp harvest processing and extraction protocols can be standardized for consistent chemical profile.

Under the oversight of Dr. Jessica Prenni, Associate Professor in the Department of Horticulture at CSU, graduate student Janina Bowen researched the Company's proprietary hemp extracts in the Prenni Lab of the College of Agricultural Sciences.

"This is one of more than a dozen third-party scientific investigations Charlotte's Web is conducting on the efficacy and safety of our hemp extracts. We have a commitment to advancing the science on hemp to support personal health and well-being through these collaborative investigations. We're honored to work with Dr. Prenni and the team at Colorado State University," Charlotte's Web CEO Deanie Elsner said.

In phase I, the team at CSU has been collaborating with Charlotte's Web's CW Labs research scientists to examine hemp extracts for phytocannabinoids, terpenes, and various other compounds using sophisticated analytical equipment including liquid chromatography (LC-) and gas chromatography (GC-) coupled to mass spectrometry (MS) and more.

"We are thrilled to have the opportunity to work with Charlotte's Web and contribute to building the knowledge base around full spectrum hemp extract products," CSU's Dr. Prenni said.

Long term, the study data discovered as a result this academic research will provide a deeper understanding of the range of constituents in full spectrum hemp extract, and an understanding of what factors can affect that profile. The information is intended to guide optimizing phytochemical fingerprints and will help to improve agricultural and extraction methods, and further standardize the process, procedures, test methods and controls for consistency and reproducibility.

Phase I of this scientific collaboration has been underway for more than two years and the research will be formally peer reviewed and published.

About Dr. Prenni

Dr. Jessica Prenni received her Ph.D. in Analytical Chemistry from the University of Colorado, Boulder followed by post-doctoral training at the Scripps Research Institute in La Jolla, CA. She has over 18 years of experience in biological mass spectrometry and served for over ten years at the Director of the Proteomics and Metabolomics Core Facility at Colorado State University (CSU). During this time, her group developed novel approaches in metabolomics for analytical methods and data analysis including the RAMClustR algorithm (developed by Dr. Corey Broeckling) for metabolite clustering and annotation. Presently, Dr. Prenni is an Associate Professor in the Department of Horticulture and Landscape Architecture in the College of Agricultural Sciences at CSU where the overall theme of her research is the application of mass spectrometry to address important issues in food/crop safety and quality. The major research themes of the Prenni Laboratory include: (1) non-targeted and targeted metabolite profiling of plant tissue and exudates to dissect complex genotype by environment (G x E) interactions, including the microbiome. (2) Development of novel approaches using ambient ionization for characterization of food quality and authenticity. (3) Sensitive and rapid quantification of drug and chemical residues in food products. (4) Novel method development for metabolomics sample preparation, data acquisition, and informatics.

About Charlotte's Web and its CW Labs Division

Charlotte's Web Labs ("CW Labs") is the Company's research and development division, advancing science around hemp-derived phytocannabinoids, terpenes and flavonoid compounds. CW Labs is headquartered at the Hauptmann Woodward Research Institute on the campus of the University at Buffalo's Jacobs School of Medicine and The Center for Integrated Global Biomedical Sciences, CW Labs is part of the State University of New York (SUNY) network.

About Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc.

Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc., a Certified B Corporation headquartered in Denver, Colorado, is the market leader in innovative whole-plant hemp extract wellness products under a family of brands which includes Charlotte's Web™, CBD Medic™, CBD Clinic™, and Harmony Hemp™. Charlotte's Web branded premium quality products start with proprietary hemp genetics that are 100-percent American farm grown and manufactured into whole-plant hemp extracts containing naturally occurring phytocannabinoids including cannabidiol ("CBD"}, CBC, CBG, terpenes, flavonoids and other beneficial hemp compounds. The Company's CW Labs R&D science division is located at the University at Buffalo in New York which is part of the State University of New York (SUNY) system of 64 universities. Charlotte's Web product categories include full spectrum hemp extract oil tinctures (liquid products), gummies (sleep, stress, inflammation recovery) , capsules, CBD topical creams and lotions , as well as products for dogs . Charlotte's Web products are distributed to more than 14,000 retail doors and 8,000 health care practitioners, and online through the Company's website at www.CharlottesWeb.com.

