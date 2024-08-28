HAMILTON, ON, Aug. 28, 2024 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise users of a full closure on the Burlington Canal Lift Bridge for continuing work on a major rehabilitation project:

Thursday, September 5 , from 9 am to 3 pm

During this period, no vehicular traffic will be allowed across the bridge. Motorists should expect delays.

Cyclists and pedestrians may cross the bridge using the available pathways. Marine traffic will not be affected.

This full closure is required to correct a roadway deficiency on the second phase of the bridge deck replacement project, which includes rehabilitating the approach spans. The project remains on schedule to be completed by fall 2024.

PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the bridge and thanks them for their patience.

