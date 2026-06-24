FULL CIRCLE LITHIUM SHOWCASES FCL-X™ AT U.S. NAVAL ACADEMY, ADVANCING FEDERAL AND MILITARY MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

Key Highlights

Live FCL-X™ thermal runaway and lithium-ion battery fire extinguishing demonstration conducted at the U.S. Naval Academy Vendor & Support Services Day in Annapolis, Maryland

Participation supports growing federal and military market opportunities as Full Circle Lithium expands access through the U.S. General Services Administration procurement channel

TORONTO, June 24, 2026 /CNW/ - Full Circle Lithium Corp. ("FCL" or the "Company") (TSXV: FCLI) (OTCQB: FCLIF) FSE: K0Q), a leading U.S.-based manufacturer of lithium-ion battery fire extinguishing products, is pleased to announce that, together with distribution partner Dival Safety Equipment, it participated in the Vendor and Support Services Day held on May 6, 2026, at the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland.

During the event, the team showcased the Company's FCL-X™ lithium-ion battery fire-extinguishing products and conducted a live-fire demonstration featuring a thermal-runaway event and the successful extinguishment of a light mobility scooter's lithium-ion battery. The demonstration was attended by multiple emergency response organizations and fire service providers responsible for supporting the Naval Academy and surrounding federal facilities.

The event provided an opportunity to demonstrate the growing need for specialized fire-extinguishing technologies as lithium-ion batteries become increasingly prevalent in military installations, electric vehicles, portable equipment, communications systems, robotics, drones, energy storage systems, and other mission-critical applications.

The U.S. Department of Defense is one of the world's largest purchasers of equipment, technology, infrastructure, and safety solutions, supported by an annual budget measured in the hundreds of billions of dollars. As military and federal agencies continue to adopt battery-powered technologies, the need for advanced lithium-ion battery fire-extinguishing solutions is expected to grow alongside these deployments¹.

The Company believes that access to the U.S. General Services Administration ("GSA") procurement framework represents a critical strategic advantage. GSA's Multiple Award Schedule program provides federal agencies, military branches, and authorized government buyers with streamlined access to approved commercial products and services, significantly reducing procurement timelines and administrative hurdles². For innovative safety technologies such as FCL-X™, inclusion within the GSA purchasing ecosystem can substantially improve visibility and purchasing accessibility across federal agencies and military installations.

"The Naval Academy demonstration provided an excellent opportunity to showcase the effectiveness of FCL-X™ to emergency response professionals operating in and around one of the most respected military institutions in the United States," said Carlos Vicens, Chief Executive Officer of FCL. "As lithium-ion battery adoption continues to accelerate across military, government, and critical infrastructure applications, the need for specialized fire extinguishing solutions is becoming increasingly important. Combined with our expanding access to federal procurement channels through the GSA, we believe FCL is well-positioned to pursue meaningful opportunities within the government and defense sectors."

Chad Carver, VP Sales & Operations FCL, added, "The response to the live demonstration was extremely positive. First responders and safety professionals understand the unique challenges posed by lithium-ion battery thermal runaway events, including rapid heat generation and the risk of re-ignition. Demonstrating FCL-X™ in real-world conditions continues to validate the value of our technology and helps build awareness among organizations responsible for protecting personnel, property, and critical assets."

The Company continues to pursue opportunities across military, government, industrial, commercial, and first-responder markets as awareness of lithium-ion battery fire risks grows globally.

Footnotes

¹ U.S. Department of Defense annual budgets and procurement spending routinely exceed hundreds of billions of dollars annually, supporting military installations, equipment modernization, infrastructure, energy systems and safety initiatives.

² The GSA Multiple Award Schedule (MAS) program provides federal agencies and other eligible government buyers access to millions of commercial products and services through pre-qualified suppliers and streamlined procurement processes. Sources: U.S. General Services Administration (GSA).

About Full Circle Lithium Corp.

FCL is a U.S.-based manufacturer of sustainable solutions for the lithium battery safety sector. Its flagship product innovation, FCL-X™, is a proprietary, non-hazardous, water-based fire-extinguishing agent designed specifically to combat the growing threat of lithium-ion battery fires. Backed by a world-class technical team, FCL is committed to delivering safe, effective, and environmentally responsible fire mitigation technologies.

For more information:

Carlos Vicens – CEO & Director

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1.416.977.3832

Cautionary Statement

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of securities legislation in Canada, and which are based on the expectations, estimates, and projections of management of the parties as of the date of this news release, unless otherwise stated. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "objective", "ongoing", "may", "will", "project", "should", "could", "believe", "plans", "intends" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. More particularly, and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements and information concerning expectations on the effectiveness of the marketing and sales of FCL-X™ through distribution agreements, the viability, effectiveness, safety and additional commercialization related to FCL-X™ which is at an early stage of commercialization (which is very difficult for a start-up venture like FCL as there are much larger and better capitalized established companies that can potentially quickly enter the lithium-ion battery fire-fighting market and create strong competition against FCL), on receiving patent protection for FCL-X™ and related inventions and processes, the ability of FCL, a start-up venture, to successfully commercialize its FCL-X™ including ramping-up production of the agent to meet potential demand, continue raising capital, upgrading and refurbishing its plant, and sourcing feedstock for this and its other lines of business. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the uncertainties and risk factors related to the loss of key technical and other staff, the battery fire-extinguishing agent functioning as expected to meet safety requirements and fire-fighting related government regulations and potential client product specifications, and applicable environmental requirements and issues – see additional risks described in FCL's public filings. Actual results, developments and timetables could vary significantly from the estimates presented. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. FCL disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by law. Additionally, FCL undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of FCL, its financial or operating results or its securities.

SOURCE Full Circle Lithium Inc