Full Circle Lithium Lists on Börse Frankfurt to Expand European Investor Access

Euro-denominated trading under ticker K0Q complementing current Canadian & U.S. listings

Enhances capital market platform and access for European investors via local brokerage platforms and market hours

Further expansion into the European investor base with a view to accessing strategic partnerships in the region for the FCL-X™ product portfolio

TORONTO, Nov. 12, 2025 /CNW/ - Full Circle Lithium Corp. ("FCL" or the "Company") (TSXV: FCLI) (OTCQB: FCLIF), a US-based lithium-ion battery fire extinguishing products manufacturer, is excited to announce is pleased to announce that its common shares have commenced trading on the Börse Frankfurt under ticker K0Q, WKN: A3ECHK, ISIN: CA3599171012, providing a euro-denominated access point for European investors. The Company will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") under FCLI and on the OTC market under FCLIF. No new shares are being issued, and the capital structure remains unchanged.

The Börse Frankfurt listing simplifies participation for European investors by offering euro-denominated trading through local brokerage platforms and during market hours. This new listing strengthens FCL's presence in the EU capital markets, enhances global visibility, and supports the Company's strategy to expand its investor base in sustainability-driven regions. In addition, FCL is actively pursuing strategic partnerships across Europe in the AI-enhanced Battery Energy Storage Systems (AI BESS), automotive, and first responder sectors. These efforts aim to incorporate FCL's lithium battery fire suppression FCL-X™ technologies into next-generation BESS units, emergency response solutions, used in energy storage facilities, electric vehicle infrastructure, and battery logistics operations.

"Our listing on Börse Frankfurt marks a pivotal milestone in Full Circle Lithium's growth trajectory," said Carlos Vicens, CEO of Full Circle Lithium Corp. "Europe leads the world in clean energy adoption and technology innovation. This listing enables us to engage directly with forward-thinking investors and potential partners in the heart of the global energy transition."

Innovation and Intellectual Property Expansion in the European Union

To further strengthen its European footprint, Full Circle Lithium plans to file new patent applications in the European Union (including Germany) in late 2025 or early 2026, covering advancements in lithium-ion battery fire containment systems, eco-friendly extinguishing compounds, and AI-integrated safety monitoring technologies. These filings will complement FCL's existing North American, South Korean, and Japanese intellectual property portfolio and reinforce its position as a global leader in lithium battery safety innovation.

Research Update

FCL is pleased to announce it has engaged, subject to regulatory and TSXV approval, the services of Atrium Research Corporation ("Atrium"), a leading company-sponsored research firm. Atrium will publish various research reports on the Company based on based on publicly available information, industry data, and discussions with management. Atrium will also host three recorded interviews with the Company's management team to present the investment case in an interview format. In exchange for its research services, Atrium will receive cash compensation in the amount of $3,500 per month for the services listed above. The services commenced on November 1, 2025, and will be provided for 12 months.

Marketing Update

FCL has, subject to regulatory and TSXV approval, retained Venture Liquidity Providers Inc. (VLP) to initiate its market-making service to provide assistance in maintaining an orderly trading market for the common shares of the Company.

The market-making service will be undertaken by VLP through a registered broker, W.D. Latimer Co. Ltd., in compliance with the applicable policies of the TSX Venture Exchange and other applicable laws. For its services, the FCL has agreed to pay VLP CAD $5,000 per month for a period of 12 months. The agreement may be terminated at any time by FCL or VLP. The Company and VLP act at arm's length, and VLP has no present interest, directly or indirectly, in FCL or its securities. The finances and the shares required for the market-making service are provided by W.D. Latimer. The fee paid by FCL to VLP is for services only. VLP is a specialized consulting firm based in Toronto, providing a variety of services focused on TSX-V-listed issuers. The services commenced on November 4, 2025.

About Full Circle Lithium Corp.

FCL is a U.S.-based lithium products manufacturer focused on sustainable solutions for the lithium and battery safety sector. Its flagship product innovation, FCL-X™, is a proprietary, non-hazardous, water-based fire-extinguishing agent designed specifically to combat the growing threat of lithium-ion battery fires. Backed by a world-class technical team, FCL is committed to delivering safe, effective, and environmentally responsible fire mitigation technologies.

For more information:

Carlos Vicens – CEO & Director

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1.416.977.3832

Cautionary Statement

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of securities legislation in Canada, and which are based on the expectations, estimates, and projections of management of the parties as of the date of this news release, unless otherwise stated. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "objective", "ongoing", "may", "will", "project", "should", "could", "believe", "plans", "intends" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. More particularly, and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements and information concerning expectations on the effectiveness of the marketing and sales of FCL-X™ through distribution agreements, the viability, effectiveness, safety and additional commercialization related to FCL-X™ which is at an early stage of commercialization (which is very difficult for a start-up venture like FCL as there are much larger and better capitalized established companies that can potentially quickly enter the lithium-ion battery fire-fighting market and create strong competition against FCL), on receiving patent protection for FCL-X™ and related inventions and processes, the ability of FCL, a start-up venture, to successfully commercialize its FCL-X™ including ramping-up production of the agent to meet potential demand, continue raising capital, upgrading and refurbishing its plant, and sourcing feedstock for this and its other lines of business. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the uncertainties and risk factors related to the loss of key technical and other staff, the battery fire-extinguishing agent functioning as expected to meet safety requirements and fire-fighting related government regulations and potential client product specifications, and applicable environmental requirements and issues – see additional risks described in FCL's public filings. Actual results, developments and timetables could vary significantly from the estimates presented. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. FCL disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by law. Additionally, FCL undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of FCL, its financial or operating results or its securities.

SOURCE Full Circle Lithium Inc