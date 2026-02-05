Full Circle Lithium Corp. Launches, FCL-X™ IQ Lithium-Ion Battery Fire Risk Job Hazard Analysis & Training Platform

New Analysis and Training Platform Responds to Surging Demand for Proven Lithium-Ion Battery Fire Safety Solutions Across the U.S

TORONTO, Feb. 5, 2026 /CNW/ - Full Circle Lithium Corp. ("FCL" or the "Company") (TSXV: FCLI) (OTCQB: FCLIF) (FSE: K0Q), a leading US-based lithium-ion battery fire extinguishing products manufacturer, is pleased to announce the launch of the Lithium-Ion Battery Fire Risk Job Hazard Analysis (JHA) & Training Platform, developed in response to significant and accelerating demand from industrial, commercial, residential, and institutional customers navigating the rapid expansion of lithium-ion battery use and commensurate fire safety requirements.

As lithium-ion batteries power a growing share of energy storage systems, electric vehicles, material-handling equipment, and consumer devices, lithium-ion battery-related fire incidents in the United States have increased steadily over recent years. Federal and local fire safety reporting confirms a rising number of lithium-ion battery fire events, underscoring the urgent need for structured, expert-led prevention and preparedness solutions.

"Customers are no longer asking if lithium-ion battery fire risk needs to be addressed -- they are asking how fast," said Carlos Vicens, Founder, CEO and Director of Full Circle Lithium Corp. "FCL-X™ was built to meet that demand. Our Lithium-Ion Battery Fire Risk Job Hazard Analysis gives organizations a defensible, actionable framework to reduce risk, protect occupants, and strengthen emergency response."

With over 100 years of combined lithium and firefighting experience, the FCL team leverages its leading technical expertise in tactical operations to develop innovative safety solutions. This depth of knowledge is reflected in JHA program, which provides organizations with a structured methodology to identify, evaluate, and mitigate fire hazards associated with lithium-ion batteries. The JHA program is available as a standalone assessment or integrated with online and in-person training to support safer operations and improved compliance.

Core JHA Components Include:

Identification of lithium-ion fire hazards related to charging practices, storage conditions, handling activities, and damaged or defective batteries

Risk evaluation based on likelihood of occurrence, potential severity, and exposure levels

Engineering and administrative control measures to reduce or eliminate identified risks

Emergency response planning and lithium-ion fire mitigation strategies

Support for training, recordkeeping, and documentation requirements

Applications Across High-Growth Use Cases

Industrial Operations

Manufacturing, warehousing, material handling, maintenance, and energy storage facilities addressing risks tied to high-capacity battery systems, charging rooms, operational downtime, and emergency coordination.

Commercial & Fleet Environments

Offices, retail, hospitality, fleet operators, and mixed-use facilities managing battery-powered equipment, EV charging infrastructure, and employee response procedures.

Residential & Multi-Family Housing

Property managers mitigating risks associated with personal electronics, e-mobility devices, power tools, home energy storage systems, and EV charging -- with a focus on prevention and occupant safety.

Education & Student Housing

Colleges and universities are addressing lithium-ion battery risks posed by e-bikes, scooters, laptops, vaporizers, and other personal electronics in dormitories and off-campus housing.

JHA supports scalable deployment through:

Online training modules with completion documentation

In-person training tailored to facilities, maintenance teams, and housing staff

Custom content aligned to site-specific risk profiles

Fire Brigade and HSE live fire suppression and chemical monitoring training

To learn more about JHA, visit: [email protected] or connect through the Full Circle Lithium website.

About Full Circle Lithium Corp.

FCL is a U.S.-based lithium products manufacturer focused on sustainable solutions for the lithium and battery safety sector. Its flagship product innovation, FCL-X™, is a proprietary, non-hazardous, water-based fire-extinguishing agent designed specifically to combat the growing threat of lithium-ion battery fires. Backed by a world-class technical team, FCL is committed to delivering safe, effective, and environmentally responsible fire mitigation technologies.

For more information:

Carlos Vicens – CEO & Director

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1.416.977.3832

Cautionary Statement

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of securities legislation in Canada, and which are based on the expectations, estimates, and projections of management of the parties as of the date of this news release, unless otherwise stated. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "objective", "ongoing", "may", "will", "project", "should", "could", "believe", "plans", "intends" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. More particularly, and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements and information concerning expectations on the effectiveness of the marketing and sales of FCL-X™ through distribution agreements, the viability, effectiveness, safety and additional commercialization related to FCL-X™ which is at an early stage of commercialization (which is very difficult for a start-up venture like FCL as there are much larger and better capitalized established companies that can potentially quickly enter the lithium-ion battery fire-fighting market and create strong competition against FCL), on receiving patent protection for FCL-X™ and related inventions and processes, the ability of FCL, a start-up venture, to successfully commercialize its FCL-X™ including ramping-up production of the agent to meet potential demand, continue raising capital, upgrading and refurbishing its plant, and sourcing feedstock for this and its other lines of business. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the uncertainties and risk factors related to the loss of key technical and other staff, the battery fire-extinguishing agent functioning as expected to meet safety requirements and fire-fighting related government regulations and potential client product specifications, and applicable environmental requirements and issues – see additional risks described in FCL's public filings. Actual results, developments and timetables could vary significantly from the estimates presented. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. FCL disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by law. Additionally, FCL undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of FCL, its financial or operating results or its securities.

SOURCE Full Circle Lithium Inc