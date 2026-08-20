Full Circle Lithium Announces Strategic Multi-Race NASCAR Partnership with Joey Gase Motorsports

FCL-X™ to serve as primary sponsor at Daytona and Talladega, with an additional Charlotte activation and supporting retail engagement

Key Highlights

The multi-race partnership will introduce FCL-X™ to a national NASCAR audience through primary sponsorships at Daytona International Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway.

FCL-X™ will also receive associate sponsorship placement at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

The Daytona program will include an ACE Hardware retail activation; race car unveiling and meet-and-greet with Joey Gase on August 26.

The partnership creates opportunities for FCL to engage racing fans, retailers, distributors, commercial customers, first responders and fire-safety professionals.

The program supports the Company's broader strategy of expanding national awareness, strengthening commercial relationships and educating new audiences about lithium-ion battery fire preparedness.

TORONTO, Aug. 20, 2026 /CNW/ -- Full Circle Lithium Corp. (TSXV: FCLI) (OTCQB: FCLIF) (FSE: K0Q) ("FCL" or the "Company"), a USA-based manufacturer of FCL-X™, its proprietary water-based lithium-ion battery fire extinguishing agent, is pleased to announce a strategic multi-race partnership with Joey Gase Motorsports for the 2026 NASCAR season.

The program will begin with the Winn-Dixie 250 at Daytona International Speedway on Friday, August 28, where FCL-X™ will serve as the primary sponsor of a Joey Gase Motorsports entry. The Daytona appearance will feature full-car FCL-X™ branding, custom-branded team apparel and an at-track hospitality presence.

The partnership will continue at Charlotte Motor Speedway on October 10 with an associate sponsorship before FCL-X™ returns as the primary sponsor at Talladega Superspeedway on October 24.

Following an internal evaluation of Talladega and Homestead as options for the final race, the Company confirmed Talladega as its final race selection. The decision gives FCL-X™ two primary sponsorship appearances during the program, supported by an additional associate sponsorship at Charlotte.

Building a Platform Beyond the Race Car

FCL views the partnership as more than a traditional motorsports sponsorship. The NASCAR platform gives the Company an opportunity to expand awareness of lithium-ion battery fire safety while engaging directly with consumers, retailers, distributors, commercial decision-makers, and members of the fire-safety community.

The program places FCL-X™ in an environment where performance, preparation and safety are essential. It also introduces the brand to an audience that regularly uses lithium-powered products across automotive, home improvement, power tools, outdoor recreation, marine equipment, e-mobility and consumer electronics.

"NASCAR gives FCL-X™ an incredible platform to expand awareness of lithium-ion battery fire safety and preparedness among a passionate national audience while creating meaningful opportunities to engage directly with fans, customers and the fire-safety community," said Chad Carver, Vice President of Sales & Operations at FCL. "Joey Gase Motorsports understands the value of creating partnerships that go well beyond the race car, and we're excited to build a program together that brings FCL-X™ to life both at the track and in the communities we serve."

Retail Activation and Daytona Launch

The Daytona program will extend beyond the speedway with an ACE Hardware retail activation on Wednesday, August 26, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. The event will feature the public unveiling of the FCL-X™ race car and a meet-and-greet with Joey Gase.

The activation will give FCL an opportunity to connect the national motorsports partnership with its expanding retail presence. It will also provide a setting for product education, customer engagement, retailer support, media coverage and original marketing content leading into race night. The Daytona race is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, August 28.

Advancing FCL's Commercial Growth Strategy

The Company intends to leverage the partnership across its sales, marketing, retail, distribution and business-development efforts throughout the program.

Potential value extends beyond race-day exposure and includes:

National brand awareness for FCL-X™

Retailer and distributor engagement

Commercial lead development

Customer and fan interaction

Fire-safety education

Photography, video and social media content

Media and public-relations opportunities

Hospitality for strategic partners and stakeholders

Continued visibility across the Daytona, Charlotte and Talladega markets

The program is being brought to life through a coordinated effort across FCL's executive leadership, sales, operations and marketing teams. Internal planning includes sponsorship development, partner coordination, car branding, retail activation, hospitality, travel, content production, media outreach and post-event commercial follow-up.

Joey Gase Motorsports Partnership

FCL-X™ will receive full-car primary branding during its Daytona and Talladega appearances, along with custom-branded team apparel and VIP pit and garage access for Company guests. At Charlotte, FCL-X™ will receive multiple logo placements on the Joey Gase Motorsports entry as part of the associate sponsorship.

"We're excited to welcome FCL-X™ to Joey Gase Motorsports and help introduce their brand to the NASCAR community," said Joey Gase. "There's a natural connection between racing and the importance of safety, preparedness and innovation, and we're looking forward to representing FCL-X™ on the track and helping them connect with fans and partners throughout the program." Joey Gase Motorsports will supply and finalize additional show-car appearance details.

About Full Circle Lithium Corp.

FCL is a U.S.-based manufacturer of sustainable solutions for the lithium battery safety sector. Its flagship product innovation, FCL-X™, is a proprietary, non-hazardous, water-based fire-extinguishing agent designed specifically to combat the growing threat of lithium-ion battery fires. Backed by a world-class technical team, FCL is committed to delivering safe, effective, and environmentally responsible fire mitigation technologies.

For investor information:

Carlos Vicens – CEO & Director

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1.416.977.3832

For media and partnership inquiries:

Daniel Purcell

Marketing Specialist

Full Circle Lithium Corp.

[email protected]

FCL-X.com

Cautionary Statement

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of securities legislation in Canada, and which are based on the expectations, estimates, and projections of management of the parties as of the date of this news release, unless otherwise stated. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "objective", "ongoing", "may", "will", "project", "should", "could", "believe", "plans", "intends" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. More particularly, and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements and information concerning expectations on the effectiveness of the marketing and sales of FCL-X™ through distribution agreements, the viability, effectiveness, safety and additional commercialization related to FCL-X™ which is at an early stage of commercialization (which is very difficult for a start-up venture like FCL as there are much larger and better capitalized established companies that can potentially quickly enter the lithium-ion battery fire-fighting market and create strong competition against FCL), on receiving patent protection for FCL-X™ and related inventions and processes, the ability of FCL, a start-up venture, to successfully commercialize its FCL-X™ including ramping-up production of the agent to meet potential demand, continue raising capital, upgrading and refurbishing its plant, and sourcing feedstock for this and its other lines of business. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the uncertainties and risk factors related to the loss of key technical and other staff, the battery fire-extinguishing agent functioning as expected to meet safety requirements and fire-fighting related government regulations and potential client product specifications, and applicable environmental requirements and issues – see additional risks described in FCL's public filings. Actual results, developments and timetables could vary significantly from the estimates presented. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. FCL disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by law. Additionally, FCL undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of FCL, its financial or operating results or its securities.

SOURCE Full Circle Lithium Inc