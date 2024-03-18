Full Circle Lithium Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

TORONTO, March 18, 2024 /CNW/ - Full Circle Lithium Corp. ("FCL" or the "Company") (TSXV: FCLI) (OTCQB: FCLIF), a USA-based lithium products manufacturer and recycler with a highly experienced technical team, is pleased to announce the results of its Annual General and Special Meeting of shareholders ("Shareholders") held on March 15, 2024 (the "Meeting").

At the Meeting, Shareholders elected all five management nominees to the board of directors of the Company for the ensuing year. As such, the board of directors of the Company remains:

Paul Fornazzari (Chairman)

Carlos Vicens

Franco Mignacco

Mike Cosic

Orlee Wertheim

Shareholders also voted in favor of resolutions re-appointing the auditors of the Company and re-approving the incentive stock option plan of the Company for the ensuing year. For more information, please refer to the Company's management information circular, available on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Full Circle Lithium Corp.

Situated in the epicenter of the largest EV buildout in North America, FCL's fully permitted lithium carbonate processing plant in the state of Georgia, USA combined with a complement of seasoned lithium experts makes FCL a different processor and manufacturer of lithium compounds. FCL is focused on lithium and battery materials reintegration to meet the demand for crucial battery-grade raw materials, utilizing proprietary technology and know-how. In addition to its lithium carbonate plant, FCL is focused on three complementary feedstock processing divisions: battery recycling from off-spec and end-of-life lithium-ion batteries, lithium mid-stream recycling from industrial and chemical feedstock, and lithium refinery from upstream feedstock. Following on the Company's mantra of "the home of lithium science", FCL has now also developed an innovative and patented Fire Suppressant Solution (FSS), to address the increasing number of difficult to extinguish and hazardous lithium based fires. Additional information regarding FCL is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca under the Company's profile and its website www.fullcirclelithium.com

Cautionary Statement

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of securities legislation in the Canada and which are based on the expectations, estimates and projections of management of the parties as of the date of this news release unless otherwise stated. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "objective", "ongoing", "may", "will", "project", "should", "could", "believe", "plans", "intends" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. More particularly, and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements and information concerning expectations on the viability, effectiveness, safety and any potential commercial production and commercialization related to the fire suppressant solution which is at an early stage of testing and development, on receiving patent protection for the fire suppressant solution and related inventions and processes, the ability of FCL, a start-up venture, to continue raising capital, upgrading and refurbishing its plant, and sourcing feedstock for its business. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the uncertainties and risk factors related to the technical elements in a processing and refining business, loss of key technical and other staff, lithium price fluctuations, the fire suppressant solution functioning as expected to meet safety requirements and fire-fighting, related government regulations and potential client product specifications, and applicable environmental requirements and issues – see additional risks described in FCL's public filings. Actual results, developments and timetables could vary significantly from the estimates presented. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. FCL disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by law. Additionally, FCL undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of FCL, its financial or operating results or its securities.

