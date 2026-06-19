FULL CIRCLE LITHIUM ANNOUNCES $5.0 MILLION NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

Key Highlights

Up to $5 million financing to support expanding production, inventory, and distribution capacity for FCL-X™ lithium-ion battery fire suppression products

Capital to strengthen working capital, optimize supply chains, and accelerate commercialization efforts amid growing demand

TORONTO, June 19, 2026 /CNW/ - Full Circle Lithium Corp. ("FCL" or the "Company") (TSXV: FCLI) (OTCQB: FCLIF) (FSE: K0Q), a leading U.S.-based manufacturer of lithium-ion battery fire extinguishing products, is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement financing of up to 12,500,000 units (the "Units") at $0.40 per Unit, for gross proceeds of up to $5,000,000 (the "Offering").

Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (a "Unit Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant (a "Warrant") will entitle the holder to acquire one additional common share of the Company (a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price of $0.70 per share for a period of 18 months from the closing date of the Offering.

The Company retains the right to increase the size of the Offering.

"The launch of this financing marks an important step in supporting Full Circle Lithium's next phase of growth," said Carlos Vicens, Chief Executive Officer of Full Circle Lithium. "We are seeing strong and expanding demand for our FCL-X™ fire-extinguishing product line across a broad range of industries, including battery energy storage systems (BESS), waste and recycling operations, electric vehicle manufacturing, transportation and logistics, mining, marine, utility infrastructure, data centers, and first responder applications. In addition, the recent launch of our U.S. retail distribution strategy is creating new opportunities to bring FCL-X™ directly to consumers and businesses seeking proven lithium-ion battery fire protection solutions.

As the adoption of lithium-ion batteries continues to accelerate globally, the frequency of lithium-ion battery fire incidents is also increasing, creating significant safety, operational, and financial challenges for businesses, municipalities, and consumers. FCL-X™ is an innovative fire suppression solution specifically developed to rapidly extinguish lithium-ion battery fires, helping to mitigate thermal runaway, reduce the risk of reignition, and limit associated damage.

This financing is expected to provide the capital required to support our accelerating commercial growth, including expanding production capacity, strengthening inventory levels, optimizing our supply chain, supporting new retail and distribution partnerships, and advancing the commercialization of our proprietary technologies. We believe these initiatives position Full Circle Lithium to capitalize on significant market opportunities and continue building long-term shareholder value."

WARRANT ACCELERATION

The Company may accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants upon providing 10 days' written notice to holders if the closing price of the Company's common shares equals or exceeds $0.90 for a minimum of 10 consecutive trading days.

The Offering is expected to close on or about June 30, 2026, or such other date as determined by the Company, subject to customary closing conditions.

FINDER'S FEES

The Company may pay eligible finders a cash commission of up to 7% of the gross proceeds raised from subscribers introduced by such finders. In addition, the Company may issue compensation warrants equal to up to 7% of the Units sold to introduced investors. Each compensation warrant will be exercisable to acquire one common share at a price of $0.40 per share for a period of 18 months from closing.

RESALE RESTRICTIONS

Securities issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the closing date in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws. In addition, subscribers will be subject to a contractual restriction on transfer for a period of twelve months from the closing date.

The Units will be offered to accredited investors and other qualified purchasers in Canada pursuant to applicable prospectus exemptions under National Instrument 45-106. The Offering will also be available to accredited investors in the United States pursuant to Rule 506(b) of Regulation D under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and applicable state securities law exemptions, as well as in certain other jurisdictions where permitted by law.

The Company intends to apply for the listing of the Unit Shares and any Warrant Shares issuable upon exercise of the Warrants on the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Full Circle Lithium Corp.

FCL is a U.S.-based manufacturer of sustainable solutions for the lithium battery safety sector. Its flagship product innovation, FCL-X™, is a proprietary, non-hazardous, water-based fire-extinguishing agent designed specifically to combat the growing threat of lithium-ion battery fires. Backed by a world-class technical team, FCL is committed to delivering safe, effective, and environmentally responsible fire mitigation technologies.

For more information:

Carlos Vicens – CEO & Director

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1.416.977.3832

Cautionary Statement

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of securities legislation in Canada, and which are based on the expectations, estimates, and projections of management of the parties as of the date of this news release, unless otherwise stated. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "objective", "ongoing", "may", "will", "project", "should", "could", "believe", "plans", "intends" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. More particularly, and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements and information concerning expectations on the effectiveness of the marketing and sales of FCL-X™ through distribution agreements, the viability, effectiveness, safety and additional commercialization related to FCL-X™ which is at an early stage of commercialization (which is very difficult for a start-up venture like FCL as there are much larger and better capitalized established companies that can potentially quickly enter the lithium-ion battery fire-fighting market and create strong competition against FCL), on receiving patent protection for FCL-X™ and related inventions and processes, the ability of FCL, a start-up venture, to successfully commercialize its FCL-X™ including ramping-up production of the agent to meet potential demand, continue raising capital, upgrading and refurbishing its plant, and sourcing feedstock for this and its other lines of business. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the uncertainties and risk factors related to the loss of key technical and other staff, the battery fire-extinguishing agent functioning as expected to meet safety requirements and fire-fighting related government regulations and potential client product specifications, and applicable environmental requirements and issues – see additional risks described in FCL's public filings. Actual results, developments and timetables could vary significantly from the estimates presented. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. FCL disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by law. Additionally, FCL undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of FCL, its financial or operating results or its securities.

SOURCE Full Circle Lithium Inc