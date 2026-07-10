Investment strengthens Fulflex's North American healthcare manufacturing platform, expands capacity, and welcomes more than 250 employees to the global organization.

JACKSONVILLE, Texas, July 10, 2026 /CNW/ -- Fulflex today announced the successful completion of its acquisition of a 300,000-square-foot, fully automated medical products manufacturing facility in Jacksonville, Texas. Situated on a 30-acre campus, the acquisition represents a significant investment in East Texas and marks another important milestone in Fulflex's strategy to expand its global healthcare manufacturing platform.

FULFLEX ACQUIRES 300,000-SQUARE-FOOT, FULLY AUTOMATED MEDICAL PRODUCTS MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN TEXAS

The acquisition brings more than 250 highly skilled employees into the Fulflex organization and establishes Jacksonville as one of the company's largest and most advanced manufacturing locations worldwide.

The facility manufactures a broad portfolio of critical medical products used by healthcare providers and patients around the world. Its advanced manufacturing capabilities include plastics injection molding, blow molding, thermoforming, extrusion, assembly, and automated manufacturing technologies, strengthening Fulflex's ability to support customers with high-quality, reliable, and scalable manufacturing solutions.

"This is an exciting day for Fulflex and for the Jacksonville community," said Diya Garware Ibanez, Chairperson of Fulflex. "We are delighted to officially welcome the Jacksonville team into the Fulflex family. This acquisition reflects our confidence in the exceptional people, the advanced manufacturing capabilities of this facility, and the long-term future of healthcare manufacturing in East Texas. We are committed to investing in this facility, creating new opportunities for our employees, supporting our customers with world-class manufacturing, and contributing positively to the Jacksonville community for many years to come."

The acquisition significantly expands Fulflex healthcare manufacturing footprint in North America while strengthening its capabilities in polymer processing, medical device manufacturing, and automated production. It also enhances the company's ability to provide customers with greater manufacturing flexibility, supply chain resilience, geographic diversity, and long-term production capacity.

The Garware family has built manufacturing businesses around the world for generations, and Garwares' Fulflex intends to build upon the strong operational foundation established in Jacksonville while continuing to invest in technology, innovation, quality systems, operational excellence, and employee development.

"Every acquisition begins and ends with people," added Garware Ibanez. "The dedication, experience, and commitment of the Jacksonville employees are the foundation of this facility's success. We are honored that so many talented people have chosen to continue this journey with us, and we look forward to building an organization where our employees can grow, our customers can succeed, and our community can thrive."

The transition was marked by a welcoming event attended by employees, local officials, business leaders, customers, and community representatives, celebrating the beginning of a new chapter for the Jacksonville facility as part of the Fulflex family.

About Garware Fulflex

Garware Fulflex is a global healthcare manufacturing company specializing in medical products and engineered polymer solutions. The company develops and manufactures products used in medical devices, patient care, rehabilitation, personal protective equipment, and other healthcare applications, serving customers across North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America.

Following this acquisition, Fulflex operates 14 locations globally, including four manufacturing facilities in the United States, one manufacturing facility in the Dominican Republic, two manufacturing facilities in India, and seven sales offices and distribution centres across eight countries. Together, these operations serve customers in more than 85 countries worldwide.

Media Contact

Rocky Evans

Communications

Garware Fulflex

[email protected]

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SOURCE Fulflex