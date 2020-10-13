Fulbright Canada Announces Post-COVID Challenge

"The Fulbright Canada Post-COVID Challenge reflects our commitment to encourage, celebrate, and support bright young leaders with diverse perspectives and unique ideas. Our goal is to tap into the creativity and imagination of the next generation, from every demographic, and provide them with an opportunity to present their solutions to the current crisis and their bold ideas for moving forward." - Dr. Michael K. Hawes, CEO, Fulbright Canada

The program will feature a series of virtual events, followed by an in-person competitions, and lead to an Innovation Summit in the summer of 2021, providing it is safe to do so. At each stage of the program, the youth and their ideas will be supported by mentors and they will have the opportunity to engage with government officials, community leaders, and industry representatives.

A virtual launch event will take place on October 15, 2020, featuring a conversation with youth about the value of youth engagement as we push forward during this challenging time. Please register for this public live event at fulbrightcanada.zoom.us.

Fulbright Canada greatly appreciates the support of its core partners Global Affairs Canada and the United States Embassy in Canada. Other program partners include the Maple Leaf Foundation, New Monaco, the Killam Fellowships Program, Canada World Youth, Honouring Nations, MWW PR, and the Slavin Family Foundation.

For further information about the program, please visit:

fulbright.ca/programs/youth/post-covid-challenge

The Foundation for Educational Exchange between Canada and the United States of America (aka. Fulbright Canada) is a bi-national, treaty-based, non-governmental, not-for-profit organization with a mandate to identify the brightest minds in Canada and the United States of America and engage them in international and residential academic exchange. Fulbright Canada is firmly committed to supporting leaders and their research, youth and community engagement, diversity and inclusion, and the development of mutual understanding.

For further information: Anna Abraham, Public Affairs Specialist and Diversity Lead, Fulbright Canada, [email protected] / 613-688-5516

