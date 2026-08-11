FuelPositive Reports Voting Results from Annual General and Special Meeting

WINNIPEG, MB, Aug. 11, 2026 /CNW/ -- FuelPositive Corporation (TSXV: NHHH) (OTCQB: NHHHF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the voting results from the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting of the Shareholders (the "Meeting") held on August 11, 2026. A total of 272,979,631 common shares were voted, representing 49.57% of all outstanding common shares. All matters submitted to shareholders for approval, as set out in the Company's Notice of Meeting and Management Information Circular (the "Circular"), both dated July 2, 2026, were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the Meeting.

Number of Directors

The number of directors for the ensuing year was set at four (4), with 216,687,788 votes in favour (81.42%) and 49,437,136 votes against (18.58%).

Election of Directors

Each of the directors nominated for election at the Meeting was elected. The detailed voting results are set out below:

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Ian Clifford 73,334,326 82.64 % 15,404,125 17.36 % Andre Mech 82,577,060 93.06 % 6,161,391 6.94 % Luna Clifford 72,346,767 81.53 % 16,391,684 18.47 % Darrell Brown 82,009,249 92.42 % 6,729,202 7.58 %

Appointment of Auditor

Clearhouse LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, was reappointed as the Company's auditors for the ensuing year, with remuneration to be fixed by the directors, with 263,188,600 votes in favour (98.90%) and 2,936,325 votes withheld (1.10%).

Approval of 20% Fixed Option Plan

The Company's 20% fixed stock option plan was approved, and accordingly, the number of common shares reserved for issuance thereunder has been increased to 110,135,191, with 76,367,561 votes in favour (86.06%) and 12,370,890 votes against (13.94%).

Approval of Amended and Restated Shareholder Rights Plan

Shareholders re-approved the Company's amended and restated shareholder rights plan, with 86,580,405 votes in favour (97.57%) and 2,158,046 votes against (2.43%).

For further information on the matters approved by shareholders at the Meeting, please refer to the Circular, which is available on the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.com .

www.fuelpositive.com

About FuelPositive:

Fertilizer Independence and Farming Resilience

FuelPositive is a Canadian clean-tech company transforming agriculture through decentralized, on-farm Green Ammonia production systems. By enabling farmers to produce their own green nitrogen fertilizer and carbon-free fuel on-site, the Company is redefining the ammonia industry and putting control directly in the hands of those who feed the world. This model reduces reliance on volatile supply chains and unpredictable pricing, helping farmers secure their livelihoods and plan for the future.

Each tonne of ammonia produced by a FuelPositive system prevents up to two tonnes of CO2e emissions, offering both environmental and economic advantages. Designed for simplicity, reliability, and remote monitoring, the Company's containerized systems integrate seamlessly into farm operations. Made in Canada for Canadian conditions, they are engineered to be as straightforward to operate as they are impactful.

The first FP300 demonstration system, installed on an 11,000-acre grain farm in Sperling, Manitoba, is designed to produce 100 metric tonnes of Green Ammonia annually. This unit serves as the foundation for the FP1500 commercial system, which can generate 500 metric tonnes annually for farms of about 10,000 acres. Powered by sustainable electricity, the systems produce carbon-free ammonia on demand, offering a decentralised, cost-effective alternative to animal manure and fossil-fuel-based fertilizers and fuels.

The delivery of the FP300 to Tracy and Curtis Hiebert's farm in Sperling, Manitoba, marked a milestone in sustainable agriculture. Once activated, the system will demonstrate how local production can improve farm economics, reduce environmental impact, and strengthen resilience to climate change, market fluctuations, and global supply chain disruptions.

FuelPositive aims to position Canada as a global centre of excellence for decentralized Green Ammonia production and to establish a world-leading manufacturing hub. Supported by Stantec, one of the world's top engineering and consulting firms, this initiative will drive economic growth, create high-value jobs in engineering, science, and skilled trades, and promote a more resilient and sustainable food system.

FuelPositive is based in Ontario and Manitoba, Canada, and is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol NHHH and on the OTCQB in the USA under the symbol NHHHF.

Cautionary Statement

Trading in the securities of the Company should be considered highly speculative. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE FuelPositive Corp.

For further information: Please contact: Ian Clifford, Co-Founder, Chief Executive Officer and Board Chair, [email protected], Tel: 416.535.8395