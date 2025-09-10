FTI Ontario Announces 1st Annual Glazier Expo, Highlights the Future of Glazing

Event Showcases Innovation, Education, and Certification in the Glazing Trade

TORONTO, Sept. 10, 2025 /CNW/ - Finishing Trades Institute of Ontario (FTI Ontario), in partnership with the Architectural Glass & Metal Contractors Association (AGMCA) and the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades (IUPAT), is proud to announce the 1st Annual Glazier Expo. This landmark event will be held on Friday, October 24, 2025, from 7:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at FTI Ontario's Training Centre, 130 Toro Road, Unit C, Toronto, ON.

Themed "Innovation, Education, Certification," the Glazier Expo 2025 will unite industry leaders, architects, and contractors for an immersive event showcasing the future of the glazing trade. Attendees can expect:

Keynotes from voices shaping glass and metal work.

from voices shaping glass and metal work. Interactive demos highlighting the latest glazing innovations.

highlighting the latest glazing innovations. Vendor exhibits from across the industry (13 confirmed).

from across the industry (13 confirmed). Opportunities for professional development, certification insights, and networking.

"This is the first time Ontario has hosted an expo exclusively dedicated to the glazing trade," said Antonella Di Caro, Executive Director of FTI Ontario. "We're proud to highlight the evolving technologies, skills, and training that ensure our trade professionals are equipped to build smarter, safer, and more innovative buildings."

Government officials are expected to attend and show support for the event. David Piccini, Minister of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development, commented: "I want to congratulate the Finishing Trades Institute and IUPAT on hosting their first Annual Glazing Expo. Ontario's glazing professionals play a vital role in building the infrastructure and communities that keep our province moving forward. From hospitals and schools to housing and transit projects, your work ensures Ontario continues to grow stronger, safer, and more competitive. Our government will always support the skilled trades and the workers in them — because when workers succeed, Ontario succeeds."

The event gives architects and contractors hands-on insight into glazing practices shaping design and construction. Attendees will gain a competitive edge, connect with experts, and see how FTI Ontario–trained glaziers meet evolving industry demands.

Interested attendees can register here.

About FTI Ontario

The Finishing Trades Institute of Ontario (FTI Ontario) is the province's leading training centre for the finishing trades, offering apprenticeship, upgrading, and certification programs. FTI equips trade professionals, including Glaziers, with the skills and knowledge needed to meet today's construction demands.

