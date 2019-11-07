FS PARTNERS joins the growing list of agri-retailers to achieve 4R Certified status in Ontario

OTTAWA, Nov. 7, 2019 /CNW/ - Fertilizer Canada is pleased to announce that FS PARTNERS (Drayton, ON) has passed the 4R Nutrient Stewardship Certification audit and now joins Thompsons Kent Bridge, AGRIS Cottam and Setteringtons in achieving 4R Certified status in Ontario.

The 4R Nutrient Stewardship Certification Program is a voluntary program that certifies nutrient service providers across Ontario that apply or make recommendations on fertilizers in accordance with 4R Nutrient Stewardship principles, using the Right Source of nutrients at the Right Rate, at the Right Time and in the Right Place. Program participants must go through an independent, third-party audit of 37 standards to demonstrate they not only understand 4R principles, but also follow them.

"Fertilizer Canada congratulates FS PARTNERS' commitment to the growing number of service providers in Ontario becoming 4R Certified, providing the highest standard of nutrient management advice to their grower customers," said Garth Whyte, President & CEO of Fertilizer Canada. "The Certification process offers us the opportunity to capture acres managed under 4R Nutrient Stewardship, thus quantifying the industry's commitment to sustainable agriculture solutions."

FS PARTNERS Drayton is prepared to provide their grower customers with proven 4R best management practice (BMP) advice to both maximize their customers financial resources and create long-term positive impacts on water bodies associated with agricultural production areas.

"FS PARTNERS recognizes that 4R Nutrient Stewardship practices not only increase yields and economic returns for our grower-customers, but also reduces environmental impact. This is important as an Agri-retailer, and I am proud of the team at our Drayton branch for their continued leadership in achieving 4R certification," comments FS PARTNERS Division Manager Frank Barron.

4R Certified retailers are equipped to provide a value-added service to growers, as 4R Nutrient Stewardship is scientifically proven to improve yields and economic return while minimizing environmental impacts such as greenhouse gases and losses to water. For example, research funded by the North American 4R Research Fund has shown that growers in Ontario can reduce phosphorus run off by 60 per cent by applying 4R BMPs.

Farmland managed by 4R Certified retailers is counted towards Fertilizer Canada's goal of verifying acres under 4R Nutrient Stewardship, which quantifies the advancement of sustainable agriculture in Ontario and Canada as a whole. There are currently 29 retail sites in Ontario that have completed a 4R Certification pre-audit and are on track to become fully 4R Certified in the next year.

The 4R Certification Program is funded and guided by a 4R Ontario Steering Committee comprised of a diverse set of stakeholders from industry, government, conservation authorities and grower organizations including Fertilizer Canada, the Ontario Agri Business Association (OABA), Grain Farmers of Ontario (GFO), the Ontario Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs (OMAFRA), the Ontario Federation of Agriculture (OFA) and the Christian Farmers Federation of Ontario (CFFO) and Conservation Ontario.

This program is administered by Fertilizer Canada. To learn more about 4R Certification or to schedule an audit, visit 4rcertified.ca.

Fertilizer Canada represents manufacturers, wholesale and retail distributors of nitrogen, phosphate, potash and sulphur fertilizers. The fertilizer industry plays an essential role in Canada's economy, contributing $23 billion annually and over 76,000 jobs. The association is committed to supporting the fertilizer industry with innovative research and programming while advocating sustainability, stewardship, safety and security through standards and Codes of Practice. Please visit fertilizercanada.ca.

FS PARTNERS is a retail division of GROWMARK, Inc. that specializes in agronomy, energy (UPI Energy FS) and grain marketing (Great Lakes Grain) across southwestern and central Ontario. Member-owned and operating with co-operative principles, FS PARTNERS serves its farm customers from 16 branch locations. Learn more about FS PARTNERS at www.fspartners.ca.

For further information: Rabya Khanan, Communications Manager, rkhanan@fertilizercanada.ca, (613) 786-3035

