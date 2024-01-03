FS LT HOLDINGS LP, PROSPECTOR SPONSOR LLC AND INVESTISSEMENT QUÉBEC ANNOUNCE FILING OF EARLY WARNING REPORTS REGARDING LEDDARTECH HOLDINGS INC.

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES AND NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

MONTREAL, Jan. 3, 2024 /CNW/ - Each of FS LT Holdings LP ("FS Investors"), Prospector Sponsor LLC (the "Sponsor") and Investissement Québec ("IQ") announce that, in connection with the completion of the previously announced Business Combination (as defined below), each of FS Investors, the Sponsor and IQ have acquired control over securities of Leddartech Holdings Inc. ("Leddartech"), the whole as set out below and as more fully described in the final non-offering Canadian prospectus of Leddartech dated December 28, 2023 (the "Canadian Prospectus").

On December 21, 2023, Leddartech completed the Business Combination among Leddartech, Leddartech Inc. (the "Company") and Prospector Capital Corp. ("Prospector"). Following completion of the Business Combination, each of FS Investors, the Sponsor and IQ became shareholders of Leddartech. Effective as at such date:

FS Investors held 5,212,325 common shares in the capital of Leddartech (" Common Shares "), 1,303,330 Common Shares issuable upon conversion of certain non-voting special shares of Leddartech and 920,000 Common Shares issuable upon conversion of PIPE Convertible Notes, which collectively represent approximately 18.1% of the total Common Shares issued and outstanding (based on 28,770,930 Common Shares issued and outstanding as at the date of the Canadian Prospectus) and 12.8% of the total Common Shares issued and outstanding on a fully diluted basis (based on 57,944,317 Common Shares issued and outstanding on a fully diluted basis);





"), 1,303,330 Common Shares issuable upon conversion of certain non-voting special shares of Leddartech and 920,000 Common Shares issuable upon conversion of PIPE Convertible Notes, which collectively represent approximately 18.1% of the total Common Shares issued and outstanding (based on 28,770,930 Common Shares issued and outstanding as at the date of the Canadian Prospectus) and 12.8% of the total Common Shares issued and outstanding on a fully diluted basis (based on 57,944,317 Common Shares issued and outstanding on a fully diluted basis); the Sponsor held 1,521,265 Common Shares, 6,632,416 common share purchase warrants (exercisable for 6,632,416 Common Shares), 2,411,565 Common Shares issuable upon conversion of certain non-voting special shares of Leddartech and 782,500 Common Shares issuable upon conversion of PIPE Convertible Notes, which collectively represent approximately 5.3% of the total Common Shares issued and outstanding (based on 28,770,930 Common Shares issued and outstanding as at the date of the Canadian Prospectus) and 19.6% of the total Common Shares issued and outstanding on a fully diluted basis (based on 57,944,317 Common Shares issued and outstanding on a fully diluted basis); and





IQ held 4,364,838 Common Shares, 13,890 common share purchase warrants (exercisable for 13,890 Common Shares), 1,091,205 Common Shares issuable upon conversion of certain non-voting special shares of Leddartech and 1,500,000 Common Shares issuable upon conversion of PIPE Convertible Notes, which collectively represent approximately 15.2% of the total Common Shares issued and outstanding (based on 28,770,930 Common Shares issued and outstanding as at the date of the Canadian Prospectus) and 12.0% of the total Common Shares issued and outstanding on a fully diluted basis (based on 57,944,317 Common Shares issued and outstanding on a fully diluted basis).

Each of FS Investors, the Sponsor and IQ will file an early warning report relating to the foregoing on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca under Leddartech's profile.

None of FS Investors, the Sponsor or IQ is acting jointly or in concert with any other party, and this press release is only being issued on a joint basis for the sake of expediency and efficiency, and in order to comply with the technical reporting requirements of applicable Canadian securities laws.

For further information or to obtain a copy of any of the early warning reports, please contact:

FS LT Holdings LP

1250 Prospect St., Suite 200

La Jolla, CA 92037

Attention: Nick Stone

Email: [email protected]

Prospector Sponsor LLC

1250 Prospect St., Suite 200

La Jolla, CA 92037

Attention: Nick Stone

Email: [email protected]

Investissement Québec

1001, boulevard Robert-Bourassa, bureau 1000

Montréal (Québec) H3B 0A7

Attention: Secretary

Email: affaires.juridiques@invest-quebec.com

SOURCE FS LT Holdings LP & Prospector Sponsor LLC