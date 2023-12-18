Frost & Sullivan Unveils Champions of Sustainable Excellence in the 2023 Sustainability 4.0 Awards

~20 awards were presented to companies for their exemplary performance at the 14th edition~

MUMBAI, India, Dec. 18, 2023 /CNW/ -- The 14th edition of Frost & Sullivan Sustainability 4.0 Awards was conducted on December 15, 2023, in a grand ceremony at Taj Bangalore, Bengaluru. The awards recognized companies embedding sustainability with economic value creation, creating value for all stakeholders, building a safer environment, and ensuring a stronger community. This year's awards were presented across five major categories: Super Achievers Award - Sustainable Corporate of the Year Award, Leaders Award, Challengers Award, Believers Award and the Consistency Award.

Genpact India Pvt Limited, Gurugram walked away with the coveted Sustainable Corporate of the Year Award in the service sector along with the Consistency Platinum Award, while Cairn Oil & Gas, Vedanta Limited received the Sustainable Corporate of the Year Award in the manufacturing sector along with the Consistency Silver Award. Hindalco Industries Limited, Mumbai received the Sustainable Corporate of the Year Award - 1st Runner up and also the Consistency Silver Award. GHCL Limited was awarded the Challengers Award - Mega Large Business in the process sector.

The Sustainability 4.0 Awards program highlights the need for linkages between an organization's strategy, governance, and financial performance and the social, environmental, and economic context within which it operates. This program enables businesses to make more logical and sustainable decisions that ensure long-term stakeholder value. It emphasizes the four pillars of sustainability: purpose, partnership, planet, and people.

Rahul Sharma, VP and Global Head, Digital Manufacturing & Sustainability, Frost & Sullivan, said, "Congratulations to all the winners for setting a pioneering example by seamlessly integrating their Digitalization initiatives with Sustainability strategies. Frost & Sullivan's Sustainability 4.0 Awards establish a global framework for evaluating and recognizing companies that embody the triple bottom line and circular economy concepts. This recognition empowers businesses to discover innovative pathways for sustainable growth, ensuring enduring stakeholder value."

Adding further Mr. Sharma said, "In the dynamic corporate landscape, where Digitalization and Sustainability emerge as formidable market influencers, the Sustainability 4.0 Awards program evaluates how organizations seamlessly blend Digitalization initiatives with their Sustainability strategies and provide a clearer roadmap for what they need to do to be future-ready."

Recipients of the Sustainability 4.0 Awards 2023

Company Name Award Title SUPER ACHIEVERS AWARD Genpact India Pvt Ltd Sustainable Corporate of the Year Award - Service sector Cairn Oil & Gas, Vedanta Limited Sustainable Corporate of the Year Award - Manufacturing sector Hindalco Industries Limited Sustainable Corporate of the Year Award - 1st Runner up, Manufacturing sector LEADERS AWARD Genpact India Pvt Ltd Leaders Award - Mega Large Business, Service Sector Genpact India Pvt Ltd Leaders Award - Mega Large Business, Service Sector Genpact India Pvt Ltd Leaders Award - Mega Large Business, Service Sector Genpact India Pvt Ltd Leaders Award - Mega Large Business, Service Sector Genpact India Pvt Ltd Leaders Award - Mega Large Business, Service Sector Cairn Oil & Gas, Vedanta Limited (Rajasthan Asset) Leaders Award - Mega Large Business, Process Sector Cairn Oil & Gas, Vedanta Limited (Offshore - Ravva) Leaders Award - Medium Business, Process Sector Hindalco Industries Limited - Belagavi Works Leaders Award - Mega Large Business, Metals Sector Hindalco Industries Limited -Dahej Unit Leaders Award - Mega Large Business, Metals Sector Hindalco Industries Limited - Aditya Aluminium Leaders Award - Mega Large Business, Metals Sector Hindalco Industries Limited - Taloja Unit Leaders Award - Large Business, Metals Sector Hindalco Industries Limited - Mouda Unit Leaders Award - Large Business, Metals Sector CHALLENGERS AWARD GHCL Limited Challengers Award - Mega Large Business, Process Sector BELIEVERS AWARD Sajjan India Limited, Unit 1 Certificate of Merit - Believers Category CONSISTENCY AWARDS Genpact India Pvt Ltd Consistency Platinum Award Cairn Oil & Gas, Vedanta Limited Consistency Silver Award Hindalco Industries Limited Consistency Silver Award

About Frost & Sullivan

For over six decades, Frost & Sullivan has helped build sustainable growth strategies for Fortune 1000 companies, governments, and investors. We apply actionable insights to navigate economic changes, identify disruptive technologies, and formulate new business models to create a stream of innovative growth opportunities that drive future success.

