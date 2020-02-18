Frost & Sullivan Recognizes Vonage as Asia-Pacific Communications Platform as a Service Provider of the Year

SINGAPORE, Feb. 18, 2020 /CNW/ -- The Vonage API Platform, formerly known as Nexmo the Vonage API Platform, was honored with Frost & Sullivan's 2019 Asia-Pacific Communications Platform as a Service Provider of the Year Award.

Krishna Baidya, Head of Customer Contact Research, Digital Transformation Practice - Asia Pacific at Frost & Sullivan, said that Vonage's focus on developing innovative solutions, local market understanding and early investments are the cornerstone of its success in the Asia-Pacific region.

"Vonage's platform abstracts the complexities of global communications networks and delivers voice, video, messaging and authentication capabilities in the form of APIs that developers can easily embed into applications with low risk and as a service model that fosters innovation," Baidya noted.

Vonage's communications APIs allow developers to build innovative communication experiences, from SMS to voice to video and beyond, directly into their existing applications. Currently, the Vonage API platform has more than 825,000 registered developers and offers a full suite of programmable voice, video, messaging and email services to forward-thinking businesses throughout the Asia-Pacific market and worldwide. Through its partners, Vonage's platform is at the center of many notable transformational projects in the region and a de facto for startups.

"Such success across sectors has also enabled Vonage to grow its revenue in the region by more than 50% and increase its contribution toward global revenue significantly," Baidya added.

"We are proud to be recognized as the 2019 Asia-Pacific Communications Platform as a Service Provider of the Year," said Sunny Rao, Vonage VP and General Manager for the Vonage API Platform in APAC. "This honor emphasizes our commitment to providing flexible business communications solutions that empower companies to build the unique solutions they need to meet the needs of their customers across all channels and build meaningful, memorable experiences."

The recipients of the annual Frost & Sullivan Asia-Pacific Best Practices Awards were identified based on in-depth research conducted by Frost & Sullivan's analysts. The award categories offered each year are carefully reviewed and evaluated to reflect the current market landscape and include new emerging trends. The short-listed companies were evaluated on a variety of actual market performance indicators, which include revenue growth, market share and growth in market share, leadership in product innovation, marketing strategy and business development strategy.

About Frost & Sullivan

For over five decades, Frost & Sullivan has become world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

About Vonage

Vonage (Nasdaq: VG) is redefining business communications once again. We're making communications more flexible, intelligent, and personal, to help enterprises the world over, stay ahead. We provide unified communications, contact centers and programmable communications APIs, built on the world's most flexible cloud communications platform. True to our roots as a technology disruptor, our flexible approach helps us to better serve the growing collaboration, communications, and customer experience needs of companies, across all communications channels.

Vonage Holdings Corp. is headquartered in New Jersey, with offices throughout the United States, Europe, Israel, Australia and Asia. To follow Vonage on Twitter, please visit www.twitter.com/vonage. To become a fan on Facebook, go to facebook.com/vonage. To subscribe on YouTube, visit youtube.com/vonage.

