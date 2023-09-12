Frost & Sullivan Recognizes Suki AI with the 2023 North American Technology Leadership Award

Suki's innovative AI Assistant brings the power of Generative AI to health systems and delivers strong ROI

SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 12, 2023 /CNW/ -- Frost & Sullivan recently researched the healthcare voice assistant industry and, based on its findings, recognizes Suki AI with the 2023 North American Technology Innovation Leadership Award. Suki is a leading technology company that provides superior artificial intelligence (AI) based voice solutions for the healthcare sector. Suki Assistant supports clinicians in performing administrative tasks faster and more efficiently thus reducing their workload, giving them more time for patient care or personal interests.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed a product with innovative features and functionality that is gaining rapid acceptance in the market. The award recognizes the quality of the solution and the customer value enhancements it enables.

The company's flagship product, Suki Assistant, is a cutting-edge AI-based healthcare voice assistant that leverages automatic speech recognizers (ASRs), machine learning (ML), and large language models to generate notes by listening to conversations ambiently or following commands. By employing Suki Assistant, clinicians can seamlessly and automatically generate notes from a patient-clinician conversation, optimizing their time and significantly reducing the likelihood of burnout from excessive administrative workload. Suki Assistant also tackles other administrative tasks such as retrieving real time patient information, such as lab results, from the electronic health record (EHR) and diagnosis coding by voice, streamlining these time-consuming tasks. Suki provides deep bilateral integration with commonly used EHRs, so notes can be started in the EHR and completed in Suki or vice versa and finished notes are synced back to the system of record, updating the relevant fields.

Used by clinicians nationwide, Suki's solutions recognize the medical intent behind conversations in clinical settings and delivers thoughtful, accurate clinical notes across diverse medical specialties, such as cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, and anesthesiology. Suki reduces documentation time by 72% on average and has been demonstrated to help users increase encounter volumes by 5%, generating an estimated $21,600 in incremental annual revenue per user. As a cost-effective offering, Suki delivers positive ROI in less than a year. Suki Assistant only requires an internet connection and operates on both desktop and mobile devices. Additionally, the solution is exceptionally intuitive, and users can become proficient in its use with only 45 minutes of virtual training.

"Human communication primarily relies on voice, which is instinctive, innate, and universally understood. The advancement of conversational AI and NLP [natural language processing] is revolutionizing how humans interact with machines, significantly simplifying the acquisition, comprehension, utilization, and storage of health information," said Swati Mishra, Best Practices research analyst at Frost & Sullivan.

Suki Assistant also adapts to the unique speaking styles of individual clinicians. This customization makes it an essential time-saving tool in a highly overworked industry. Now, Suki Assistant does the heavy lifting of note generation. Clinicians only have to review the notes, make any necessary edits then submit them to the EHR when they are done.

"Suki Assistant has received positive user reviews for its ability to understand medical context, adapt to clinicians' preferences, and integrate with existing EHR systems. The solution's potential to enhance workflow efficiency, increase productivity, and improve the quality of patient care has made it a promising tool in the healthcare technology landscape," noted Mishra. "With its strong overall performance, Suki AI earns Frost & Sullivan's 2023 North American Technology Innovation Leadership Award in the healthcare voice assistant industry."

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion .

About Suki AI

Suki is a leading technology company that provides AI-powered voice solutions for healthcare. Its mission is to reimagine the healthcare tech stack, making it invisible and assistive to lift the administrative burden from clinicians. Its flagship product is Suki Assistant, an AI-powered voice assistant that helps clinicians complete documentation and other administrative tasks 72% faster on average. Suki also offers its proprietary voice platform, Suki Speech Platform (SSP), to partners who want to create a best-in-class voice experience for their solutions. SSP uses the latest in natural language processing and machine learning to provide industry-leading accuracy and natural and fast voice experience. Suki is backed by investors including Venrock, First Round, Flare Capital Partners, March Capital, and Breyer Capital. To learn more, visit suki.ai, or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

