Frost & Sullivan Honors Leading Organizations at its 2020 Best Practices Virtual Awards Ceremony

Congratulating the award recipients for their exemplary performance, Sarwant Singh, Managing Partner & Regional Leader, Frost & Sullivan, Middle East, South Asia and Africa, said: "Visionary leadership, whether in terms of technology or product innovation, competitive strategies or entrepreneurial drive, has been at the core of the unique success stories of today's award winners. In honoring them, we recognize their admirable skills and purpose in transforming adversity into advantage, uncertainties into opportunities for growth and innovation. We applaud them for consistently raising the bar of excellence in their respective industries."

Award recipients are identified using Frost & Sullivan's proprietary, measurement-based methodology. The industry analyst team benchmarks market participants and measures their performance through independent, primary interviews and secondary industry research to evaluate and identify best practices. Frost & Sullivan's intent is to help drive innovation, excellence, and a positive change in the regional and global markets by recognizing best-in-class products, companies, and individuals who have showcased performance in areas such as technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development.

S.No. Award Titles Award Recipients Information & Communication Technologies (ICT) 1 2020 KSA Network Security Provider Company of the Year Award Fortinet 2 2020 KSA Managed Infrastructure Services Provider Company of the

Year Award Wipro Limited 3 2020 Indian Hybrid Cloud Product Provider Company of the Year

Award Dell Technologies 4 2020 United Arab Emirates Cybersecurity Services Company of the

Year Award Digital14 5 2020 Saudi Arabian Contact Center Services Company of the Year

Award Contact Center Company 6 2020 Indian Automotive Digital Transformation Solution Provider

Company of the Year Tech Mahindra

7 2020 Indian Managed Enterprise Wi-Fi Provider Company of the Year Vodafone Idea Business 8 2020 Indian Aerospace & Defense Digital Transformation Solution Provider Company of the Year Tech Mahindra

9 2020 Indian VSAT Service Provider Company of the Year Award Hughes Communications

India Private Limited 10 2020 Indian Vulnerability Management Product Leadership Award Qualys Industrial 11 2020 Indian Precision Air Conditioning Company of the Year Award Vertiv Energy Pvt Ltd 12 2020 Indian Facility Management Software Technology Innovation

Leadership Award Planon 13 2020 Indian Facilities Management Competitive Strategy Innovation and Leadership Award ISS Facility Services India 14 2020 Indian LED Lighting New Product Innovation Award Crompton Greaves

Consumer Electrical

Limited Transformational Healthcare 15 2020 Saudi Arabian Home Healthcare Services Customer Value

Leadership Award SmartMed 16 2020 KSA Emerging Generic Pharmaceutical Company of the Year

Award Jamjoom Pharmaceuticals 17 2020 North American Telehealth Entrepreneurial Company of the Year

Award VeeMed Inc 18 2020 Asia, Middle East and Africa Liquid Biopsy for Precision Oncology

Market Leadership Award Guardant Health AMEA 19 2020 Indian Radiation Oncology Enabling Technology Leadership

Award Apollo Proton Cancer

Centre Mobility 20 2020 KSA Passenger Vehicle Product Leadership Award Abdul Latif Jameel Motors 21 2020 GCC Light Commercial Vehicle Customer Value Leadership Award Ashok Leyland 22 2020 Indian Electric Heavy-duty Trucks Technology Innovation

Leadership Award Infraprime Logistics

Technologies 23 2020 Indian Telematics and IoT Solutions Enabling Technology

Leadership Award iTriangle Infotech 24 2020 Indian Commercial Vehicle Fleet Telematics Solutions Enabling

Technology Leadership Award Minda iConnect Pvt. Ltd. 25 2020 Indian Automotive Dealer Management System Company of the

Year Award Excellon Software Pvt.

Ltd. Transportation & Logistics 26 2020 KSA Integrated Logistics Service Provider Company of the Year

Award Saudi Bulk Transport Ltd. 27 2020 KSA Passenger Vehicle Customer Value Leadership Award Almajdouie Motors

Company – Changan KSA

