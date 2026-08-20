Frost & Sullivan: Ericsson Earns Two Global Product Leadership Recognitions in Enterprise 5G WWAN and In-Vehicle Network Infrastructure

Company recognized for delivering secure, high-performance wireless connectivity through a unified platform that helps enterprises simplify operations, improve resilience, and scale distributed environments with confidence.

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 20, 2026 /CNW/ -- We are very proud to congratulate Ericsson on receiving 2026 Global Product Leadership Recognitions in both the enterprise 5G Wireless WAN (WWAN) industry and the in-vehicle network infrastructure industry for its outstanding achievements in innovation, strategy execution, and customer impact. Together, these recognitions highlight Ericsson's leadership in delivering secure, high-performance assured wireless operations across distributed enterprise environments, from branch locations and industrial sites, to public safety, transportation, and fleet operations.

Frost & Sullivan evaluates companies through a rigorous benchmarking process across two core dimensions: strategy effectiveness and strategy execution. Ericsson excelled in both, demonstrating its ability to align strategic initiatives with market demand while executing them with efficiency, consistency, and scale. The company continues to advance enterprise networking through a cellular-first architecture, unified management platform, and deep carrier integration, guided by a long-term strategy focused on wireless connectivity, continuous innovation, operational scale, and strong ecosystem alignment.

Its portfolio brings together Wireless WAN, Private 5G, enterprise edge capabilities, zero-trust security and cellular centric SD-WAN capabilities into a unified operational platform. By combining multi-network connectivity, edge intelligence, and centralized visibility and control, Ericsson enables organizations to simplify operations, improve resilience, and confidently scale connected environments across vehicles, sites, assets, and critical business operations.

According to Vikrant Gandhi, Vice President, ICT Research at Frost & Sullivan: "Ericsson wins and retains enterprise customers by delivering consistent performance in business- and mission-critical environments where reliability and execution are decisive. The company enables low-friction, repeatable deployments through a standardized yet flexible architecture, reducing time to value and rollout complexity for large-scale deployments."

Its platform-centric architecture integrates connectivity, management, security, and operational intelligence into a single solution, enabling organizations to streamline deployment, simplify network management, and maintain reliable performance across diverse environments. Deep collaboration with global carrier partners, an expansive ecosystem, and standardized support frameworks allow customers to accelerate adoption while protecting long-term technology investments. Looking ahead, Ericsson's early investments in AI and Agentic AI-driven automation across public and private cellular networking environments are poised to be a key enabler of its sustained enterprise networking leadership.

"We are honored to receive Frost & Sullivan's Product Leadership Recognitions for both enterprise 5G WWAN and in-vehicle network infrastructure," said Pankaj Malhotra, Head of Product and Engineering, Enterprise Wireless Solutions, Ericsson. "As connectivity becomes increasingly integral to business operations, organizations need solutions that provide visibility, control, and resilience across distributed environments. These recognitions validate our commitment to helping customers simplify operations, improve reliability, and confidently scale connected operations through a unified wireless platform."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Product Leadership Recognition to a company that demonstrates outstanding strategy development and implementation, resulting in superior product innovation, customer value, and competitive differentiation. It honors organizations that are reshaping their industries through innovation and growth excellence.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Recognition

Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Recognitions honor companies across regional and global markets that exhibit exceptional achievement and consistent excellence in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer experience, and strategic product development. Each recognition is the result of a rigorous analytical process in which Frost & Sullivan industry experts benchmark performance through comprehensive interviews, deep-dive analysis, and extensive secondary research. The goal is to identify true best-in-class organizations that are driving transformative growth and setting new industry standards.

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SOURCE Frost & Sullivan