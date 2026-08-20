Frost & Sullivan: Congratulations to Threedy on This Year's European 3D Data Access and Collaboration Infrastructure Customer Value Leadership Recognition

Recognition highlights instant3Dhub's ability, a scalable 3D data infrastructure platform, to make live engineering data available enterprise-wide through any browser, inside existing workflows, and as a scalable foundation for Agentic 3D.

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 20, 2026 /CNW/ -- German software company Threedy has received Frost & Sullivan's 2026 European Customer Value Leadership Recognition in the 3D data access and collaboration infrastructure industry for its outstanding achievements in commercial execution, workflow integration, customer success, and scalable enterprise innovation. The recognition highlights Threedy's consistent leadership in driving measurable customer outcomes, strengthening its market position, and enabling industrial digital transformation through browser-native 3D data infrastructure.

instant3Dhub makes complex engineering data available on demand from existing PLM, CAD, ERP, and other source systems. Rather than requiring organizations to prepare, convert, duplicate, or relocate their data, the platform dynamically streams the precise geometric and business context required by each authorized application or user while preserving prior technology investments.

Its model-agnostic architecture also enables AI agents to interact with live 3D data in full geometric context, providing organizations with a scalable foundation for Industrial AI initiatives. Through consistent APIs and interfaces such as Model Context Protocol (MCP), instant3Dhub can give AI agents secure, structured access to live 3D geometry and engineering metadata while keeping existing source systems and governance structures in place. In this way it provides a foundation for AI-assisted engineering reviews, validation, quality processes, and service workflows without creating another isolated data environment.

Threedy's unwavering commitment to customer experience strengthens its position in the market. Rather than focusing solely on deployment, the company has built a customer success model that emphasizes long-term value creation through technical guidance, proactive engagement, enablement and knowledge transfer. Dedicated specialists demonstrate working solutions against customer-specific requirements before commercial agreements are finalized, while the customer success organization helps accelerate implementation timelines and maximize platform adoption. This collaborative approach enables customers to achieve measurable outcomes more quickly, while building confidence in long-term platform ownership and becoming vendor-independent.

"For us, customer value is where infrastructure proves itself," said Christian Stein, CEO at Threedy. "By bringing live 3D data directly into the workflows people already use, instant3Dhub helps industrial companies reduce waiting times, broaden access, and protect their existing IT investments. This recognition validates the impact our customers achieve today and the governed, scalable foundation they are building for Agentic 3D."

Frost & Sullivan commends Threedy for setting a high standard in competitive strategy, execution, and customer value. The company's combination of engineering excellence, commercial discipline, and customer-centric delivery is transforming how industrial enterprises access, visualize, and collaborate on complex 3D data. A commitment to open architecture, brownfield integration, and AI-ready infrastructure positions Threedy to lead the next generation of industrial digital transformation while delivering measurable business value across diverse manufacturing and engineering environments. Frost & Sullivan Sujan Sami, Senior Research Director, commented: "Enterprise churn is virtually nonexistent because the platform becomes deeply embedded as the operational 3D backbone across multiple workflows once its value is established."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Customer Value Leadership Recognition to a company that demonstrates outstanding strategy development and implementation, resulting in measurable improvements in customer satisfaction, operational performance, and competitive positioning. The recognition honors organizations that consistently create superior customer value through innovation, execution excellence, and long-term partnership.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Recognition

Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Recognitions honor companies across regional and global markets that exhibit exceptional achievement and consistent excellence in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer experience, and strategic product development. Each recognition is the result of a rigorous analytical process in which Frost & Sullivan industry experts benchmark performance through comprehensive interviews, deep-dive analysis, and extensive secondary research. The goal is to identify true best-in-class organizations that are driving transformative growth and setting new industry standards.

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SOURCE Frost & Sullivan