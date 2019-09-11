Frost & Sullivan Applauds Forescout for Its Converged IT/OT Cybersecurity Solutions for Smart Buildings

"Forescout's solution presents full device visibility by allowing enterprises to see and classify devices on their networks to take a complete inventory, delivering a real-time view of the assets," said Swetha Krishnamoorthi, Industry Analyst. "The company monitors data exchanged at the protocol level and then leverages its patented technology and a library of more than 2,100 ICS-specific threat indicators to detect anomalous activity throughout network communications, while simultaneously using threat intelligence to proactively detect cyber threats."

Forescout stands out for its ability to understand major BAS protocols such as BACnet, Modbus, and LonTalk, as well as being able to identify a variety of nested devices. Its strong R&D focus has resulted in eight US patents and 49 pending patent applications both inside and outside the US. Forescout also acquired SecurityMatters, a Netherlands-based company specializing in OT device detection, monitoring, and network protection, to extend its OT security capabilities.

"Forescout offers various customer services, ranging from initial set up services to assigning dedicated on-site personnel. Furthermore, it has a customer advisory board and a technical advisory board that offers strategic guidance to help shape future product features and support offerings," noted Swetha. "The company conducts regular research on BAS security, the threat landscape, device security posture and building automation components. These initiatives and its visionary R&D focus has positioned it for further growth in the future."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to a company that has developed a pioneering technology that not only enhances current products, but also enables the development of new products and applications. The award recognizes the high market acceptance potential of the recipient's technology.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

