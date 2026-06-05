Frost & Sullivan: AI-driven, Cloud-native SIEM Platforms Will Define the Next Era of Cybersecurity Operations

New Frost & Sullivan analysis explores how escalating cyber threats, regulatory pressure, and AI-enabled security operations are reshaping the global modern SIEM market through 2029

LONDON, June 5, 2026 /CNW/ -- Frost & Sullivan has released a new analysis examining the forces transforming the global modern security information and event management (SIEM) market as organisations respond to escalating cyber threats, accelerating cloud adoption, and the growing complexity of digital environments.

The study explores how modern SIEM platforms are evolving beyond traditional log management and event correlation capabilities through the integration of user and entity behaviour analytics (UEBA), security orchestration, automation, and response (SOAR), and increasingly generative AI-enabled security operations.

Frost & Sullivan identifies cloud-native architectures, platform convergence, automation, and predictive security analytics as the defining trends shaping the market's next phase.

"Cybersecurity operations centres are under immense pressure to improve visibility, accelerate response times, and manage increasingly sophisticated attack surfaces with limited resources," said Tetsuya Niihara, ICT and Security Advisory Director at Frost & Sullivan. "Modern SIEM platforms are becoming centralised intelligence layers that combine AI, automation, behavioural analytics, and orchestration capabilities to deliver more scalable and proactive security operations."

The analysis highlights how ransomware, supply chain compromises, AI-powered phishing attacks, and advanced persistent threats are driving enterprises to prioritise real-time threat detection and automated incident response capabilities. At the same time, tightening global cybersecurity regulations and compliance requirements are increasing demand for more sophisticated monitoring, reporting, and forensic investigation tools.

Frost & Sullivan notes that cloud-native and SaaS-based SIEM deployments are gaining significant momentum due to their scalability, flexibility, and operational efficiency advantages over traditional on-premise deployments. Enterprises are increasingly adopting hybrid and multi-cloud security architectures, while managed SIEM and service-based operating models are emerging as critical solutions for addressing cybersecurity talent shortages and operational complexity.

The study also highlights growing convergence across SIEM, UEBA, SOAR, and AI-driven analytics platforms as vendors seek to differentiate through automation, integrated threat intelligence, and autonomous response capabilities. Generative AI is expected to play an increasingly important role in improving analyst productivity, accelerating investigation workflows, and enhancing threat detection accuracy.

According to Frost & Sullivan forecasts, the global modern SIEM market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 13.7% between 2024 and 2029, driven by increasing security data volumes, growing cloud adoption, and rising enterprise investment in AI-enabled cybersecurity operations.

"Security leaders are increasingly prioritising integrated, AI-enabled security operations platforms that improve operational efficiency while reducing response times and analyst workloads," added Niihara. "The vendors best positioned for long-term growth will be those capable of combining automation, interoperability, scalability, and managed services into unified security operations ecosystems."

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