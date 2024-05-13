FrontWell Capital Partners Provides USD$14.2 Million Senior Secured Credit Facility to Uniroyal Engineered Products LLC

TORONTO, May 13, 2024 /CNW/ - FrontWell Capital Partners Inc. ("FrontWell") today announced the closing of a USD$14.2 million secured credit facility with Uniroyal Engineered Products LLC. ("Uniroyal"), a manufacturer of vinyl-coated fabrics and soft trim technologies.

The facility, comprised of a revolver and a term loan, will be used by Uniroyal to refinance its existing debt and provide additional working capital liquidity to support Uniroyal's sales initiatives.

"We are happy to provide a credit facility to Uniroyal that will allow the company to lean into their future sales opportunities," said Patrick Dalton, Chief Executive Officer of FrontWell.

"FrontWell's financing solution will allow our company to execute on a strategic plan which includes sales growth objectives," said Howard R. Curd, Chief Executive Officer of Uniroyal.

About FrontWell Capital Partners

Headquartered in Toronto, FrontWell Capital Partners provides transitionary senior debt financing to middle-market companies in the United States and Canada. With committed seed capital of more than USD$350 million, FrontWell offers financing solutions, including asset-based (ABL) and cash flow loans, to maximize liquidity support for borrowers that are looking beyond traditional sources of capital. FrontWell's rigorous approach to origination, underwriting and risk management generates current income while prioritizing the preservation of principal over the chase for yield. FrontWell partners with companies across several industries that display balance sheet capacity and require liquidity to support a transition in their business, including turnarounds, restructurings, acquisitions and changes in ownership or control. For more information, please visit frontwellcapital.com.

About Uniroyal Engineered Products

Uniroyal Global Engineered Products is a leading global provider of vinyl-coated fabrics and soft trim technologies serving the automotive, recreational, industrial, contract, hospitality and healthcare markets. Our portfolio of companies span multiple continents, utilize 509,000 square feet of manufacturing capacity and feature more than 437 employees dedicated to delivering outstanding products engineered for exceptional performance.

