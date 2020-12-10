Frontrunner Technologies Partners with Lightbox OOH to Create One of North America's Largest Digital Out-Of-Home Networks, with Full-motion Video and Audio Capabilities

Lightbox Unlimited, Powered by FrontRunner Technologies Will Maximize WindowFront™ Visibility With Groundbreaking Digital Video Displays

TORONTO, Dec. 10, 2020 /CNW/ - North American technology leader, FrontRunner Technologies, today announced it is entering into a partnership with leading digital out-of-home (DOOH) media company, Lightbox OOH Video Network, expanding their ability to transform urban commercial WindowFronts™ across the continent into digital video displays.

With more than 10,000 media assets across North America, Lightbox has established an expansive media footprint. The partnership - Lightbox Unlimited, powered by FrontRunner Technologies - offers exponential expansion opportunities, changing the future of DOOH at a time when storefronts need a facelift.

Lightbox, known for offering audio-enabled screens in shopping centres and other high-traffic areas in the United States markets at scale, will benefit from the addition of FrontRunner's innovative WindowFront™ projection, audio and light recognition technologies, which can turn any retail window into a large-format, full-motion digital display.

"The windows of empty retail shops around the globe are quickly becoming immersive canvases, changing the future of public space," says Nathan Elliott, Founder and CEO of FrontRunner. "Lightbox Unlimited, powered by FrontRunner Technologies, will digitally transform how we interact with new age media on a large scale, during this period of accelerated change. Together with the incredible Lightbox team, we look forward to providing unique windows of opportunity for advertisers, brands, landlords and retailers who are looking at consumer engagement differently."

Brands will have access to thousands of media assets in Canada, United States, Mexico and soon, the globe.

As the name 'Lightbox Unlimited' suggests, the partnership and the network expansion at its core, will provide unprecedented scale to FrontRunner's proprietary technology and extend Lightbox's footprint into prime markets in Canada, United States and Mexico. FrontRunner and Lightbox will offer advertisers state-of-the-art technology, along with flexibility in location, duration and lead times, signaling a new era in DOOH.

"I am beyond excited to bring such a ground-breaking innovation to the advertising community," says Greg Glenday, CEO of Lightbox. "Lightbox Unlimited means just that—no idea is too big for this canvas, and the canvas itself can be virtually anywhere with inspiring and beautiful messaging. There is really nothing that compares in the advertising and media landscape, and I am so proud to be working with the talented FrontRunner team to add further strength to Lightbox's product mix."

For more information, visit www.frontrunner-tech.com .

About FrontRunner Technologies

FrontRunner was founded in Canada by Founder and CEO Nathan Elliott in 2017 to create a new standard of digital media delivery by leveraging High Street retail WindowFronts™ to deliver high definition video content. The company provides a robust digital out-of-home content solution for national and international brands looking to hyper-target campaigns, while simultaneously creating a new revenue stream for landlords, brokerages and store owners searching for creative ways to monetize their spaces. The WindowFront™ Matrix is driven by proprietary app, projection, light, and audio technology to deploy vibrant immersive content in retail windows across the globe.

About Lightbox

Lightbox is a leading digital out-of-home video network that leverages technology and creativity to connect advertisers with millions of consumers in the real world. The premium video network offers national scale with hyper-local execution via 10,000+ can't-miss, audio-available screens in shopping destinations, city streets, and WeWork locations across North America.

