FRONTIER LITHIUM INTERSECTS 398.25M OF PEGMATITE AVERAGING 1.88% Li2O, INCLUDING A 23.4M ZONE OF 3.12% Li2O

SUDBURY, ON, Feb. 8, 2023 /CNW/ - Frontier Lithium Inc. (TSXV: FL) (FRA: HL2) (OTCQX: LITOF) ("Frontier" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the results for the remaining seven drill holes completed during Phase XII drill program on the Spark pegmatite which began in May with two diamond drill rigs and finished in October of 2022.The main objective of the program was focused on converting inferred material to the indicated category for the planned open pit. The Spark pegmatite is one of the two delineated premium spodumene-bearing lithium deposits on the PAK Lithium Project.

Highlights

Figure 1: Location Map showing land tenure and geology (CNW Group/Frontier Lithium Inc.) Figure 2: Planview map of the Spark pegmatite showing drillhole traces (CNW Group/Frontier Lithium Inc.)

The Company completed 15,984m of drilling in 50 holes in 2022. Highlights from the seven Phase XII diamond drill holes reported are included below.

of drilling in 50 holes in 2022. Highlights from the seven Phase XII diamond drill holes reported are included below. DDH PL-094-22 was designed to define the western extent of the Spark pegmatite and to target the recently discovered NW Spark zone. This hole was the first indication that the NW zone was connected to the main Spark pegmatite at depth, intersecting 125.9m of pegmatite averaging 1.51% Li 2 O.

of pegmatite averaging 1.51% Li O. Including 12.0m from 181.5 to 193.5m averaging 2.08% Li 2 O

from 181.5 to averaging 2.08% Li O

Including 9.8m from 228.7 to 238.5m averaging 2.94% Li 2 O

from 228.7 to averaging 2.94% Li O

Including 8.0m from 246.5 to 254.5m averaging 2.95% Li 2 O

from 246.5 to averaging 2.95% Li O

Including 8.0m from 270.5 to 278.5m averaging 2.32% Li 2 O

from 270.5 to averaging 2.32% Li O DDH PL-098-22 hole was designed to follow up on the results from PL-094-22 and confirmed that the NW zone is in fact connected to the main Spark ore body at depth, intersecting 398.25m of pegmatite averaging 1.88% Li 2 O.

of pegmatite averaging 1.88% Li O. Including 18.0m from 20.5 to 38.5m averaging 2.48% Li 2 O

from 20.5 to averaging 2.48% Li O

Including 23.4m from 244.0 to 267.4m averaging 3.12% Li 2 O

from 244.0 to averaging 3.12% Li O

Including 16.0m from 282.0 to 298.0m averaging 2.70% Li 2 O

from 282.0 to averaging 2.70% Li O

Including 38.0m from 390.0 to 428.0m averaging 2.65% Li 2 O

from 390.0 to averaging 2.65% Li O DDH PL-099-22 hole was designed to follow up on the results from PL-098-22, intersecting 243m of pegmatite averaging 1.58% Li 2 O, extending the NW zone further to the west.

of pegmatite averaging 1.58% Li O, extending the NW zone further to the west. Including 9.0m from 122.3 to 131.3m averaging 2.47% Li 2 O

from 122.3 to averaging 2.47% Li O

Including 7.5m from 256.7 to 264.2m averaging 3.02% Li 2 O

from 256.7 to averaging 3.02% Li O

Including 31.5m from 338.0 to 369.5m averaging 2.03% Li 2 O

from 338.0 to averaging 2.03% Li O

Including 6.0m from 430.0 to 436m averaging 3.25% Li 2 O

"Now that all the results have been received and processed, we can say that our goal of upgrading Inferred has been achieved and the Spark pegmatite continues to increase in size particularly with the intersections in holes PL-098-22 and PL-099-22. These two holes, which are 140m apart, have confirmed that the new northwest zone discovered in February 2022 is connected to the main zone and contains significant high-grade zones of 2 to 3% Li 2 O." states Garth Drever, VP Exploration. "This zone will certainly be explored during the 2023 drill program at Spark."

The initial objective for the Phase XII drill program was focused on converting the inferred resource within the Spark deposit to the indicated category in preparation for a pre-feasibility study (PFS) on the PAK Lithium Project. The latter half of the program included geotechnical drilling for ground control and pit design purposes as well as step out drilling to define the eastern and western extents of the ore body.

Figure 1 is a location map showing the project area including Frontier's land tenure and location of the three lithium-cesium-tantalum pegmatites.

Figure 2 is a plan view showing all drilling with analytical data completed with emphasis on drill hole traces reported in this release.

Table 1 details the drill holes and channel with mineralized intersections while Table 2 summarizes all Phase XII drill holes completed.

Table 1: Details of Mineralized Intersections

DDH PL-092-22 Collared in the same location as PL-089-22, the hole was drilled in the opposite direction to the south, designed to define the eastern end of the main Spark pegmatite at depth before it begins to break up into smaller pods towards the east. A total of 198m of pegmatite was intersected. Zone From (m) To (m) Width (m) Li 2 O (%) Cs 2 O (%) Ta 2 O 5 (ppm) Nb 2 O 5 (ppm) SnO 2 (ppm) Rb 2 O (%) Unit

Li-Enriched 0.0 35.8 35.8 1.43 0.03 156 127 54 0.24 Pegmatite-Aplite

including 9.8 22.0 12.2 2.08 0.02 67 65 46 0.24 Pegmatite Li-Enriched 58.3 228.5 170.3 1.36 0.01 62 87 49 0.24 Aplite w/ minor mafics rafts

including 85.0 105.0 20.0 1.85 0.01 76 96 40 0.30 Aplite



including 127.0 133.0 6.0 2.01 0.01 68 91 40 0.26 Aplite



























DDH PL-093-22 Collared 30m north of PL-055-22 and 60m west of PL-091-22, the hole was stepped out to define the western extent of the Spark pegmatite where it breaks up into smaller pods separated by mafic rafts. A total of 79m of pegmatite was intersected. Zone From (m) To (m) Width (m) Li 2 O (%) Cs 2 O (%) Ta 2 O 5 (ppm) Nb 2 O 5 (ppm) SnO 2 (ppm) Rb 2 O (%) Unit

Li-Enriched 59.0 81.4 22.4 1.84 0.01 41 70 36 0.29 Pegmatite-Aplite

including 73.0 79.0 6.0 2.87 0.01 33 54 23 0.21 Pegmatite Li-Enriched 91.8 159.0 67.2 1.78 0.07 149 58 88 0.40 Pegmatite-Aplite w/minor mafic

including 113.5 121.5 8.0 3.27 0.02 245 86 48 0.27 Aplite



including 130.2 159.0 28.8 2.66 0.05 218 57 121 0.54 Pegmatite

























DDH PL-094-22 Collared 8m west of PL-091-22, hole was designed to define the western extent of the Spark pegmatite where it begins to break up into smaller pods separated by mafic rafts and was also extended to target the recently discovered NW Spark zone. This hole was the first indication that the NW zone (PL-056-22 discovery hole) was connected to the main Spark pegmatite at depth. A total of 135m of pegmatite was intersected. Zone From (m) To (m) Width (m) Li 2 O (%) Cs 2 O (%) Ta 2 O 5 (ppm) Nb 2 O 5 (ppm) SnO 2 (ppm) Rb 2 O (%) Unit

Li-Enriched 43.4 49.5 6.1 1.59 0.00 62 55 27 0.17 Pegmatite w/ minor mafic rafts Li-Enriched 56.2 60.5 4.3 2.46 0.01 46 49 55 0.19 Pegmatite w/ minor mafic rafts Li-Enriched 68.0 72.8 4.8 1.64 0.01 49 28 44 0.39 Pegmatite w/ minor mafic rafts Li-Enriched 145.6 159.0 13.5 1.89 0.08 83 19 43 0.18 Pegmatite w/ minor mafic rafts

including 150.0 154.5 4.5 3.62 0.00 120 17 43 0.05 Pegmatite Li-Enriched 177.4 303.3 125.9 1.51 0.04 86 52 66 0.33 Pegmatite-Aplite w/ minor mafic

including 181.5 193.5 12.0 2.08 0.05 126 64 73 0.58 Pegmatite-Aplite

including 228.7 238.5 9.8 2.94 0.02 65 32 38 0.22 Pegmatite-Aplite

including 246.5 254.5 8.0 2.95 0.05 73 33 26 0.59 Pegmatite-Aplite

including 270.5 278.5 8.0 2.32 0.01 64 78 56 0.21 Pegmatite-Aplite

























DDH PL-095-22 Collared 10m SW of PL-068-22, hole was designed to further define a mafic raft that splits the Spark pegmatite on the east end of the main body. A total of 127m of pegmatite was intersected. Zone From (m) To (m) Width (m) Li 2 O (%) Cs 2 O (%) Ta 2 O 5 (ppm) Nb 2 O 5 (ppm) SnO 2 (ppm) Rb 2 O (%) Unit

Li-Enriched 0.0 49.1 49.1 1.67 0.02 83 90 51 0.25 Pegmatite-Aplite

including 6.0 14.0 8.0 2.17 0.02 85 66 27 0.22 Pegmatite-Aplite

including 20.0 30.0 10.0 2.08 0.03 75 78 73 0.24 Pegmatite-Aplite Li-Enriched 79.0 89.5 10.5 1.94 0.01 116 70 46 0.27 Pegmatite-Aplite Li-Enriched 131.6 155.0 23.4 1.41 0.01 67 67 47 0.19 Aplite with minor mafics Li-Enriched 212.5 234.5 22.0 1.82 0.01 54 92 52 0.22 Aplite



including 212.5 218.5 6.0 2.17 0.01 54 91 38 0.20 Aplite



























DDH PL-096-22 Collared 6m east of PL-043-19, hole was stepped out to the east to define the extent of the smaller pegmatite pods that break up, separated by mafic rafts. Results show that there is still mineable pegmatite to the east as we move away from the main Spark ore body. A total of 106m of pegmatite was intersected. Zone From (m) To (m) Width (m) Li 2 O (%) Cs 2 O (%) Ta 2 O 5 (ppm) Nb 2 O 5 (ppm) SnO 2 (ppm) Rb 2 O (%) Unit

Li-Enriched 80.2 86.9 6.7 1.67 0.02 136 57 45 0.19 Pegmatite Li-Enriched 102.0 108.4 6.4 1.57 0.02 140 89 138 0.36 Aplite

Li-Enriched 149.9 197.3 47.5 1.51 0.02 116 55 100 0.28 Pegmatite-Aplite w/ minor mafics

including 173.5 187.5 14.0 1.89 0.02 114 73 170 0.38 Aplite



























DDH PL-098-22 Collared south of the Spark pegmatite in between PL-090-22 and PL-067-22, hole was designed to follow up on the results of PL-056-22 that initially indicated what appeared to be a new high grade NW zone. PL-098-22 results have confirmed what was later suggested by PL-094-22, that the NW zone is in fact connected to the main Spark ore body at depth. 398.25m of pegmatite at 1.88% Li2O was intersected, including minor dilution from mafic rafts Zone From (m) To (m) Width (m) Li 2 O (%) Cs 2 O (%) Ta 2 O 5 (ppm) Nb 2 O 5 (ppm) SnO 2 (ppm) Rb 2 O (%) Unit

Li-Enriched 14.4 304.8 290.4 1.87 0.03 92 77 53 0.28 Aplite-Pegmatite w/ minor mafics

including 20.5 38.5 18.0 2.48 0.01 55 72 24 0.20 Aplite-Pegmatite

including 56.5 72.5 16.0 2.43 0.02 71 73 52 0.29 Aplite-Pegmatite

including 78.5 90.5 12.0 2.08 0.01 88 82 53 0.28 Aplite-Pegmatite

including 118.5 128.5 10.0 2.22 0.01 68 89 28 0.22 Aplite-Pegmatite

including 144.5 186.5 42.0 2.00 0.03 123 88 54 0.28 Aplite-Pegmatite

including 244.0 267.4 23.4 3.12 0.03 64 32 40 0.32 Aplite-Pegmatite

including 282.0 298.0 16.0 2.70 0.02 153 87 62 0.31 Aplite-Pegmatite Li-Enriched 342.2 450.1 107.9 1.92 0.07 192 69 223 0.48 Aplite-Pegmatite w/ minor mafics

including 344.0 350.0 6.0 2.52 0.06 234 67 249 0.42 Aplite-Pegmatite

including 370.0 376.0 6.0 2.41 0.08 309 59 143 0.53 Aplite-Pegmatite

including 390.0 428.0 38.0 2.65 0.08 123 53 139 0.53 Aplite-Pegmatite

























DDH PL-099-22 Collared 85m NW of PL-056-22, hole was designed to follow up results from PL-056, PL-094, and PL-098 whereby the NW zone has been connected to the main ore body at depth. 243m of pegmatite at 1.58% Li2O was intersected and has extended the zone at depth further to the west. Zone From (m) To (m) Width (m) Li 2 O (%) Cs 2 O (%) Ta 2 O 5 (ppm) Nb 2 O 5 (ppm) SnO 2 (ppm) Rb 2 O (%) Unit

Li-Enriched 106.6 150.3 43.7 1.54 0.07 126 34 98 0.58 Pegmatite w/ minor mafics

including 122.3 131.3 9.0 2.47 0.05 145 42 91 0.51 Pegmatite Li-Enriched 167.5 211.0 43.5 1.23 0.07 198 56 317 0.30 Pegmatite-Aplite

including 193.5 202.2 8.7 2.16 0.03 83 34 259 0.35 Pegmatite Li-Enriched 234.3 247.7 13.4 1.38 0.24 537 58 169 0.52 Pegmatite w/ minor mafics Li-Enriched 256.7 264.2 7.5 3.02 0.03 312 52 111 0.38 Pegmatite Li-Enriched 278.2 322.6 44.4 1.70 0.06 191 86 162 0.42 Pegmatite-Aplite

including 278.2 286.0 7.8 2.27 0.05 313 61 123 0.41 Pegmatite-aplite

including 294.0 309.0 15.0 2.13 0.06 110 67 149 0.31 Pegmatite-aplite Li-Enriched 338.0 369.5 31.5 2.03 0.09 194 80 162 0.63 Pegmatite

including 358.0 364.0 6.0 2.68 0.06 267 101 176 0.40 Pegmatite Li-Enriched 404.7 463.8 59.1 1.40 0.14 226 94 155 0.51 Pegmatite-aplite

including 407.0 413.0 6.0 2.26 0.07 161 72 99 0.90 Pegmatite-aplite

including 430.0 436.0 6.0 3.25 0.03 58 26 41 0.32 Pegmatite-aplite

Table 2: Summary of Phase XII Drill Program (May to October 2022)

DDHNo Date Drilled UTM Zone 15N (NAD83) Collar Orient Metres Drilled Start End Easting Northing (mASL) Azim Dip Start End Phase XII PL-057-221 2022-05-15 2022-10-01 472,733 5,829,489 355.9 359 -55 0 225 PL-058-221 2022-05-17 2022-10-03 472,733 5,829,489 355.9 177 -70 0 400 PL-059-222 2022-05-24 2022-05-28 472,698 5,829,535 356.0 165 -78 0 316 PL-060-222 2022-05-27 2022-06-04 472,749 5,829,559 360.0 180 -73 0 360 PL-061-222 2022-05-20 2022-05-27 472,773 5,829,561 360.2 178 -65 0 327 PL-062-223 2022-05-28 2022-06-05 472,712 5,829,596 356.2 176 -65 0 360 PL-063-221 2022-06-05 2022-06-10 472,746 5,829,539 360.0 187 -70 0 348.5 PL-064-221 2022-06-05 2022-06-10 472,712 5,829,596 356.2 141 -65 0 352.5 PL-065-224 2022-06-10 2022-06-22 472,686 5,829,583 354.0 173 -72 0 330.86 PL-066-223 2022-06-12 2022-06-27 472,732 5,829,371 325.0 323 -70 0 365.67 PL-067-224 2022-06-29 2022-07-04 472,778 5,829,383 327.0 315 -70 0 352.5 PL-068-222 2022-06-22 2022-06-27 472,790 5,829,540 360.0 171 -55 0 343.5 PL-069-224 2022-07-06 2022-07-15 472,814 5,829,385 326.0 324 -61 0 412.3 PL-070-223 2022-06-28 2022-07-04 472,805 5,829,588 360.0 184 -54 0 405 PL-071-223 2022-07-04 2022-07-15 472,805 5,829,588 360.0 160 -52 0 384.6 PL-072-224 2022-07-15 2022-07-21 472,847 5,829,384 326.0 349 -61 0 386.2 PL-073-223 2022-07-16 2022-07-23 472,816 5,829,589 360.0 146 -52 0 392 PL-074-225 2022-07-28 2022-08-02 472,584 5,829,497 354.0 162 -47 0 403.5 PL-075-225 2022-08-01 2022-08-06 472,571 5,829,490 354.0 177 -47 0 408 PL-076-225 2022-07-25 2022-08-05 472,846 5,829,384 326.0 314 -63 0 438 PL-077-226 2022-08-08 2022-08-24 472,864 5,829,390 326.0 354 -56 0 433.38 PL-078-226 2022-08-25 2022-09-01 472,939 5,829,369 326.0 341 -55 0 339.7 PL-079-225 2022-08-06 2022-08-15 472,538 5,829,480 357.0 177 -48 0 417 PL-080-226 2022-08-16 2022-08-23 472,687 5,829,511 354.0 193 -55 0 418.5 PL-081-226 2022-08-24 2022-08-30 472,689 5,829,499 354.0 177 -46 0 367.7 PL-082-226 2022-08-30 2022-09-02 472,718 5,829,455 355.0 6 -61 0 241.5 PL-083-226 2022-09-02 2022-09-06 472,971 5,829,367 326.0 343 -57 0 377.3 PL-084-226 2022-09-07 2022-09-11 472,983 5,829,380 325.0 358 -42 0 327 PL-085-227 2022-09-02 2022-09-05 472,731 5,829,472 354.0 309 -57 0 232 PL-086-227 2022-09-05 2022-09-08 472,731 5,829,472 354.0 162 -46 0 201 PL-087-227 2022-09-08 2022-09-11 472,701 5,829,451 354.0 318 -50 0 213.4 PL-088-227 2022-09-11 2022-09-16 472,706 5,829,453 354.0 173 -46 0 210.7 PL-089-227 2022-09-16 2022-09-17 472,762 5,829,514 360.0 360 -50 0 87 PL-090-227 2022-09-11 2022-09-15 472,746 5,829,371 326.0 334 -45 0 289.4 PL-091-227 2022-09-15 2022-09-18 472,663 5,829,362 327.0 338 -43 0 261.4 PL-092-22 2022-09-17 2022-10-20 472,762 5,829,514 360.0 174 -46 0 274.5 PL-093-22 2022-09-20 2022-09-23 472,614 5,829,329 328.0 345 -47 0 253.6 PL-094-22 2022-09-24 2022-10-01 472,657 5,829,357 326.0 351 -54 0 339 PL-095-22 2022-09-20 2022-09-23 472,785 5,829,531 362.0 165 -44 0 258.6 PL-096-22 2022-09-23 2022-09-30 472,865 5,829,583 359.0 136 -44 0 425.3 PL-097-22 2022-10-03 2022-10-04 472,698 5,829,535 354.0 6 -70 0 12.5 PL-098-22 2022-10-01 2022-10-09 472,756 5,829,387 327.0 317 -58 1 471 PL-099-22 2022-10-09 2022-10-15 472,529 5,829,361 330.0 345 -65 0 477 PL-GDH-11-22 2022-07-22 2022-07-24 473,046 5,829,379 325.0 285 -47 0 173.5 PL-GDH-12-22 2022-07-23 2022-07-25 472,456 5,829,470 358.0 119 -45 0 228

Total metres drilled 14,641.1 Notes: 1: Reported on Release July 25, 2022

2: Reported on Release August 17, 2022

3: Reported on Release September 20, 2022

4: Reported on Release October 11, 2022

5: Reported on Release November 16, 2022













6: Reported on Release December 14, 2022

7: Reported on Release January 10, 2023

Due Diligence

All scientific and technical information in this release has been reviewed and approved by Garth Drever, P.Geo., the qualified person (QP) under the definitions established by National Instrument 43-101. Under Frontier's QA/QC procedures, all drilling was completed by Chenier Drilling Ltd. of Val Caron, ON using thin walled BTW drill rods (4.2 cm core diameter) and a Reflex ACT III oriented core system. Using the Reflex system, the drill core was oriented and marked as it was retrieved at the drill. The core was boxed and delivered to the Frontier core shack where it was examined, geologically logged, and marked for sampling. The core was photographed prior to sampling. Using a rock saw, the marked sample intervals were halved with one-half bagged for analysis. Sample blanks along with lithium, rubidium and cesium certified reference material was routinely inserted into the sample stream in accordance with industry recommended practices. Field duplicate samples were also taken in accordance with industry recommended practices. The samples were placed in poly sample bags and transported to Red Lake by float plane and then shipped to AGAT Laboratories Ltd. (AGAT) in Thunder Bay for sample preparation and to Mississauga, Ontario for processing and quantitative multi-element analysis. AGAT is an ISO accredited laboratory. The core is stored on site at the Pakeagama Lake exploration camp.

Other Matters

The Company would also like to announce at this time that is has granted 500,000 stock options under the New Stock Option Plan (the "Options"). The Options have been issued to certain directors, officers, or employees of the Company. The Options are exercisable at a price of $ $2.73 per common share and will have a term of 5 years from the date of issuance. 50% of these Options vest on the grant date, and the remaining 50% vest on the date that is the first anniversary date of the grant date. These Options are subject to approval by the TSXV.

About Frontier Lithium

Frontier Lithium is a preproduction business with an objective to become a strategic domestic supplier of spodumene concentrates for industrial users as well as battery-grade lithium hydroxide and other chemicals to the growing electric vehicle and energy storage markets in North America. The Company maintains the largest land position and resource in a premium lithium mineral district located in Ontario's Great Lakes region.

About PAK Lithium Project

The PAK lithium project contains one of North America's highest-grade lithium resources. The project encompasses close to 27,000 hectares and remains largely unexplored; however, since 2013, the company has delineated two premium spodumene-bearing lithium deposits (PAK and Spark), located 2.3 kilometres apart. Exploration is continuing on the project through two other spodumene-bearing discoveries: the Bolt pegmatite (located between the PAK and Spark deposits), as well as the Pennock pegmatite (25 kilometres northwest of PAK deposit within the project claims). A 2021 preliminary economic assessment (National Instrument 43-101 technical report titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report, Pak Property, PAK, Red Lake Mining District, Ontario, Canada" by BBA E&C Inc., with an effective date of April 5, 2021) delivered a fully integrated lithium operation, including the mine and mill and the conversion plant for production of battery-quality lithium salts.

Forward-looking Statements

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address future production, reserve potential, exploration drilling, exploitation activities and events or developments that the Company expects are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and those actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. For more information on the Company, Investors should review the Company's registered filings available at sedar.com.

