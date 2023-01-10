FRONTIER LITHIUM INTERSECTS 154.3M OF PEGMATITE AVERAGING 1.69% Li2O, INCLUDING A 26M ZONE OF 2.15% Li2O

SUDBURY, ON, Jan. 10, 2023 /CNW/ - Frontier Lithium Inc. (TSXV: FL) (FRA: HL2) (OTCQX: LITOF) ("Frontier" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the results for seven more drill holes completed during Phase XII drill program on the Spark pegmatite which began in May with two diamond drill rigs and finished in October of 2022.The main objective of the program was focused on converting inferred material to the indicated category for the planned open pit. The Spark pegmatite is one of the two delineated premium spodumene-bearing lithium deposits on the PAK Lithium Project.

Highlights

The Company completed 15,984m of drilling in 50 holes in 2022. Highlights from the seven Phase XII diamond drill holes reported are included below.

of drilling in 50 holes in 2022. Highlights from the seven Phase XII diamond drill holes reported are included below. DDH PL-086-22 intersected 154.3m of pegmatite from 3.7m to 158.0m averaging 1.69% Li 2 O. Collared near the centre of the main Spark pegmatite, hole was drilled to provide a southern contact where there was a gap in the model.

of pegmatite from to averaging 1.69% Li O. Collared near the centre of the main Spark pegmatite, hole was drilled to provide a southern contact where there was a gap in the model. Including 26.0m from 70.0m to 96.0m averaging 2.15% Li 2 O

from to averaging 2.15% Li O

Including 12.0m from 114.0m to 126.0m averaging 2.36% Li 2 O

from to averaging 2.36% Li O DDH PL-088-22 intersected 126.5m of pegmatite from 0.5m to 127.0m averaging 1.94% Li 2 O and a second 9.8m pegmatite zone from 157.3m to 167.0m averaging 2.01% Li 2 O. Collared 30m to the SW of PL-086-22 on the main Spark pegmatite, hole was also drilled to provide a southern contact where there was a gap in the model further to the west.

of pegmatite from to averaging 1.94% Li O and a second pegmatite zone from to averaging 2.01% Li O. Collared to the SW of PL-086-22 on the main Spark pegmatite, hole was also drilled to provide a southern contact where there was a gap in the model further to the west. Includes 14.1m from 4.4m to 18.5m averaging 2.13% Li 2 O.

from to averaging 2.13% Li O.

Includes 10.0m from 30.5m to 40.5m averaging 2.21% Li 2 O.

from to averaging 2.21% Li O.

Includes 21.8m from 79.2m to 101.0m averaging 2.58% Li 2 O.

"We are definitely pleased with the infill drilling to date as it suggests that the Spark resource is present in the expected locations with the expected grades, and that the resource estimate is reliable and potentially larger than previously thought." states Garth Drever, VP Exploration "The delineation drilling has successfully added additional pegmatite to the west while pinching out to the east. We look forward to focusing on adding inferred resource to the west and at depth which remain open."

The initial objective for the Phase XII drill program was focused on converting the inferred resource within the Spark deposit to the indicated category in preparation for a pre-feasibility study (PFS) on the PAK Lithium Project. The latter half of the program included geotechnical drilling for ground control and pit design purposes as well as step out drilling to define the eastern and western extents of the ore body.

Figure 1 is a location map showing the project area including Frontier's land tenure and location of the three lithium-cesium-tantalum pegmatites.

Figure 1: Location Map showing land tenure and geology

Figure 2 is a plan view showing all drilling with analytical data completed to date with emphasis on drill hole traces reported in this release.

Table 1 details the drill holes and channel with mineralized intersections while Table 2 summarizes all Phase XII drill holes completed.

Drill Hole PL-085-22 Collared on the main Spark pegmatite in between PL-057-22 and PL-082-22, hole was designed to provide a

northern contact where there was a gap in the model. A total of 86m of pegmatite was intersected with most of

the material near the end of the hole falling below the cut off grade of 0.65% Li2O. Zone From (m) To (m) Width (m) Li 2 O (%) Cs 2 O (%) Ta 2 O 5 (ppm) Nb 2 O 5 (ppm) SnO 2 (ppm) Rb 2 O (%) Unit Li-Enriched 16.3 61.2 45.0 1.41 0.03 75 73 63 0.22 Aplite-Pegmatite Li-Enriched 81.0 87.0 6.0 1.48 0.01 92 122 39 0.21 Aplite-Pegmatite Table 1: Details of Mineralized Intersections

Drill Hole PL-086-22 Collared in the same location as PL-085-22 on the main Spark pegmatite, hole was drilled in the opposite

direction to the south to provide a southern contact where there was a gap in the model. A total of 165m of

pegmatite was intersected, with the last 11m falling just below the cut-off grade of 0.65% Li 2 O. Zone From (m) To (m) Width (m) Li 2 O (%) Cs 2 O (%) Ta 2 O 5 (ppm) Nb 2 O 5 (ppm) SnO 2 (ppm) Rb 2 O (%) Unit Li-Enriched

3.7 158.0 154.3 1.69 0.01 82 85 52 0.27 Aplite-Pegmatite

including 70.0 96.0 26.0 2.15 0.01 77 72 33 0.25 Aplite

including 114.0 126.0 12.0 2.36 0.01 40 54 43 0.25 Aplite

Drill Hole PL-087-22 Collared 12m west of PL-082-22, hole was designed to provide a northern contact where there was a gap in the

model. A total of 77m of pegmatite was intersected, with a 12m section falling below the cut-off grade of 0.65%

Li 2 O. Zone From (m) To (m) Width (m) Li 2 O (%) Cs 2 O (%) Ta 2 O 5 (ppm) Nb 2 O 5 (ppm) SnO 2 (ppm) Rb 2 O (%) Unit Li-Enriched

0.5 44.4 43.9 1.62 0.03 90 94 61 0.25 Pegmatite

including 14.5 38.5 24.0 2.18 0.02 89 98 59 0.27 Pegmatite Li-Enriched 60.1 75.0 14.9 1.06 0.01 99 99 67 0.19 Aplite Li-Enriched 106.8 112.6 5.8 2.61 0.02 56 26 47 0.10 Pegmatite

Drill Hole PL-088-22 Collared in the same location as PL-087-22 on the main Spark pegmatite, hole was drilled in the opposite

direction to provide a southern contact where there was a gap in the model. A total of 174m of pegmatite was

intersected, including a southern pegmatite pod separated from the main Spark body containing values below

the cut-off grade of 0.65% Li 2 O. Zone From (m) To (m) Width (m) Li 2 O (%) Cs 2 O (%) Ta 2 O 5 (ppm) Nb 2 O 5 (ppm) SnO 2 (ppm) Rb 2 O (%) Unit Li-Enriched

0.5 127.0 126.5 1.94 0.01 85 85 48 0.24 Pegmatite-Aplite

including 4.4 18.5 14.1 2.13 0.01 140 74 64 0.21 Pegmatite-Aplite

including 30.5 40.5 10.0 2.21 0.01 93 86 34 0.23 Pegmatite-Aplite

including 79.2 101.0 21.8 2.58 0.01 56 67 42 0.22 Pegmatite-Aplite Li-Enriched 157.3 167.0 9.8 2.01 0.02 53 53 101 0.23 Pegmatite

Drill Hole PL-089-22 Collared on the east side of the main Spark pegmatite in between PL-050-21 and PL-068-22, hole was designed

to provide a northern contact where there was a gap in the model. A total of 66m of pegmatite was intersected. Zone From (m) To (m) Width (m) Li 2 O (%) Cs 2 O (%) Ta 2 O 5 (ppm) Nb 2 O 5 (ppm) SnO 2 (ppm) Rb 2 O (%) Unit Li-Enriched

0.0 65.9 65.9 1.74 0.02 79 99 62 0.28 Pegmatite-Aplite

including 34.0 65.9 31.9 2.08 0.02 70 96 64 0.26 Pegmatite-Aplite

Drill Hole PL-090-22 Collared 14m east of PL-066-22 south of the Spark pegmatite, hole was designed to convert inferred material

at depth and to provide a northern contact where there was a gap in the model. A total of 173m of pegmatite was

intersected. Zone From (m) To (m) Width (m) Li 2 O (%) Cs 2 O (%) Ta 2 O 5 (ppm) Nb 2 O 5 (ppm) SnO 2 (ppm) Rb 2 O (%) Unit Li-Enriched

22.5 114.5 92.0 1.62 0.02 90 102 46 0.30 Pegmatite-Aplite

including 42.5 48.5 6.0 2.36 0.01 150 130 23 0.30 Pegmatite-Aplite

including 54.5 64.5 10.0 2.11 0.02 119 97 65 0.30 Pegmatite-Aplite

including 82.5 88.5 6.0 2.42 0.01 53 61 31 0.30 Pegmatite-Aplite

including 100.0 106.7 6.7 2.38 0.01 52 86 25 0.25 Pegmatite-Aplite Li-Enriched 133.0 160.0 27.0 1.44 0.01 71 74 56 0.24 Pegmatite-Aplite Li-Enriched 174.5 214.0 39.5 1.45 0.03 94 92 45 0.25 Pegmatite-Aplite

including 174.5 182.5 8.0 2.07 0.03 185 83 67 0.34 Pegmatite-Aplite

including 208.0 214.0 6.0 2.88 0.01 35 56 22 0.12 Pegmatite-Aplite

Drill Hole PL-091-22 Collared 44m west of PL-039-19 south of the Spark pegmatite, the hole was designed to define the western end

of the main pegmatite body where it begins to break up separated by mafic rafts. A total of 33m of Pegmatite was

intersected Zone From (m) To (m) Width (m) Li 2 O (%) Cs 2 O (%) Ta 2 O 5 (ppm) Nb 2 O 5 (ppm) SnO 2 (ppm) Rb 2 O (%) Unit Li-Enriched

108.5 126.6 18.1 1.87 0.03 168 111 68 0.28 Pegmatite

including 115.5 123.5 8.0 2.29 0.02 184 130 60 0.26 Pegmatite Li-Enriched 141.8 155.5 13.7 1.88 0.03 428 70 134 0.20 Pegmatite

including 150.0 153.4 3.4 2.77 0.02 199 69 72 0.23 Pegmatite

DDHNo Date Drilled UTM Zone 15N (NAD83) Collar Orient Metres Drilled Start End Easting Northing (mASL) Azim Dip Start End Phase XII PL-057-221 2022-05-15 2022-10-01 472,733 5,829,489 355.9 359 -55 0 225 PL-058-221 2022-05-17 2022-10-03 472,733 5,829,489 355.9 177 -70 0 400 PL-059-222 2022-05-24 2022-05-28 472,698 5,829,535 356.0 165 -78 0 316 PL-060-222 2022-05-27 2022-06-04 472,749 5,829,559 360.0 180 -73 0 360 PL-061-222 2022-05-20 2022-05-27 472,773 5,829,561 360.2 178 -65 0 327 PL-062-223 2022-05-28 2022-06-05 472,712 5,829,596 356.2 176 -65 0 360 PL-063-221 2022-06-05 2022-06-10 472,746 5,829,539 360.0 187 -70 0 348.5 PL-064-221 2022-06-05 2022-06-10 472,712 5,829,596 356.2 141 -65 0 352.5 PL-065-224 2022-06-10 2022-06-22 472,686 5,829,583 354.0 173 -72 0 330.86 PL-066-223 2022-06-12 2022-06-27 472,732 5,829,371 325.0 323 -70 0 365.67 PL-067-224 2022-06-29 2022-07-04 472,778 5,829,383 327.0 315 -70 0 352.5 PL-068-222 2022-06-22 2022-06-27 472,790 5,829,540 360.0 171 -55 0 343.5 PL-069-224 2022-07-06 2022-07-15 472,814 5,829,385 326.0 324 -61 0 412.3 PL-070-223 2022-06-28 2022-07-04 472,805 5,829,588 360.0 184 -54 0 405 PL-071-223 2022-07-04 2022-07-15 472,805 5,829,588 360.0 160 -52 0 384.6 PL-072-224 2022-07-15 2022-07-21 472,847 5,829,384 326.0 349 -61 0 386.2 PL-073-223 2022-07-16 2022-07-23 472,816 5,829,589 360.0 146 -52 0 392 PL-074-225 2022-07-28 2022-08-02 472,584 5,829,497 354.0 162 -47 0 403.5 PL-075-225 2022-08-01 2022-08-06 472,571 5,829,490 354.0 177 -47 0 408 PL-076-225 2022-07-25 2022-08-05 472,846 5,829,384 326.0 314 -63 0 438 PL-077-226 2022-08-08 2022-08-24 472,864 5,829,390 326.0 354 -56 0 433.38 PL-078-226 2022-08-25 2022-09-01 472,939 5,829,369 326.0 341 -55 0 339.7 PL-079-225 2022-08-06 2022-08-15 472,538 5,829,480 357.0 177 -48 0 417 PL-080-226 2022-08-16 2022-08-23 472,687 5,829,511 354.0 193 -55 0 418.5 PL-081-226 2022-08-24 2022-08-30 472,689 5,829,499 354.0 177 -46 0 367.7 PL-082-226 2022-08-30 2022-09-02 472,718 5,829,455 355.0 6 -61 0 241.5 PL-083-226 2022-09-02 2022-09-06 472,971 5,829,367 326.0 343 -57 0 377.3 PL-084-226 2022-09-07 2022-09-11 472,983 5,829,380 325.0 358 -42 0 327 PL-085-22 2022-09-02 2022-09-05 472,731 5,829,472 354.0 309 -57 0 232 PL-086-22 2022-09-05 2022-09-08 472,731 5,829,472 354.0 162 -46 0 201 PL-087-22 2022-09-08 2022-09-11 472,701 5,829,451 354.0 318 -50 0 213.4 PL-088-22 2022-09-11 2022-09-16 472,706 5,829,453 354.0 173 -46 0 210.7 PL-089-22 2022-09-16 2022-09-17 472,762 5,829,514 360.0 360 -50 0 87 PL-090-22 2022-09-11 2022-09-15 472,746 5,829,371 326.0 334 -45 0 289.4 PL-091-22 2022-09-15 2022-09-18 472,663 5,829,362 327.0 338 -43 0 261.4 PL-092-22 2022-09-17 2022-10-20 472,762 5,829,514 360.0 174 -46 0 274.5 PL-093-22 2022-09-20 2022-09-23 472,614 5,829,329 328.0 345 -47 0 253.6 PL-094-22 2022-09-24 2022-10-01 472,657 5,829,357 326.0 351 -54 0 339 PL-095-22 2022-09-20 2022-09-23 472,785 5,829,531 362.0 165 -44 0 258.6 PL-096-22 2022-09-23 2022-09-30 472,865 5,829,583 359.0 136 -44 0 425.3 PL-097-22 2022-10-03 2022-10-04 472,698 5,829,535 354.0 6 -70 0 12.5 PL-098-22 2022-10-01 2022-10-09 472,756 5,829,387 327.0 317 -58 1 471 PL-099-22 2022-10-09 2022-10-15 472,529 5,829,361 330.0 345 -65 0 477 PL-GDH-11-22 2022-07-22 2022-07-24 473,046 5,829,379 325.0 285 -47 0 173.5 PL-GDH-12-22 2022-07-23 2022-07-25 472,456 5,829,470 358.0 119 -45 0 228

Due Diligence

All scientific and technical information in this release has been reviewed and approved by Garth Drever, P.Geo., the qualified person (QP) under the definitions established by National Instrument 43-101. Under Frontier's QA/QC procedures, all drilling was completed by Chenier Drilling Ltd. of Val Caron, ON using thin walled BTW drill rods (4.2 cm core diameter) and a Reflex ACT III oriented core system. Using the Reflex system, the drill core was oriented and marked as it was retrieved at the drill. The core was boxed and delivered to the Frontier core shack where it was examined, geologically logged, and marked for sampling. The core was photographed prior to sampling. Using a rock saw, the marked sample intervals were halved with one-half bagged for analysis. Sample blanks along with lithium, rubidium and cesium certified reference material was routinely inserted into the sample stream in accordance with industry recommended practices. Field duplicate samples were also taken in accordance with industry recommended practices. The samples were placed in poly sample bags and transported to Red Lake by float plane and then shipped to AGAT Laboratories Ltd. (AGAT) in Thunder Bay for sample preparation and to Mississauga, Ontario for processing and quantitative multi-element analysis. AGAT is an ISO accredited laboratory. The core is stored on site at the Pakeagama Lake exploration camp.

About Frontier Lithium

Frontier Lithium is a preproduction business with an objective to become a strategic domestic supplier of spodumene concentrates for industrial users as well as battery-grade lithium hydroxide and other chemicals to the growing electric vehicle and energy storage markets in North America. The Company maintains the largest land position and resource in a premium lithium mineral district located in Ontario's Great Lakes region.

About PAK Lithium Project

The PAK lithium project contains one of North America's highest-grade lithium resources. The project encompasses close to 27,000 hectares and remains largely unexplored; however, since 2013, the company has delineated two premium spodumene-bearing lithium deposits (PAK and Spark), located 2.3 kilometres apart. Exploration is continuing on the project through two other spodumene-bearing discoveries: the Bolt pegmatite (located between the PAK and Spark deposits), as well as the Pennock pegmatite (25 kilometres northwest of PAK deposit within the project claims). A 2021 preliminary economic assessment (National Instrument 43-101 technical report titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report, Pak Property, PAK, Red Lake Mining District, Ontario, Canada" by BBA E&C Inc., with an effective date of April 5, 2021) delivered a fully integrated lithium operation, including the mine and mill and the conversion plant for production of battery-quality lithium salts.

Forward-looking Statements

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address future production, reserve potential, exploration drilling, exploitation activities and events or developments that the Company expects are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and those actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. For more information on the Company, Investors should review the Company's registered filings available at sedar.com.

