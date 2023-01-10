FRONTIER LITHIUM INTERSECTS 154.3M OF PEGMATITE AVERAGING 1.69% Li2O, INCLUDING A 26M ZONE OF 2.15% Li2O
Jan 10, 2023, 07:30 ET
SUDBURY, ON, Jan. 10, 2023 /CNW/ - Frontier Lithium Inc. (TSXV: FL) (FRA: HL2) (OTCQX: LITOF) ("Frontier" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the results for seven more drill holes completed during Phase XII drill program on the Spark pegmatite which began in May with two diamond drill rigs and finished in October of 2022.The main objective of the program was focused on converting inferred material to the indicated category for the planned open pit. The Spark pegmatite is one of the two delineated premium spodumene-bearing lithium deposits on the PAK Lithium Project.
- The Company completed 15,984m of drilling in 50 holes in 2022. Highlights from the seven Phase XII diamond drill holes reported are included below.
- DDH PL-086-22 intersected 154.3m of pegmatite from 3.7m to 158.0m averaging 1.69% Li2O. Collared near the centre of the main Spark pegmatite, hole was drilled to provide a southern contact where there was a gap in the model.
- Including 26.0m from 70.0m to 96.0m averaging 2.15% Li2O
- Including 12.0m from 114.0m to 126.0m averaging 2.36% Li2O
- DDH PL-088-22 intersected 126.5m of pegmatite from 0.5m to 127.0m averaging 1.94% Li2O and a second 9.8m pegmatite zone from 157.3m to 167.0m averaging 2.01% Li2O. Collared 30m to the SW of PL-086-22 on the main Spark pegmatite, hole was also drilled to provide a southern contact where there was a gap in the model further to the west.
- Includes 14.1m from 4.4m to 18.5m averaging 2.13% Li2O.
- Includes 10.0m from 30.5m to 40.5m averaging 2.21% Li2O.
- Includes 21.8m from 79.2m to 101.0m averaging 2.58% Li2O.
"We are definitely pleased with the infill drilling to date as it suggests that the Spark resource is present in the expected locations with the expected grades, and that the resource estimate is reliable and potentially larger than previously thought." states Garth Drever, VP Exploration "The delineation drilling has successfully added additional pegmatite to the west while pinching out to the east. We look forward to focusing on adding inferred resource to the west and at depth which remain open."
The initial objective for the Phase XII drill program was focused on converting the inferred resource within the Spark deposit to the indicated category in preparation for a pre-feasibility study (PFS) on the PAK Lithium Project. The latter half of the program included geotechnical drilling for ground control and pit design purposes as well as step out drilling to define the eastern and western extents of the ore body.
Figure 1 is a location map showing the project area including Frontier's land tenure and location of the three lithium-cesium-tantalum pegmatites.
Figure 1: Location Map showing land tenure and geology
Figure 2 is a plan view showing all drilling with analytical data completed to date with emphasis on drill hole traces reported in this release.
Table 1 details the drill holes and channel with mineralized intersections while Table 2 summarizes all Phase XII drill holes completed.
|
Drill Hole
PL-085-22
|
Collared on the main Spark pegmatite in between PL-057-22 and PL-082-22, hole was designed to provide a
|
Zone
|
From
(m)
|
To
(m)
|
Width
(m)
|
Li2O
(%)
|
Cs2O
(%)
|
Ta2O5
(ppm)
|
Nb2O5
(ppm)
|
SnO2
(ppm)
|
Rb2O
(%)
|
Unit
|
Li-Enriched
|
16.3
|
61.2
|
45.0
|
1.41
|
0.03
|
75
|
73
|
63
|
0.22
|
Aplite-Pegmatite
|
Li-Enriched
|
81.0
|
87.0
|
6.0
|
1.48
|
0.01
|
92
|
122
|
39
|
0.21
|
Aplite-Pegmatite
|
Drill Hole
PL-086-22
|
Collared in the same location as PL-085-22 on the main Spark pegmatite, hole was drilled in the opposite
|
Zone
|
From
(m)
|
To
(m)
|
Width
(m)
|
Li2O
(%)
|
Cs2O
(%)
|
Ta2O5
(ppm)
|
Nb2O5
(ppm)
|
SnO2
(ppm)
|
Rb2O
(%)
|
Unit
|
Li-Enriched
|
3.7
|
158.0
|
154.3
|
1.69
|
0.01
|
82
|
85
|
52
|
0.27
|
Aplite-Pegmatite
|
including
|
70.0
|
96.0
|
26.0
|
2.15
|
0.01
|
77
|
72
|
33
|
0.25
|
Aplite
|
including
|
114.0
|
126.0
|
12.0
|
2.36
|
0.01
|
40
|
54
|
43
|
0.25
|
Aplite
|
Drill Hole
PL-087-22
|
Collared 12m west of PL-082-22, hole was designed to provide a northern contact where there was a gap in the
|
Zone
|
From
(m)
|
To
(m)
|
Width
(m)
|
Li2O
(%)
|
Cs2O
(%)
|
Ta2O5
(ppm)
|
Nb2O5
(ppm)
|
SnO2
(ppm)
|
Rb2O
(%)
|
Unit
|
Li-Enriched
|
0.5
|
44.4
|
43.9
|
1.62
|
0.03
|
90
|
94
|
61
|
0.25
|
Pegmatite
|
including
|
14.5
|
38.5
|
24.0
|
2.18
|
0.02
|
89
|
98
|
59
|
0.27
|
Pegmatite
|
Li-Enriched
|
60.1
|
75.0
|
14.9
|
1.06
|
0.01
|
99
|
99
|
67
|
0.19
|
Aplite
|
Li-Enriched
|
106.8
|
112.6
|
5.8
|
2.61
|
0.02
|
56
|
26
|
47
|
0.10
|
Pegmatite
|
Drill Hole
PL-088-22
|
Collared in the same location as PL-087-22 on the main Spark pegmatite, hole was drilled in the opposite
|
Zone
|
From
(m)
|
To
(m)
|
Width
(m)
|
Li2O
(%)
|
Cs2O
(%)
|
Ta2O5
(ppm)
|
Nb2O5
(ppm)
|
SnO2
(ppm)
|
Rb2O
(%)
|
Unit
|
Li-Enriched
|
0.5
|
127.0
|
126.5
|
1.94
|
0.01
|
85
|
85
|
48
|
0.24
|
Pegmatite-Aplite
|
including
|
4.4
|
18.5
|
14.1
|
2.13
|
0.01
|
140
|
74
|
64
|
0.21
|
Pegmatite-Aplite
|
including
|
30.5
|
40.5
|
10.0
|
2.21
|
0.01
|
93
|
86
|
34
|
0.23
|
Pegmatite-Aplite
|
including
|
79.2
|
101.0
|
21.8
|
2.58
|
0.01
|
56
|
67
|
42
|
0.22
|
Pegmatite-Aplite
|
Li-Enriched
|
157.3
|
167.0
|
9.8
|
2.01
|
0.02
|
53
|
53
|
101
|
0.23
|
Pegmatite
|
Drill Hole
PL-089-22
|
Collared on the east side of the main Spark pegmatite in between PL-050-21 and PL-068-22, hole was designed
|
Zone
|
From
(m)
|
To
(m)
|
Width
(m)
|
Li2O
(%)
|
Cs2O
(%)
|
Ta2O5
(ppm)
|
Nb2O5
(ppm)
|
SnO2
(ppm)
|
Rb2O
(%)
|
Unit
|
Li-Enriched
|
0.0
|
65.9
|
65.9
|
1.74
|
0.02
|
79
|
99
|
62
|
0.28
|
Pegmatite-Aplite
|
including
|
34.0
|
65.9
|
31.9
|
2.08
|
0.02
|
70
|
96
|
64
|
0.26
|
Pegmatite-Aplite
|
Drill Hole
PL-090-22
|
Collared 14m east of PL-066-22 south of the Spark pegmatite, hole was designed to convert inferred material
|
Zone
|
From
(m)
|
To
(m)
|
Width
(m)
|
Li2O
(%)
|
Cs2O
(%)
|
Ta2O5
(ppm)
|
Nb2O5
(ppm)
|
SnO2
(ppm)
|
Rb2O
(%)
|
Unit
|
Li-Enriched
|
22.5
|
114.5
|
92.0
|
1.62
|
0.02
|
90
|
102
|
46
|
0.30
|
Pegmatite-Aplite
|
including
|
42.5
|
48.5
|
6.0
|
2.36
|
0.01
|
150
|
130
|
23
|
0.30
|
Pegmatite-Aplite
|
including
|
54.5
|
64.5
|
10.0
|
2.11
|
0.02
|
119
|
97
|
65
|
0.30
|
Pegmatite-Aplite
|
including
|
82.5
|
88.5
|
6.0
|
2.42
|
0.01
|
53
|
61
|
31
|
0.30
|
Pegmatite-Aplite
|
including
|
100.0
|
106.7
|
6.7
|
2.38
|
0.01
|
52
|
86
|
25
|
0.25
|
Pegmatite-Aplite
|
Li-Enriched
|
133.0
|
160.0
|
27.0
|
1.44
|
0.01
|
71
|
74
|
56
|
0.24
|
Pegmatite-Aplite
|
Li-Enriched
|
174.5
|
214.0
|
39.5
|
1.45
|
0.03
|
94
|
92
|
45
|
0.25
|
Pegmatite-Aplite
|
including
|
174.5
|
182.5
|
8.0
|
2.07
|
0.03
|
185
|
83
|
67
|
0.34
|
Pegmatite-Aplite
|
including
|
208.0
|
214.0
|
6.0
|
2.88
|
0.01
|
35
|
56
|
22
|
0.12
|
Pegmatite-Aplite
|
Drill Hole
PL-091-22
|
Collared 44m west of PL-039-19 south of the Spark pegmatite, the hole was designed to define the western end
|
Zone
|
From
(m)
|
To
(m)
|
Width
(m)
|
Li2O
(%)
|
Cs2O
(%)
|
Ta2O5
(ppm)
|
Nb2O5
(ppm)
|
SnO2
(ppm)
|
Rb2O
(%)
|
Unit
|
Li-Enriched
|
108.5
|
126.6
|
18.1
|
1.87
|
0.03
|
168
|
111
|
68
|
0.28
|
Pegmatite
|
including
|
115.5
|
123.5
|
8.0
|
2.29
|
0.02
|
184
|
130
|
60
|
0.26
|
Pegmatite
|
Li-Enriched
|
141.8
|
155.5
|
13.7
|
1.88
|
0.03
|
428
|
70
|
134
|
0.20
|
Pegmatite
|
including
|
150.0
|
153.4
|
3.4
|
2.77
|
0.02
|
199
|
69
|
72
|
0.23
|
Pegmatite
|
DDHNo
|
Date Drilled
|
UTM Zone 15N (NAD83)
|
Collar Orient
|
Metres Drilled
|
Start
|
End
|
Easting
|
Northing
|
(mASL)
|
Azim
|
Dip
|
Start
|
End
|
Phase XII
|
PL-057-221
|
2022-05-15
|
2022-10-01
|
472,733
|
5,829,489
|
355.9
|
359
|
-55
|
0
|
225
|
PL-058-221
|
2022-05-17
|
2022-10-03
|
472,733
|
5,829,489
|
355.9
|
177
|
-70
|
0
|
400
|
PL-059-222
|
2022-05-24
|
2022-05-28
|
472,698
|
5,829,535
|
356.0
|
165
|
-78
|
0
|
316
|
PL-060-222
|
2022-05-27
|
2022-06-04
|
472,749
|
5,829,559
|
360.0
|
180
|
-73
|
0
|
360
|
PL-061-222
|
2022-05-20
|
2022-05-27
|
472,773
|
5,829,561
|
360.2
|
178
|
-65
|
0
|
327
|
PL-062-223
|
2022-05-28
|
2022-06-05
|
472,712
|
5,829,596
|
356.2
|
176
|
-65
|
0
|
360
|
PL-063-221
|
2022-06-05
|
2022-06-10
|
472,746
|
5,829,539
|
360.0
|
187
|
-70
|
0
|
348.5
|
PL-064-221
|
2022-06-05
|
2022-06-10
|
472,712
|
5,829,596
|
356.2
|
141
|
-65
|
0
|
352.5
|
PL-065-224
|
2022-06-10
|
2022-06-22
|
472,686
|
5,829,583
|
354.0
|
173
|
-72
|
0
|
330.86
|
PL-066-223
|
2022-06-12
|
2022-06-27
|
472,732
|
5,829,371
|
325.0
|
323
|
-70
|
0
|
365.67
|
PL-067-224
|
2022-06-29
|
2022-07-04
|
472,778
|
5,829,383
|
327.0
|
315
|
-70
|
0
|
352.5
|
PL-068-222
|
2022-06-22
|
2022-06-27
|
472,790
|
5,829,540
|
360.0
|
171
|
-55
|
0
|
343.5
|
PL-069-224
|
2022-07-06
|
2022-07-15
|
472,814
|
5,829,385
|
326.0
|
324
|
-61
|
0
|
412.3
|
PL-070-223
|
2022-06-28
|
2022-07-04
|
472,805
|
5,829,588
|
360.0
|
184
|
-54
|
0
|
405
|
PL-071-223
|
2022-07-04
|
2022-07-15
|
472,805
|
5,829,588
|
360.0
|
160
|
-52
|
0
|
384.6
|
PL-072-224
|
2022-07-15
|
2022-07-21
|
472,847
|
5,829,384
|
326.0
|
349
|
-61
|
0
|
386.2
|
PL-073-223
|
2022-07-16
|
2022-07-23
|
472,816
|
5,829,589
|
360.0
|
146
|
-52
|
0
|
392
|
PL-074-225
|
2022-07-28
|
2022-08-02
|
472,584
|
5,829,497
|
354.0
|
162
|
-47
|
0
|
403.5
|
PL-075-225
|
2022-08-01
|
2022-08-06
|
472,571
|
5,829,490
|
354.0
|
177
|
-47
|
0
|
408
|
PL-076-225
|
2022-07-25
|
2022-08-05
|
472,846
|
5,829,384
|
326.0
|
314
|
-63
|
0
|
438
|
PL-077-226
|
2022-08-08
|
2022-08-24
|
472,864
|
5,829,390
|
326.0
|
354
|
-56
|
0
|
433.38
|
PL-078-226
|
2022-08-25
|
2022-09-01
|
472,939
|
5,829,369
|
326.0
|
341
|
-55
|
0
|
339.7
|
PL-079-225
|
2022-08-06
|
2022-08-15
|
472,538
|
5,829,480
|
357.0
|
177
|
-48
|
0
|
417
|
PL-080-226
|
2022-08-16
|
2022-08-23
|
472,687
|
5,829,511
|
354.0
|
193
|
-55
|
0
|
418.5
|
PL-081-226
|
2022-08-24
|
2022-08-30
|
472,689
|
5,829,499
|
354.0
|
177
|
-46
|
0
|
367.7
|
PL-082-226
|
2022-08-30
|
2022-09-02
|
472,718
|
5,829,455
|
355.0
|
6
|
-61
|
0
|
241.5
|
PL-083-226
|
2022-09-02
|
2022-09-06
|
472,971
|
5,829,367
|
326.0
|
343
|
-57
|
0
|
377.3
|
PL-084-226
|
2022-09-07
|
2022-09-11
|
472,983
|
5,829,380
|
325.0
|
358
|
-42
|
0
|
327
|
PL-085-22
|
2022-09-02
|
2022-09-05
|
472,731
|
5,829,472
|
354.0
|
309
|
-57
|
0
|
232
|
PL-086-22
|
2022-09-05
|
2022-09-08
|
472,731
|
5,829,472
|
354.0
|
162
|
-46
|
0
|
201
|
PL-087-22
|
2022-09-08
|
2022-09-11
|
472,701
|
5,829,451
|
354.0
|
318
|
-50
|
0
|
213.4
|
PL-088-22
|
2022-09-11
|
2022-09-16
|
472,706
|
5,829,453
|
354.0
|
173
|
-46
|
0
|
210.7
|
PL-089-22
|
2022-09-16
|
2022-09-17
|
472,762
|
5,829,514
|
360.0
|
360
|
-50
|
0
|
87
|
PL-090-22
|
2022-09-11
|
2022-09-15
|
472,746
|
5,829,371
|
326.0
|
334
|
-45
|
0
|
289.4
|
PL-091-22
|
2022-09-15
|
2022-09-18
|
472,663
|
5,829,362
|
327.0
|
338
|
-43
|
0
|
261.4
|
PL-092-22
|
2022-09-17
|
2022-10-20
|
472,762
|
5,829,514
|
360.0
|
174
|
-46
|
0
|
274.5
|
PL-093-22
|
2022-09-20
|
2022-09-23
|
472,614
|
5,829,329
|
328.0
|
345
|
-47
|
0
|
253.6
|
PL-094-22
|
2022-09-24
|
2022-10-01
|
472,657
|
5,829,357
|
326.0
|
351
|
-54
|
0
|
339
|
PL-095-22
|
2022-09-20
|
2022-09-23
|
472,785
|
5,829,531
|
362.0
|
165
|
-44
|
0
|
258.6
|
PL-096-22
|
2022-09-23
|
2022-09-30
|
472,865
|
5,829,583
|
359.0
|
136
|
-44
|
0
|
425.3
|
PL-097-22
|
2022-10-03
|
2022-10-04
|
472,698
|
5,829,535
|
354.0
|
6
|
-70
|
0
|
12.5
|
PL-098-22
|
2022-10-01
|
2022-10-09
|
472,756
|
5,829,387
|
327.0
|
317
|
-58
|
1
|
471
|
PL-099-22
|
2022-10-09
|
2022-10-15
|
472,529
|
5,829,361
|
330.0
|
345
|
-65
|
0
|
477
|
PL-GDH-11-22
|
2022-07-22
|
2022-07-24
|
473,046
|
5,829,379
|
325.0
|
285
|
-47
|
0
|
173.5
|
PL-GDH-12-22
|
2022-07-23
|
2022-07-25
|
472,456
|
5,829,470
|
358.0
|
119
|
-45
|
0
|
228
|
Total metres drilled
|
14,641.1
|
Notes:
|
1: Reported on Release July 25, 2022
|
2: Reported on Release August 17, 2022
|
3: Reported on Release September 20, 2022
|
4: Reported on Release October 11, 2022
|
5: Reported on Release November 16, 2022
|
6: Reported on Release December 14, 2022
All scientific and technical information in this release has been reviewed and approved by Garth Drever, P.Geo., the qualified person (QP) under the definitions established by National Instrument 43-101. Under Frontier's QA/QC procedures, all drilling was completed by Chenier Drilling Ltd. of Val Caron, ON using thin walled BTW drill rods (4.2 cm core diameter) and a Reflex ACT III oriented core system. Using the Reflex system, the drill core was oriented and marked as it was retrieved at the drill. The core was boxed and delivered to the Frontier core shack where it was examined, geologically logged, and marked for sampling. The core was photographed prior to sampling. Using a rock saw, the marked sample intervals were halved with one-half bagged for analysis. Sample blanks along with lithium, rubidium and cesium certified reference material was routinely inserted into the sample stream in accordance with industry recommended practices. Field duplicate samples were also taken in accordance with industry recommended practices. The samples were placed in poly sample bags and transported to Red Lake by float plane and then shipped to AGAT Laboratories Ltd. (AGAT) in Thunder Bay for sample preparation and to Mississauga, Ontario for processing and quantitative multi-element analysis. AGAT is an ISO accredited laboratory. The core is stored on site at the Pakeagama Lake exploration camp.
Frontier Lithium is a preproduction business with an objective to become a strategic domestic supplier of spodumene concentrates for industrial users as well as battery-grade lithium hydroxide and other chemicals to the growing electric vehicle and energy storage markets in North America. The Company maintains the largest land position and resource in a premium lithium mineral district located in Ontario's Great Lakes region.
The PAK lithium project contains one of North America's highest-grade lithium resources. The project encompasses close to 27,000 hectares and remains largely unexplored; however, since 2013, the company has delineated two premium spodumene-bearing lithium deposits (PAK and Spark), located 2.3 kilometres apart. Exploration is continuing on the project through two other spodumene-bearing discoveries: the Bolt pegmatite (located between the PAK and Spark deposits), as well as the Pennock pegmatite (25 kilometres northwest of PAK deposit within the project claims). A 2021 preliminary economic assessment (National Instrument 43-101 technical report titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report, Pak Property, PAK, Red Lake Mining District, Ontario, Canada" by BBA E&C Inc., with an effective date of April 5, 2021) delivered a fully integrated lithium operation, including the mine and mill and the conversion plant for production of battery-quality lithium salts.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address future production, reserve potential, exploration drilling, exploitation activities and events or developments that the Company expects are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and those actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. For more information on the Company, Investors should review the Company's registered filings available at sedar.com.
For further information: Company Contact Information: Bora Ugurgel, Manager, Investor Relations, 2736 Belisle Drive Val Caron, ON. P3N 1B3 CANADA, T. +001 705.897.7622, F. +001 705.897.7618
