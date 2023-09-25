FRONTIER LITHIUM INTERSECTS 108.4M OF 2.12% Li2O ON THE SPARK PEGMATITE AND ISSUE STOCK OPTIONS

SUDBURY, ON, Sept. 25, 2023 /CNW/ - Frontier Lithium Inc. (TSXV: FL) (FRA: HL2) (OTCQX: LITOF) ("Frontier" or "the Company"), one of Ontario's leading lithium exploration companies, is pleased to announce results from the 4 holes drilled on the Spark pegmatite in 2023, in addition to channel sampling results on what may be a potential western extension of the Spark deposit, situated 1 km away.

Highlights

Figure 1: Planview map highlighting the four 2023 holes drilled at Spark and the two channels cut at the Spark Extension to the west. (CNW Group/Frontier Lithium Inc.) Figure 2: Spark model showing drill hole and channel traces and detail for the 4 holes reported. (CNW Group/Frontier Lithium Inc.)

DDH PL-133-23 extends a high-grade NW zone of the Spark pegmatite 90 metres ("m") west, intersecting 108.4m of continuous pegmatite averaging 2.12% Li 2 O. Including 7.6m from 408.9 to 416.5m averaging 3.58% Li 2 O Including 6.1m from 482.5 to 488.5m averaging 3.16% Li 2 O Including 4.2m from 498.0 to 502.2m averaging 3.36% Li 2 O

of continuous pegmatite averaging 2.12% Li O. DDH PL-100-23 intersects 134.3m of continuous pegmatite, averaging 1.27% Li 2 O. Including 16.6m from 65.8 to 82.4m averaging 2.09% Li 2 O Including 49.2m from 96.3 to 145.5m averaging 2.25% Li 2 O

of continuous pegmatite, averaging 1.27% Li O. Channel samples CH-52 and CH-53 located on an outcrop 1 km west along strike of the Spark deposit returned a combined 18.0m of pegmatite averaging 2.16% Li 2 O Including 6m averaging 3.27% Li 2 O

of pegmatite averaging 2.16% Li O

"The most recent findings consistently indicate the possibility of expanding the Spark resource both at greater depths and along the geological strike." says Garth Drever, VP Exploration of the Company. "We are excited about delving deeper into the newly discovered Spark Extension, which has yielded high-grade channel sample values. Although its early stage, there are strong similarities with the high-grade intersection in hole PL-133-23 and the Spark extension channels. Exploring potential connection to the primary Spark deposit is one of our objectives for 2024."

During the spring season, PL-100-23, PL-101-23, and PL-102-23 were drilled on the SW pod of the main Spark pegmatite with the objective of upgrading material near surface to the indicated category. The results suggest that the pod primarily consists of aplite with varying lithium grade throughout. Unfortunately, drilling of PL-102-23 had to be halted as it approached the higher-grade zone due to warming weather conditions. There are plans to resume drilling in this hole during the upcoming winter season.

Additionally, PL-133-23 was stepped out 90m to intersect the Spark pegmatite at greater depth, confirming a steep NW plunge and expanding the high-grade lithium zone. This zone with elevated assay values give hope that it may be approaching a more evolved section of the pegmatite representing a higher level of fractionation and the potential for a tier 1 technical grade zone similar to the PAK deposit.

Figure 1 is a plan-view map highlighting the Spark deposit and nearby Spark Extension to the west. Drillhole traces are displaying major lithological features for all holes and surface channels plus lithium assay results that have been released. Figure 2 is a 3D rendering from the Pre-Feasibility Study Spark model with transparency showing drill hole traces and details on the 4 holes being reported.

Table 1 details the drill holes and channels with mineralized intersections from the Spark area while Tables 2 and 3 respectively summarize all drill holes completed at Bolt and Spark and the channels completed at the Spark Extension in 2023.

DDH PL-100-23 Collared in between PL-055-22 and PL-056-22, hole was stepped back 10m to convert material from inferred to indicated on the SW pod of the Spark pegmatite; results were as expected Zone From (m) To (m) Width (m) Li 2 O (%) Cs 2 O (%) Ta 2 O 5 (ppm) Nb 2 O 5 (ppm) SnO 2 (ppm) Rb 2 O (%) Unit

Li-Enriched 27.2 161.5 134.3 1.27 0.012 59 106 50 0.21 Aplite



including 65.8 82.4 16.6 2.09 0.009 51 87 51 0.11 Aplite



including 96.3 145.5 49.2 2.25 0.009 37 71 36 0.15 Aplite

Table 1: Summary of 2023 Drill Hole and Channel Intersections at Spark

DDH PL-101-23 Collared 46m W of PL-100-22, hole was designed to convert material from inferred to indicated on the SW pod of the Spark pegmatite; results were as expected Zone From (m) To (m) Width (m) Li 2 O (%) Cs 2 O (%) Ta 2 O 5 (ppm) Nb 2 O 5 (ppm) SnO 2 (ppm) Rb 2 O (%) Unit

Li-Enriched 9.9 54.4 44.5 1.79 0.011 56 75 39 0.14 Aplite



including 18.0 52.6 34.6 2.24 0.009 49 59 32 0.12 Aplite

Aplite Zone 68.3 90.3 22.0 0.21 0.012 80 91 48 0.14 Aplite

Li-Enriched 106.0 170.9 64.9 1.08 0.013 76 123 52 0.27 Aplite



including 111.2 144.6 33.4 1.80 0.011 68 110 49 0.20 Aplite

Total Pegmatite

131.3 1.18 0.012 70 101 47 0.20 Aplite



DDH PL-102-23 Collared 60m west of PL-101-22, hole was stepped out along strike to test the extension of the SW Spark pegmatite pod. Results show that the pegmatite is still open, although the spodumene content is starting to diminish. The hole had to be stopped prematurely due warming weather and thawing conditions, with plans to re-enter the hole next drill program. The last 4m of the hole hit 3.04% LiO2. Zone From (m) To (m) Width (m) Li 2 O (%) Cs 2 O (%) Ta 2 O 5 (ppm) Nb 2 O 5 (ppm) SnO 2 (ppm) Rb 2 O (%) Unit

Pegmatite zone 23.1 26.0 2.9 0.22 0.017 57 128 212 0.41 Pegmatite Pegmatite zone 55.1 61.4 6.3 0.08 0.008 99 103 80 0.13 Pegmatite Aplite zone 64.5 105.0 40.5 0.25 0.011 89 152 68 0.26 Aplite-Pegmatite Aplite zone 127.6 174.0 46.4 0.70 0.012 65 105 77 0.30 Aplite

including 170.0 174.0 4.0 3.04 0.005 31 51 25 0.15 Aplite



























DDH PL-133-23 Collared 90m west of PL-099-23, PL-133-23 was stepped out to test the strike extent of the recently discovered NW portion of the Spark pegmatite which appears to be plunging steeply in the NW direction. Results have extended the zone westward and have confirmed that it contains elevated levels of Li relative to the rest of the deposit. These elevated assay values indicate that this zone may represent the footwall of the pegmatite Zone From (m) To (m) Width (m) Li 2 O (%) Cs 2 O (%) Ta 2 O 5 (ppm) Nb 2 O 5 (ppm) SnO 2 (ppm) Rb 2 O (%) Unit

Pegmatite Zone 399.6 508.0 108.4 2.12 0.030 107 79 123 0.44 Pegmatite-Aplite

Including 408.9 416.5 7.6 3.58 0.014 31 20 35 0.13 Pegmatite-Aplite

Including 425.6 433.1 7.5 2.31 0.030 95 77 212 0.49 Pegmatite-Aplite

Including 451.7 454.6 2.9 3.04 0.023 147 85 70 0.25 Pegmatite-Aplite

Including 482.5 488.5 6.1 3.16 0.015 99 34 69 0.17 Pegmatite-Aplite

Including 498.0 502.2 4.2 3.36 0.024 46 16 47 0.28 Pegmatite-Aplite

CH-52 Located 1km NW of the Spark deposit, CH-52 was channeled on an LCT pegmatite outcrop to confirm the grade and texture. The 10x15m sized outcrop is thought to be part of a potential extension of the Spark pegmatite. Assay results are encouraging. Site Zone From (m) To (m) Width (m) Li 2 O (%) Cs 2 O (%) Ta 2 O 5 (ppm) Nb 2 O 5 (ppm) SnO 2 (ppm) Rb 2 O (%) Unit

Spark Extension LI-Enriched 0.0 8.0 8.0 2.38 0.004 91 96 72 0.13 Pegmatite-Aplite

CH-53 Channeled on the same outcrop as CH-52 approximately 7m to the west, CH-53 was cut to confirm the grade and texture of the outcrop. Assay results are encouraging Site Zone From (m) To (m) Width (m) Li 2 O (%) Cs 2 O (%) Ta 2 O 5 (ppm) Nb 2 O 5 (ppm) SnO 2 (ppm) Rb 2 O (%) Unit

Spark Extension LI-Enriched 0.0 10.0 10.0 1.98 0.001 77 83 15 0.02 Aplite



including 0.0 6.0 6.0 3.27 0.002 76 87 22 0.04 Aplite































DDHNo Date Drilled UTM Zone 15N (NAD83) Collar Orient Metres Drilled Start End Easting Northing (mASL) Azim Dip Start End Spark - Phase XIII PL-100-23 2023-03-24 2023-03-26 472,612 5,829,280 326.0 345 -60 0 174.1 PL-101-23 2023-03-26 2023-03-28 472,567 5,829,280 326.5 346 -60 0 181.5 PL-102-23 2023-03-28 2023-03-30 472,512 5,829,260 327.0 347 -63 0 174.0 PL-133-23 2023-07-05 2023-07-14 472,443 5,829,345 327.0 346 -64 0 550.5 Total 1080.1 Bolt - Phase XIII PL-103-231 2023-03-31 2023-04-02 473,126 5,829,159 344.0 41 -43 0 203.5 PL-104-231 2023-04-02 2023-04-03 473,096 5,829,215 340.6 45 -45 0 163.5 PL-105-233 2023-04-03 2023-04-04 473,101 5,829,230 340.0 45 45 0 135.0 PL-106-233 2023-04-04 2023-04-07 473,101 5,829,234 338.3 354 -44 0 360.0 PL-107-233 2023-04-08 2023-04-15 473,094 5,829,225 339.2 260 -43 0 282.0 PL-108-233 2023-04-11 2023-04-13 473,095 5,829,228 338.6 300 -45 0 246.0 PL-109-232 2023-04-16 2023-04-17 473,153 5,829,108 349.7 45 -45 0 213.0 PL-110-232 2023-04-18 2023-04-19 473,204 5,829,033 350.0 48 -45 0 211.5 PL-111-232 2023-04-20 2023-04-23 473,221 5,828,937 352.4 45 -45 0 330.0 PL-112-232 2023-04-23 2023-04-25 473,284 5,828,901 357.3 45 -46 0 248.0 PL-113-233 2023-04-25 2023-04-28 473,308 5,828,840 363.4 50 -45 0 270.0 PL-114-233 2023-04-28 2023-05-02 473,390 5,828,822 368.2 44 -46 0 320.0 PL-115-233 2023-05-02 2023-05-04 473,447 5,828,750 369.6 44 -45 0 255.0 PL-117-233 2023-05-08 2023-05-11 473,487 5,828,685 373.0 46 -44 0 250.4 PL-122-233 2023-05-26 2023-05-30 473,202 5,828,869 353.8 43 -49 0 317.7 Total 3805.6 Note 1: Results released in Press Release May 8th 2023 Note 2: Results released in Press Release August 10th 2023 Note 3: Results released in Press Release September 7th 2023











Table 2: Summary of 2023 Drilling at Bolt and Spark

Channel Date Samples UTM Zone 15N (NAD83) Orientation Metres Cut Smp Start Date End Date Easting Northing (mASL) Azim Dip Start End Spark Extension CH-52 2023-05-21 2023-05-21 471,355 5,829,922 333.0 154 0 0 8 8 CH-53 2023-05-21 2023-05-22 471,348 5,829,923 332.1 170 2 0 10 13 Totals 18 21 Table 3: Summary of 2023 Channeling on Spark Extension

Issuance of Stock Options

The Company also announces that pursuant to its Stock Option Plan, which was approved by shareholders at the Company's annual general meeting of shareholders on September 13, 2023, 422,500 stock options have been granted to certain employees, officers, directors, and strategic advisors of the Company. The options are set for a period of five years, expiring on September 25, 2028, have an exercise price of $1.10, and are subject to regulatory and TSX Venture Exchange approval.

Due Diligence

All scientific and technical information in this release has been reviewed and approved by Garth Drever, P.Geo., the qualified person ("QP") under the definitions established by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Under Frontier's QA/QC procedures, all drilling was completed by Chenier Drilling Ltd. of Val Caron, Ontario using thin walled BTW drill rods (4.2 cm core diameter) and a Reflex ACT III oriented core system. Using the Reflex system, the drill core was oriented and marked as it was retrieved at the drill. A Reflex GYRO Sprint-IQ survey instrument was used every 50m downhole and again at the end of each hole when rods were pulled out. A Reflex North Finder APS unit was utilized to complete accurate positioning and orientation of the drill collar upon setup. The core was boxed and delivered to the Frontier core shack where it was examined, geologically logged, and marked for sampling. The core was photographed prior to sampling. Using a rock saw, the marked sample intervals were halved with one-half bagged for analysis. Sample blanks along with lithium, rubidium and cesium certified reference material was routinely inserted into the sample stream in accordance with industry recommended practices. Field duplicate samples were also taken in accordance with industry recommended practices. The samples were placed in poly sample bags and transported to Red Lake, Ontario by float plane and then shipped to AGAT Laboratories Ltd. (AGAT) in Thunder Bay, Ontario for sample preparation and to Mississauga, Ontario for processing and quantitative multi-element analysis. AGAT is an ISO accredited laboratory. The core is stored on site at the Company's Pakeagama Lake exploration camp.

About Frontier Lithium

Frontier Lithium Inc. (TSX-V: FL) (FRA: HL2) (OTCQX: LITOF) is a preproduction business with an objective to become an integrated strategic domestic supplier of spodumene concentrates for industrial users as well as battery-grade lithium hydroxide and other chemicals to the growing electric vehicle and energy storage markets in North America. The Company's sole project maintains the largest land position and resource in a premium lithium mineral district located in Ontario's Great Lakes region.

About the PAK Lithium Project

The PAK lithium project contains North America's highest-grade lithium resource and is the second largest in North America by size. The project encompasses close to 27,000 hectares and remains largely unexplored; however, since 2013, the company has delineated two premium spodumene-bearing lithium deposits (PAK and Spark), located 2.3 kilometres apart. Exploration is continuing on the project through two other spodumene- bearing discoveries: the Bolt pegmatite (located between the PAK and Spark deposits), as well as the Pennock pegmatite (25 kilometres northwest of PAK deposit within the project claims). A 2023 Pre-Feasibility Study "National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report PFS PAK Lithium Project" by BBA E&C Inc., delivered a 24- year project life, delivering a post-tax NPV(8%) of US$1.74 billion and IRR of 24.1% as per the press release disseminated on May 31, 2023, and was filed on Sedar.com.

