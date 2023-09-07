FRONTIER LITHIUM CONFIRMS BOLT PEGMATITE IS UP TO 65 METRES WIDE AND PERSISTS TO AT LEAST 220 METRES BELOW SURFACE AND PROVIDES CORRECTION TO CERTAIN ''RESTATEMENT' DISCLOSURE IN JULY 28, 2023 PRESS RELEASE

SUDBURY, ON, Sept. 7, 2023 /CNW/ - Frontier Lithium Inc. (TSXV: FL) (FRA: HL2) (OTCQX: LITOF) ("Frontier" or "the Company"), one of Ontario's leading lithium exploration companies, is pleased to announce results on the remaining holes drilled and recent channels cut on the Bolt pegmatite, concluding the 2023 maiden drill program. Located between the Spark and PAK spodumene-bearing lithium deposits, the Bolt pegmatite had only been mapped and channeled on surface exposures up until this year.

Drill Highlights

Figure 1: Planview map of the Bolt-PAK area showing Recent results from the Bolt Drilling (CNW Group/Frontier Lithium Inc.)

DDH PL-122-23 extends the pegmatite zone down to a depth of 220 metres ("m") with a true width of up to 65m , intersecting 86.5m of continuous pegmatite averaging 0.92% Li 2 O.

, intersecting of continuous pegmatite averaging 0.92% Li O. Including 7.0m from 229.5 to 236.5m averaging 1.27% Li 2 O

from 229.5 to averaging 1.27% Li O

Including 10.0m from 243.1 to 253.1m averaging 1.40% Li 2 O

from 243.1 to averaging 1.40% Li O

Including 26.1m from 273.5 to 299.6m averaging 1.39% Li 2 O

from 273.5 to averaging 1.39% Li O DDH PL-113-23 intersects two pegmatite zones 14.8m and 22.1m wide, averaging 1.38% and 1.39% Li 2 O, respectively.

and wide, averaging 1.38% and 1.39% Li O, respectively. Including 7.6m from 98.0 to 105.5m averaging 2.09% Li 2 O

from 98.0 to averaging 2.09% Li O

Including 11.4m from 216.8 to 228.2m averaging 2.17% Li 2 O

from 216.8 to averaging 2.17% Li O DDH PL-115-23 intersects 21.6m of continuous pegmatite averaging 1.94% Li 2 O

of continuous pegmatite averaging 1.94% Li O Including 6.3m from 126.0 to 132.3m averaging 2.50% Li 2 O

from 126.0 to averaging 2.50% Li O

Including 5.6m from 133.8 to 139.5m averaging 2.32% Li 2 O

"We're pleased with the results of our maiden drill program on the Bolt Pegmatite," says Garth Drever, VP Exploration of the Company. "Early assessments and consistent distribution of mineralized pegmatite are promising, and continuity remains strong at depth, with a notable central zone."

Drilling has confirmed that the Bolt pegmatite extends over 600m along strike, with horizontal widths of up to 75m, and remains completely open at depth. The pegmatite appears to have a wide central zone that extends at depth and begins to break up along the strike zone into pods of variable thickness separated by the mafic volcanic and metasedimentary host rock. As previously reported, PL-106-22, PL-107-22, and PL-108-22 suggest the continuity between the Bolt pegmatite and the Spark deposit located 200m to the northwest is in question. That continuity is however undetermined and will require additional drilling as there may still be a connection between the pegmatites further at depth.

Figure 1 is a plan-view map highlighting the Bolt area showing locations of the 2023 Phase XIII drilling and includes the Bolt outcrop exposures. Drillhole traces displaying major lithological features for all holes and surface channels plus lithium assay results that have been released.

During the summer drill program, outcrop channeling and sampling was completed at various locations across the PAK property including five more channels at Bolt as shown on Figure 1.

Table 1 details the drill holes and Channels with mineralized intersections at Bolt while Tables 2 and 3 respectively summarize all drill holes completed at Bolt and Spark and the channels completed at Bolt in 2023. Information regarding the condemnation drilling and the hydrogeological-geomechanical drilling completed was previously disclosed on August 10,2023.

Table 1: Summary of Drill Hole and Channel Intersections

DDH PL-105-23 Collared 16m N of PL-104-23, the hole was abandoned due to incorrect Azimuth Zone From (m) To (m) Width (m) Li 2 O (%) Cs 2 O (%) Ta 2 O 5 (ppm) Nb 2 O 5 (ppm) SnO 2 (ppm) Rb 2 O (%) Unit

Aplite Zone 23.5 42.1 18.6 0.47 0.006 36 56 60 0.18 Aplite

Li-Enriched 58.1 62.8 4.7 1.70 0.016 122 82 228 0.31 Aplite

Li-Enriched 69.7 93.2 23.5 1.65 0.008 90 75 60 0.26 Aplite



DDH PL-106-23 Collared 75m NW of PL-103-23, the hole was fanned out towards the Spark deposit to test a connection to Bolt and to also intersect the northern extent of the Bolt pegmatite. No significant mineralization was found. The Bolt pegmatite pinched out to a narrow 2.8m mineralized hit at 93.7m depth Zone From (m) To (m) Width (m) Li 2 O (%) Cs 2 O (%) Ta 2 O 5 (ppm) Nb 2 O 5 (ppm) SnO 2 (ppm) Rb 2 O (%) Unit

Li-Enriched 67.5 71.3 3.8 1.17 0.005 96 96 36 0.11 Pegmatite + Aplite Li-Enriched 93.7 96.5 2.8 1.46 0.015 149 90 104 0.30 Aplite

Li-Enriched 132.1 134.7 2.6 1.00 0.019 171 56 50 0.22 Aplite + Metasediments

DDH PL-107-23 Collared in the same location as PL-106-23, the hole was fanned out towards the Spark deposit to test a connection to Bolt and to follow up on a pegmatite vein that was mapped west of the main Bolt pegmatite. A 19.5m zone was intersected bearing Spark type mineralization that warrants follow up. The mineralization hit is more likely to be related to Bolt rather than the Spark pegmatite. Zone From (m) To (m) Width (m) Li 2 O (%) Cs 2 O (%) Ta 2 O 5 (ppm) Nb 2 O 5 (ppm) SnO 2 (ppm) Rb 2 O (%) Unit

Li-Enriched 71.0 90.5 19.5 1.31 0.006 87 77 58 0.18 Pegmatite + Aplite Pegmatite zone 97.6 105.9 8.4 0.76 0.008 96 112 68 0.24 Pegmatite + Aplite

DDH PL-108-23 Collared 75m NW of PL-103-23, the hole was fanned out towards the Spark deposit to test a connection to Bolt. An 11.5m mineralized interval occurs from 66 to 77.5m. Zone From (m) To (m) Width (m) Li 2 O (%) Cs 2 O (%) Ta 2 O 5 (ppm) Nb 2 O 5 (ppm) SnO 2 (ppm) Rb 2 O (%) Unit

Li-Enriched 66.0 77.5 11.5 1.08 0.014 50 56 81 0.18 Pegmatite + Aplite Aplite zone 168.5 173.5 5.0 0.29 0.002 49 64 53 0.08 Aplite



DDH PL-113-23 Collared 65m to the SE of PL-112-23, the hole was stepped out down strike to intersect the pegmatite mapped on surface. A mafic raft has broken up the main Bolt pegmatite. An unexpected Li-enriched zone was intersected at 96.9m Zone From (m) To (m) Width (m) Li 2 O (%) Cs 2 O (%) Ta 2 O 5 (ppm) Nb 2 O 5 (ppm) SnO 2 (ppm) Rb 2 O (%) Unit

Li-Enriched 96.9 111.7 14.8 1.38 0.007 71 75 70 0.33 Aplite



including 98.0 105.5 7.6 2.09 0.007 52 38 48 0.35 Aplite

Aplite Zone 191.3 193.5 2.1 1.02 0.004 77 85 50 0.18 Aplite

Li-Enriched 211.9 234.0 22.1 1.39 0.010 91 85 54 0.22 Aplite + minor mafics + metaseds

including 216.8 228.2 11.4 2.17 0.010 142 137 75 0.33 Aplite + minor mafics + metaseds

DDH PL-114-23 Collared 85m to the SE of PL-113-23, the hole was stepped out down strike to confirm if the bolt pegmatite is pinching out and to follow up on pegmatite mapped on surface. The hole confirmed results from PL-113 that the pegmatite is pinching out and being broken up by mafic + metasediment rafts Zone From (m) To (m) Width (m) Li 2 O (%) Cs 2 O (%) Ta 2 O 5 (ppm) Nb 2 O 5 (ppm) SnO 2 (ppm) Rb 2 O (%) Unit

Li-Enriched 132.6 136.1 3.5 1.06 0.012 46 59 56 0.20 Aplite

Aplite Zone 155.4 163.7 8.2 0.68 0.005 69 78 54 0.16 Aplite



including 160.8 163.7 2.9 1.41 0.007 71 78 65 0.23 Aplite

Li-Enriched 185.6 196.9 11.3 1.01 0.024 51 42 50 0.21 Aplite + minor metaseds



DDH PL-115-23 Collared 93m to the SE of PL-114-23, the hole was stepped out down strike to confirm if the bolt pegmatite is pinching out and to follow up on pegmatite mapped on surface. The hole confirms results from PL-112 and PL-113 that the pegmatite is pinching out and being broken up by mafic + metasediment rafts. A larger than expected aplite zone was intersected at 123.86m which appears to correlate with surface mapping. Zone From (m) To (m) Width (m) Li 2 O (%) Cs 2 O (%) Ta 2 O 5 (ppm) Nb 2 O 5 (ppm) SnO 2 (ppm) Rb 2 O (%) Unit

Li-Enriched 123.9 145.5 21.6 1.94 0.039 105 74 72 0.30 Aplite



including 126.0 132.3 6.3 2.50 0.038 99 57 92 0.27 Aplite



including 133.8 139.5 5.6 2.32 0.040 100 83 54 0.29 Aplite



including 140.0 144.4 4.4 2.46 0.048 111 51 49 0.37 Aplite

Aplite Zone 157.5 160.7 3.2 0.64 0.004 76 86 63 0.18 Aplite

Aplite Zone 174.5 179.0 4.6 0.46 0.008 58 93 67 0.16 Aplite

Aplite Zone 200.0 205.8 5.8 0.83 0.016 59 44 48 0.15 Aplite + minor mafics + metaseds



DDH PL-117-23 Collared 75m SE of PL-115-23, hole was stepped out along strike to follow up on a 21.6m interval intersected in PL-115 grading 1.9% Li 2 O. No significant mineralization was intersected; hole confirms that the Bolt pegmatite has pinched out and is no longer open along strike. Zone From (m) To (m) Width (m) Li 2 O (%) Cs 2 O (%) Ta 2 O 5 (ppm) Nb 2 O 5 (ppm) SnO 2 (ppm) Rb 2 O (%) Unit

Aplite Zone 117.9 119.3 1.4 1.05 0.008 47 50 57 0.26 Aplite

Aplite Zone 195.7 197.8 2.1 0.98 0.006 62 73 45 0.13 Aplite

Aplite Zone 209.7 212.0 2.3 0.08 0.005 45 78 44 0.12 Aplite



DDH PL-122-23 Collared in the same location as PL-121-23, PL-122-23 was designed to follow up on the results of PL-111-23 and PL-112-23 to confirm mineralized pegmatite further at depth. Results confirm that the main Bolt pegmatite extends down to approximately 220m in depth with a true width of 65m. Zone From (m) To (m) Width (m) Li 2 O (%) Cs 2 O (%) Ta 2 O 5 (ppm) Nb 2 O 5 (ppm) SnO 2 (ppm) Rb 2 O (%) Unit

Aplite Zone 213.1 243.1 30.0 0.66 0.006 49 91 61 0.21 Aplite



including 229.5 236.5 7.0 1.27 0.009 53 104 70 0.30 Aplite

Pegmatite Zone 243.1 299.6 56.5 1.05 0.007 56 97 67 0.23 Pegmatite w/ metasediments



including 243.1 253.1 10.0 1.40 0.006 45 91 61 0.22 Pegmatite w/ metasediments



including 273.5 299.6 26.1 1.39 0.009 67 89 63 0.23 Pegmatite w/ metasediments



Channel 57 Channeled in between PL-110-23 and PL-111-23, CH-57 was cut to confirm pegmatite grade and continuity at surface. Results correlate well with diamond drill hole intersections at depth. Site Zone From (m) To (m) Width (m) Li 2 O (%) Cs 2 O (%) Ta 2 O 5 (ppm) Nb 2 O 5 (ppm) SnO 2 (ppm) Rb 2 O (%) Unit

Bolt Pegmatite Zone 0.0 13.3 13.3 0.99 0.006 60 122 64 0.21 Pegmatite-Aplite



including 0.0 8.0 8.0 1.44 0.006 63 121 64 0.23 Pegmatite































Channel 58 Channeled 50m SE of CH-57 and above PL-111-23, CH-58 was cut to confirm pegmatite grade and continuity at surface. Results correlate well with diamond drill hole intersections at depth indicating that there are low grade sections of pegmatite on the western end that fall well below cut off grade. Site Zone From (m) To (m) Width (m) Li 2 O (%) Cs 2 O (%) Ta 2 O 5 (ppm) Nb 2 O 5 (ppm) SnO 2 (ppm) Rb 2 O (%) Unit

Bolt Pegmatite Zone 0.0 6.0 6.0 0.60 0.007 42 90 62 0.27 Pegmatite-Aplite



including 0.0 1.0 1.0 2.11 0.006 39 94 67 0.26 Pegmatite































Channel 59 Channeled 35m SE of CH-58 and above PL-122-23, CH-59 was cut to confirm pegmatite grade and continuity at surface. Results correlate well with diamond drill hole intersections at depth indicating a higher grade zone in the central main portion of the Bolt pegmatite Site Zone From (m) To (m) Width (m) Li 2 O (%) Cs 2 O (%) Ta 2 O 5 (ppm) Nb 2 O 5 (ppm) SnO 2 (ppm) Rb 2 O (%) Unit

Bolt Pegmatite Zone 0.0 11.0 11.0 1.76 0.008 66 85 59 0.24 Pegmatite-Aplite



including 2.0 5.0 3.0 2.38 0.008 63 75 52 0.23 Pegmatite-Aplite































Channel 60 Channeled 100m SE of CH-59 and above PL-113-23, was cut to confirm pegmatite grade and continuity at surface. Results indicate that southern limb on the eastern end of the main Bolt pegmatite where the central zone begins to break up is wider at surface than at depth, relative to results from PL-113. Site Zone From (m) To (m) Width (m) Li 2 O (%) Cs 2 O (%) Ta 2 O 5 (ppm) Nb 2 O 5 (ppm) SnO 2 (ppm) Rb 2 O (%) Unit

Bolt Pegmatite Zone 0.0 12.0 12.0 1.35 0.009 83 100 77 0.25 Pegmatite-Aplite



Channel 70 Channeled 60m W of the Bolt pegmatite, CH-70 was cut to confirm texture and grade continuity on an aplite outcrop. Results indicate that the outcrop contains little to no spodumene mineralization, although further investigation of the area is required given the proximity to the Bolt pegmatite. Site Zone From (m) To (m) Width (m) Li 2 O (%) Cs 2 O (%) Ta 2 O 5 (ppm) Nb 2 O 5 (ppm) SnO 2 (ppm) Rb 2 O (%) Unit

Bolt Aplite Zone 0.0 5.9 5.9 0.10 0.004 52 119 81 0.24 Aplite



Table 2: Summary of 2023 Drilling at Bolt and Spark

DDHNo Date Drilled UTM Zone 15N (NAD83) Collar Orient Metres Drilled

Start End Easting Northing (mASL) Azim Dip Start End

Spark - Phase XIII PL-100-23 2023-03-24 2023-03-26 472,612 5,829,280 326.0 345 -60 0 174.1

PL-101-23 2023-03-26 2023-03-28 472,567 5,829,280 326.5 346 -60 0 181.5

PL-102-23 2023-03-28 2023-03-30 472,512 5,829,260 327.0 347 -63 0 174.0

PL-133-23 2023-07-05 2023-07-14 472,443 5,829,345 327.0 346 -64 0 550.5

Total 1080.1

Bolt - Phase XIII PL-103-231 2023-03-31 2023-04-02 473,126 5,829,159 344.0 41 -43 0 203.5

PL-104-231 2023-04-02 2023-04-03 473,096 5,829,215 340.6 45 -45 0 163.5

PL-105-23 2023-04-03 2023-04-04 473,101 5,829,230 340.0 45 45 0 135.0

PL-106-23 2023-04-04 2023-04-07 473,101 5,829,234 338.3 354 -44 0 360.0

PL-107-23 2023-04-08 2023-04-15 473,094 5,829,225 339.2 260 -43 0 282.0

PL-108-23 2023-04-11 2023-04-13 473,095 5,829,228 338.6 300 -45 0 246.0

PL-109-232 2023-04-16 2023-04-17 473,153 5,829,108 349.7 45 -45 0 213.0

PL-110-232 2023-04-18 2023-04-19 473,204 5,829,033 350.0 48 -45 0 211.5

PL-111-232 2023-04-20 2023-04-23 473,221 5,828,937 352.4 45 -45 0 330.0

PL-112-232 2023-04-23 2023-04-25 473,284 5,828,901 357.3 45 -46 0 248.0

PL-113-23 2023-04-25 2023-04-28 473,308 5,828,840 363.4 50 -45 0 270.0

PL-114-23 2023-04-28 2023-05-02 473,390 5,828,822 368.2 44 -46 0 320.0

PL-115-23 2023-05-02 2023-05-04 473,447 5,828,750 369.6 44 -45 0 255.0

PL-117-23 2023-05-08 2023-05-11 473,487 5,828,685 373.0 46 -44 0 250.4

PL-122-23 2023-05-26 2023-05-30 473,202 5,828,869 353.8 43 -49 0 317.7

Total 3805.6

Note 1: Results released in the Company's Press Release dated May 8, 2023

Note 2: Results released in the Company's Press Release dated August 10, 2023 Table 3: Summary of 2023 Channeling at Bolt

Channel Date Sampled UTM Zone 15N (NAD83) Orientation Metres Cut Smp Start Date End Date Easting Northing (mASL) Azim Dip Start End Bolt CH-57 2023-06-05 2023-06-05 473,291 5,829,067 336.6 220 21 0 13.32 15 CH-58 2023-06-11 2023-06-11 473,322 5,829,030 336.9 220 24.8 0 6 9 CH-59 2023-06-11 2023-06-11 473,354 5,829,016 334.0 220 19.66 0 11 11 CH-60 2023-06-12 2023-06-12 473,434 5,828,955 346.1 222 13 0 12 15 CH-70 2023-07-21 2023-07-21 473,091 5,829,132 346.7 53 -7 0 5.9 6 Totals 48.22 56

Correction to Certain 'Restatement' Disclosure in the 2023 Year End Financial Results Press Release

The Company would like to clarify and correct certain disclosure provided in the Company's press release disseminated on July 28, 2023 ("July 28 Press Release"). In the July 28 Press Release, the Company disclosed that the comparative financial figures in the 2023 annual financial statements of the Company had been restated and that these restated comparative figures replaced and superseded corresponding information contained in previously filed financial statements and management's discussion and analysis of the Company, but this statement is incorrect and was accidentally included in the July 28 Press Release. As a correction and for clarity for the Company – no such restatement of comparative financial figures was necessary and/or required and the originally stated and applicable comparatives figures previously provided are to be relied upon.

Due Diligence

All scientific and technical information in this release has been reviewed and approved by Garth Drever, P.Geo., the qualified person ("QP") under the definitions established by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Under Frontier's QA/QC procedures, all drilling was completed by Chenier Drilling Ltd. of Val Caron, Ontario using thin walled BTW drill rods (4.2 cm core diameter) and a Reflex ACT III oriented core system. Using the Reflex system, the drill core was oriented and marked as it was retrieved at the drill. The core was boxed and delivered to the Frontier core shack where it was examined, geologically logged, and marked for sampling. The core was photographed prior to sampling. Using a rock saw, the marked sample intervals were halved with one-half bagged for analysis. Sample blanks along with lithium, rubidium and cesium certified reference material was routinely inserted into the sample stream in accordance with industry recommended practices. Field duplicate samples were also taken in accordance with industry recommended practices. The samples were placed in poly sample bags and transported to Red Lake, Ontario by float plane and then shipped to AGAT Laboratories Ltd. (AGAT) in Thunder Bay, Ontario for sample preparation and to Mississauga, Ontario for processing and quantitative multi-element analysis. AGAT is an ISO accredited laboratory. The core is stored on site at the Company's Pakeagama Lake exploration camp.

About Frontier Lithium

Frontier Lithium Inc. (TSX-V: FL) (FRA: HL2) (OTCQX: LITOF) is a preproduction business with an objective to become an integrated strategic domestic supplier of spodumene concentrates for industrial users as well as battery-grade lithium hydroxide and other chemicals to the growing electric vehicle and energy storage markets in North America. The Company's sole project maintains the largest land position and resource in a premium lithium mineral district located in Ontario's Great Lakes region.

About the PAK Lithium Project

The PAK lithium project contains North America's highest-grade lithium resource and is the second largest in North America by size. The project encompasses close to 27,000 hectares and remains largely unexplored; however, since 2013, the company has delineated two premium spodumene-bearing lithium deposits (PAK and Spark), located 2.3 kilometres apart. Exploration is continuing on the project through two other spodumene- bearing discoveries: the Bolt pegmatite (located between the PAK and Spark deposits), as well as the Pennock pegmatite (25 kilometres northwest of PAK deposit within the project claims). A 2023 Pre-Feasibility Study "National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report PFS PAK Lithium Project" by BBA E&C Inc., delivered a 24- year project life, delivering a post-tax NPV(8%) of US$1.74 billion and IRR of 24.1% as per the press release disseminated on May 31, 2023, and was filed on Sedar.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-statements." Such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes, in light of the experience of its officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. When used in this press release, the words "estimate", "project", "belief", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "plan", "predict", "may" or "should" and the negative of these words or such variations thereon or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements and information. The forward-looking statements and information in this press release include information relating to the prospectivity of the Company's mineral properties, the mineralization and development of the Company's mineral properties, the Company's exploration program and other mining projects and prospects thereof. Such statements and information reflect the current view of the Company. Risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in those forward-looking statements and information. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of the Company as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

Readers are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and those actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. For more information on the Company, please review the Company's public filings available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE Frontier Lithium Inc.

For further information: Company Contact Information: Bora Ugurgel, Senior Manager, Investor Relations, 2736 Belisle Drive Val Caron, ON. P3N 1B3 CANADA, T. +001 705.897.7622, F. +001 705.897.7618