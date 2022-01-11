Frontier Lithium Announces Excellent PFS-level Metallurgical Results Producing Spodumene Concentrate from the Spark Deposit

The comprehensive program returned favourable results, confirming the suitability and robustness of the flowsheet design. Locked cycle flotation produced a lithium concentrate with grade of 6.15% lithium oxide (Li 2 O) with a corresponding Li recovery of 78.1 %. The test involved six cycles and was very stable indicating good metallurgy. The sample included approximate zonation variability of the resource with dilution at the average Spark resource grade of 1.59% lithium oxide (Li 2 O) and final iron oxide levels of 0.44% Fe 2 O 3 . These results confirm the suitability of the material to meet the most rigorous specifications of the lithium market. The LCT results are summarized in Table 1.

Table 1: Results of Locked Cycle Flotation Test Results (Composite Sample) Sample Feed

Grade

Li 2 O (%) Concentrate

Grade Li 2 O

(%) Fe 2 O 3 (%) Na 2 O (%) K 2 O (%) CaO+

MgO +

MnO (%) P 2 O 5 (%) Frontier – Spark Pegmatite Composite Sample 1.59 6.15 0.44 0.61 0.27 0.65 0.27 Frontier – PAK Pegmatite Composite Sample(1) 2.06 7.2 0.135 0.16 0.30 N/A 0.05 Australian Producer N/A 6.10 0.61 0.80 0.76 0.79 0.30 North American Project 1.11 6.35 0.93 0.63 0.49 0.96 0.32

The metallurgical results from the PAK and Spark deposits give us confidence in continuing our work on the pilot plant that will process a combined sample of PAK and Spark ore and is expected to produce 1,000 kg of concentrate to be used for the development of the downstream lithium hydroxide conversion process.

"Frontier is currently conducting a Pre-Feasibility Study, and the positive LCT results are another important step in de-risking the Project. These results meet and exceed chemical grade requirements for further upgrading to produce compounds for the lithium-ion battery market – a global market that is anxious to source sustainable, low-iron, high purity lithium materials from a favourable jurisdiction," said Dr. Naizhen Cao, Vice President, Technology of Frontier Lithium.

Due diligence

Mr. Garth Drever, P.Geo., is the "Qualified Person" for Frontier defined under NI 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

About Frontier Lithium Inc.

Frontier Lithium is a preproduction business that is targeting to become a manufacturer of battery-quality lithium hydroxide to support electric vehicle and battery supply chains in North America. Frontier owns the PAK Lithium Project which contains one of North America's highest-grade, large-tonnage hard-rock lithium resources in the form of a rare low-iron spodumene. The project continues to have significant exploration upside with potential to increase the lithium resource. The Company is a pure-play lithium development opportunity with the largest land position in the Electric Avenue, a premium lithium mineral district located in Northern Ontario.

About PAK Lithium Project

The PAK Lithium Project contains a tier one lithium resource in North America and is one of the global top three premium resources by quality. A 2021 preliminary economic assessment (National Instrument 43-101 technical report titled "Pak Property" by BBA Engineering Ltd., issued on April 5, 2021) delivered a fully integrated lithium operation from the resource to achieve downstream conversion plan for production of battery-quality lithium chemicals. The study resulted in an after-tax net present value (discounted at 8 per cent) of $974-million (U.S.) with a 21-per-cent internal rate of return. The Project encompasses 26,774 hectares at the south end of Ontario's Electric Avenue, the largest land package hosting premium lithium-bearing pegmatites in Ontario. The Project is supported by a measured and indicated resource of 10.49 million tonnes (Mt) averaging 1.78 per cent lithium oxide (Li 2 O) and inferred resource of 18.48 Mt averaging 1.45 per cent Li 2 O.The Project covers 65 kilometres of the Electric Avenue's length and remains largely unexplored; however, since 2013, the company has delineated two premium spodumene-bearing lithium deposits (PAK and Spark), located 2.3 kilometres apart. Considerable exploration upside is supported on the PAK Lithium Project through two other spodumene-bearing discoveries: the Bolt pegmatite (located between the PAK and Spark deposits), as well as the Pennock pegmatite (30 kilometres northwest of PAK Deposit within the project claims).

