Frontier Intersects 320.6 Metres of Pegmatite Averaging 1.68 Li2O at the Spark Pegmatite

The Spark deposit has a large surface exposure, broad mineralized zones and remains open in all directions, with the most significant upside at depth and to the southwest;

Diamond Drill Hole ("DDH") PL-046-21 was collared in mafic host rock and intersected 320.6 m of pegmatite averaging 1.68% Li 2 O (49.7 to 370.3 m );

Includes 94.5m averaging 2.33% Li 2 O;



Includes high grade zone of 27m of 3.41% Li2O;



The intersection represents a horizontal width of nearly 225 m for the Spark pegmatite assuming a WSW trend;

Hole PL-047-19 was collared in pegmatite suggesting a southwest trend for the pegmatite body.

Hole PL-049-19 targeted the area between the two main sets of surface channels from the south and intersected three 15 to 40m pegmatite zones averaging 1.3 to 1.6% Li 2 O.

"These results confirm continuity of the pegmatite and lithium grades between holes PL-038-19, PL-039-19 and PL-042-19 and the surface exposures of the pegmatite," states Garth Drever, V.P. Exploration, "Hole PL-046-19 is a significant step in the process of upgrading Inferred to Measured and Indicated."

The objectives for the Phase IX drill program in February-March 2021 were to complete targets that were not easily accessible in summer months and considered vital for completing a Pre-feasibility Study. Figure 1 is a location map showing the project area including a compilation of the Spark Deposit area. Table 1 details the mineralized intersections in holes PL-046-21, PL-047-21 and PL-049-21 while Table 2 is a summary of all the Phase IX drill holes.

Figure 1: Compilation showing Drill Holes on Spark Deposit on the PAK Lithium Project

Table 1: Details of Mineralized Intersections





DDH PL-046-21 Designed to test the area between PL-038-19 and PL-039-19 drilled from the south and hole PL-042-19 drilled from the north. The hole was collared in mafic host rock and intersected mineralized pegmatite from 49.7 m to 370.3 m (320.6 m averaging 1.68% Li 2 O) with rare narrow intervals (5 m or less) of Mafic host rock totalling 16.2 m. Spodumene consistently occurs throughout the pegmatite. The intersection included a high grade 27 m intersection of 3.41% Li 2 O from 141 to 168 m in LIZ. Zone From

(m) To

(m) Width

(m) Li 2 O

(%) Cs 2 O

(%) Ta 2 O 5

(ppm) Nb 2 O 5

(ppm) SnO 2

(ppm) Rb 2 O

(%) Unit Lithium Enriched 39.0 44.5 5.5 1.04 0.02 56 42 244 0.23 LIZ Lithium Enriched 49.7 370.3 320.6 1.68 0.03 101 83 52 0.32 LIZ / Aplite / ciz

including 122.0 333.0 211.0 1.97 0.03 118 83 45 0.33 LIZ with minor aplite

including 138.5 233.0 94.5 2.33 0.02 104 91 37 0.32 LIZ with minor aplite

including 141.0 168.0 27.0 3.41 0.01 75 66 36 0.27 LIZ























DDH PL-047-21 Designed to scissor hole PL-044-19 drilled from the north The hole was located 60m SSW of the PL-039-19 collar and intersected mostly pegmatite from 14m to 100m then a mix of pegmatite (10 to 25m intercepts) and host rock before intersecting 78m metasediments / metavolcanics to the end of the hole at 298.5m. Enriched lithium zones rarely exceeded 10m with the highest grade zone of 2.5% Li 2 O over 6.6m from 195.9 to 204.8m. Enriched Tantalum occurs in pegmatite between 196 and 220m with 11.5m from 209.0 to 220.5m averaging 961 ppm Ta 2 O 5 . Zone From

(m) To

(m) Width

(m) Li 2 O

(%) Cs 2 O

(%) Ta 2 O 5

(ppm) Nb 2 O 5

(ppm) SnO 2

(ppm) Rb 2 O

(%) Unit Li Enriched 20.0 29.0 9.0 1.34 0.01 76 93 56 0.22 LIZ with minor Aplite Li Enriched 159.0 174.7 15.7 0.99 0.01 90 116 94 0.30 CIZ, LIZ

including 169.0 174.7 5.7 1.61 0.02 68 71 60 0.33 LIZ Li-Ta Enriched 195.9 204.8 8.9 2.02 0.05 363 19 87 0.26 LIZ

including 195.9 202.5 6.6 2.49 0.05 86 4 29 0.30 LIZ

including Li + Ta 201.0 204.1 3.1 1.97 0.06 970 47 212 0.34 LIZ Li-Ta Enriched 209.0 220.5 11.5 1.70 0.05 961 80 224 0.49 LIZ with minor Aplite

including Li + Ta 209.1 217.0 7.9 2.33 0.06 874 70 201 0.55 LIZ

including Ta 215.2 220.5 5.3 0.77 0.05 1564 140 313 0.53 Aplite, LIZ DDH PL-049-21 Designed to test the area between PL-037-19 and PL-045-19 drilled from the south and hole PL-041-19 drilled from the north. The hole was collared in mafic host rock and intersected 28 m of mineralized pegmatite from 40.3 to 68.3 m averaging 1.36% Li 2 O then nearly 90m of mafic host before intersecting 10 to 40m pegmatitic zones ranging from 1.1 to 2% Li 2 O. The hole was terminated because of spring break-up. Zone From

(m) To

(m) Width

(m) Li 2 O

(%) Cs 2 O

(%) Ta 2 O 5

(ppm) Nb 2 O 5

(ppm) SnO 2

(ppm) Rb 2 O

(%) Unit Lithium Enriched 40.3 68.3 28.0 1.36 0.01 72 108 48 0.21 Aplite

including 42.0 66.0 24.0 1.45 0.01 73 110 48 0.20 Aplite Lithium Enriched 157.4 163.5 6.1 1.17 0.01 139 96 57 0.26 Aplite minor LIZ

including 159.0 162.0 3.0 1.66 0.01 114 87 54 0.29 Aplite minor LIZ Lithium Enriched 213.3 228.3 15.0 1.64 0.01 104 92 63 0.26 LIZ with minor Aplite

including 216.5 224.0 7.6 2.10 0.01 96 92 66 0.29 LIZ Li-Ta Enriched 234.6 237.2 2.6 2.17 0.03 533 338 73 0.76 Aplite Lithium Enriched 243.8 282.3 38.6 1.31 0.02 121 64 46 0.28 LIZ, aplite with metavolcanics

including 243.8 257.3 13.6 1.58 0.02 151 93 53 0.28 LIZ with minor Aplite

including 271.0 281.0 10.0 1.79 0.01 136 61 37 0.33 LIZ Lithium Enriched 293.1 302.6 9.6 1.10 0.07 107 66 98 0.29 Aplite with minor metavolcanics

Table 2: Summary of Drill Holes

Geomechanical

DDHNo Date Drilled UTM Zone 15N (NAD83) Collar Orient Metres Drilled Start End Easting Northing (mASL) Azim Dip Start End Phase IX PL-GDH-06-21 2021-02-07 2021-02-10 472,803 5,829,380 326.2 177 -50 0 177.0 PL-GDH-07-21 2021-02-25 2021-02-26 472,950 5,829,376 325.5 165 -46 0 83.0 Total metres drilled 260.0 Delineation

DDHNo Date Drilled UTM Zone 15N (NAD83) Collar Orient Metres Drilled Start End Easting Northing (mASL) Azim Dip Start End Phase IX PL-046-21 2021-02-11 2021-02-18 472,781 5,829,321 326.0 330 -47 0 376.2 PL-047-21 2021-02-18 2021-02-24 472,695 5,829,295 326.0 330 -48 0 298.5 PL-048-21 2021-02-26 2021-03-08 472,865 5,829,345 326.0 305 -50 0 393.0 PL-049-21 2021-03-08 2021-03-19 472,880 5,829,317 326.0 330 -42 0 303.2 Total metres drilled 1,370.9

Hole PL-046-21 was the first of 4 delineation holes drilled during Phase IX at Spark. It was stepped back to the south to test the southern extension of the pegmatite intersected in geomechanical hole PL-GDH-06-21 (see Press Release dated June 1, 2021). The hole was collared in metasediments intersecting a narrow 5.5m zone of LIZ (Lower Intermediate Zone) at 39m before intersecting continuous pegmatite (predominately LIZ) from 49.7m to 370.3m averaging 1.68% Li 2 O. Minor zones of mafic host rock totaling 16.2m occur from 243 to 288m and again from 335 to 348m these zones are typically less than 1m and up to 5m. Spodumene is ubiquitous throughout the intersection with laths typically less than 10mm and occasionally displaying "Jack Straw" textures with lath 2 to 4 cm over several metres. A 12 m zone of CIZ (central Intermediate zone) comprised mostly of feldspar and coarse muscovite which appears to over-print a pre-existing aplite, occurs from 349 to 361 m. The hole was terminated at 376.2 m in metavolcanic. It was not confirmed that the pegmatite was completely transected.

Hole PL-047-21 was collared 100m to the west of PL-046-21 and 60m southsouthwest of hole PL-039-19. It was designed to test the western extent of the Spark pegmatite and to scissor hole PL-044-19 (most westerly hole drilled from the north). The hole intersected mostly aplitic pegmatite from 14m to 100m then a mix of pegmatite (10 to 25m intercepts) and host rock before ending at 298.5m with 78m of mafic hostrock. Enriched lithium zones rarely exceeded 10m with the highest grade zone of 2.5% Li 2 O over 6.6m from 195.9 to 204.8m. Enriched Tantalum occurs in the pegmatite between 196 and 220m with 11.5m from 209.0 to 220.5m averaging 961 ppm Ta 2 O 5 .

Hole PL-049-21 was collared 30m southwest of PL-048-21 to test the southern extent of the pegmatite collared in PL-048-21 (see Press Release dated June 1, 2021) and the area between the holes PL-041-19 from the north and PL-045-19 from the south. The apparent mafic-pegmatite contact was intersected near where PL-048-21 was collared. The pegmatite appears to narrow to 28m (40.3 to 68.3m) averaging 1.36% Li 2 O, then 145 metres of predominately mafic host rock to 213.3 before intersecting a mix of pegmatite dykes (2 to 40 m wide) and hostrock. The hole was terminated prematurely at 303.2m with just under 10m of aplite averaging just over 1% Li 2 O. As illustrated in Figure 1 the drill hole had not completely transected the main body of the pegmatite as projected from surface.

A second geomechanical hole, PL-GDH-07-21, was drilled towards the south and collared near hole PL-040-19. Only mafic hostrock was intersected. The hole was drilled to test for pit wall stability purposes.

Figure 2 is a section displaying the drill hole traces and lithium concentrations for holes PL-046-21 and PL-048-21 drilled in 2021 along with the 2019 holes and channels confined within a 75m by 350m long section. With the exception of a few narrow mafic host rock zones, the figure displays the consistency and continuity of the pegmatite across the width of the Spark pegmatite. Initial drilling in September will fill-in gaps directly below the surface channeling and the area between the channels and hole PL-041-19.

Starting in mid September, Frontier will commence Phase X drilling at Spark. Objectives will be to complete the geomechanical drilling and to upgrade the bulk of Inferred resource to Measured and Indicated as required for the Company's advancing PFS of a fully-integrated lithium chemical operation.

Due Diligence

All scientific and technical information in this release has been reviewed and approved by Garth Drever, P.Geo., the qualified person (QP) under the definitions established by National Instrument 43-101. Under Frontier's QA/QC procedures, all drilling was completed by Chenier Drilling Ltd. of Val Caron, ON using thin-walled BTW drill rods (4.2 cm core diameter) and a Reflex ACT III oriented core system. Using the Reflex system, the drill core was oriented and marked as it was retrieved at the drill. The core was boxed and delivered to the Frontier core shack where it was examined, geologically logged and marked for sampling. The core was photographed prior to sampling. Using a rock saw, the marked sample intervals were halved with one half bagged for analysis. Sample blanks along with lithium, rubidium and cesium certified reference material was routinely inserted into the sample stream in accordance with industry recommended practices. Field duplicate samples were also taken in accordance with industry recommended practices. The samples were placed in poly sample bags and transported to Red Lake by Frontier employees and then shipped to AGAT Laboratories Ltd. (AGAT) in Thunder Bay for processing and to Mississauga, ON for quantitative multi-element analysis. AGAT is an ISO accredited laboratory. The core is stored on site at the Pakeagama Lake exploration camp.

About Frontier Lithium

Frontier Lithium (TSX.V: FL) (OTCQX: LITOF) (FSE: HL2) is an emerging pure play lithium company with the largest land position in the Electric Avenue, an emerging premium lithium mineral district located in the Great Lakes region of northern Ontario. The company maintains 100% ownership in the PAK Lithium Project which contains one of North America's highest-grade, large tonnage hard-rock lithium resources in the form of a rare low-iron spodumene. The Project has significant upside exploration potential. Frontier is a pre-production business that is targeting the manufacturing of battery quality lithium hydroxide in the Great Lakes Region to support electric vehicle and battery supply chains in North America. Frontier maintains a tight share structure with management ownership approximately 25% of the Company.

About PAK Lithium Project

The PAK Lithium Project encompasses 26,774 hectares at the south end of Ontario's Electric Avenue, the largest land package hosting premium lithium bearing pegmatites in Ontario. The Project covers 65 km of the Avenue length and remains largely unexplored; however, since 2013 the company has delineated two premium spodumene bearing lithium deposits (Pak and Spark) located 2.3 km from each other. A 2021 Preliminary Economic Assessment of a fully-integrated lithium operation utilizing spodumene concentrate generated from the PAK Lithium Project resource to achieve downstream conversion for production of battery-quality lithium chemicals (NI 43-101 Technical report titled "PAK Property" by BBA Engineering Ltd. issued on April 5, 2021) resulted in a post-tax NPV8% of USD $974M with a 21% IRR. Considerable exploration upside is supported on the PAK Lithium Project through two other spodumene bearing discoveries; Bolt pegmatite located between PAK and Spark deposits, as well as Pennock pegmatite, a further 30 km northwest of PAK within the Project claims.

Forward-looking Statements

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address future production, reserve potential, exploration drilling, exploitation activities and events or developments that the Company expects are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and those actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. For more information on the Company, Investors should review the Company's registered filings available at sedar.com.

SOURCE Frontier Lithium Inc.

For further information: Bora Ugurgel, Manager, Investor Relations, 2736 Belisle Drive Val Caron, ON. P3N 1B3 CANADA, T. +001 705.897.7622, F. +001 705.897.7618

Related Links

https://www.frontierlithium.com/

