Frontier discovers a new spodumene-bearing pegmatite "Bolt" between the PAK and Spark deposits.



Site Channel From

(m) To

(m) Length

(m) Li2O

(%) Cs2O

(%) Ta2O5

(ppm) Nb2O5

(ppm) SnO2

(ppm) Rb2O

(%) Geology Bolt CH-46 0 5 5 1.23 0.019 136 63 50 0.23 Aplite/contact CH-47 0 31.4 31.4 1.56 0.010 119 91 54 0.22 Aplite/liz Including 14 25 11 1.88 0.007 105 90 50 0.21 Aplite/liz CH-46-47 0 36.4 36.4 1.51 0.011 122 88 50 0.22 Aplite/liz/contact

Table 2: Location of Channels



Site Year Channel Easting Northing mASL Dip Azimuth Length

(m) Smp Bolt 2020 CH-46 473302 5829137 325 15 225 5 5 CH-47 473294 5829138 326 20 225 31.4 32











Total for Bolt 36.4 37

While attempting to gain access on foot to the Spark pegmatite from the exploration camp at Pakeagama Lake several zones of pegmatite were discovered ranging between a few metres to over 50 m wide and traced for at least 600 m along the western side of Lucky Lake. The pegmatite encountered is generally concordant with the mafic meta-volcanic host rock and oriented sub-vertical. The surface of the pegmatite is typically dark grey, lichen-covered and oxidized making it considerably less conspicuous than the lighter-colored Spark and PAK pegmatites.

An easily accessible area towards to southern margin of the main exposure was channeled with two off-set channels oriented perpendicular to the main trend of the pegmatite. A mixed zone of pegmatite and metavolcanics (contact zone) occurs near and parallels the shoreline. Fine to medium grained, light grey to pale greenish grey aplite is present throughout the channeled pegmatite with coarse-grained grey feldspar phenocrysts up to 5 cm occurring locally with lesser amounts of muscovite and black tourmaline. Spodumene crystals, typically less than 3 mm and up to 8 mm, occur ubiquitously throughout the channeling. The composition and textures are similar to the Spark pegmatite.

"This new discovery emphasizes the need for meticulous and methodical mapping and prospecting in the vicinity of the PAK and Spark deposits." states Garth Drever, VP of Exploration, "The fact that these exposed occurrences have remained undetected until now is a testament to just how prolific the "Electric Avenue" could be."

Due Diligence

All scientific and technical information in this release has been reviewed and approved by Garth Drever, P.Geo., the qualified person (QP) under the definitions established by National Instrument 43-101. Under Frontier's QA/QC procedures, channels are cut with a motorized circular diamond saw, and are 4 cm wide and 10 cm deep. The channels are typically oriented perpendicular to the strike of the pegmatite internal mineralogical zones and are cut continuously across the zones. The samples are removed using a hammer and chisel. Samples are described, placed into a poly sample bag with a numbered sample tag and then shipped to AGAT laboratories in Thunder Bay for multi-element analysis. Detailed mapping and prospecting will be completed next summer to better define the extent of the pegmatite.

About Frontier Lithium

Frontier Lithium is a Sudbury based, publicly listed, junior mining company with the largest land position in an emerging premium lithium mineral district located in the Great Lakes region of northern Ontario. The company maintains 100% interest in the PAK Lithium Project which contains one of North America's highest-grade, large tonnage hard-rock lithium resources in the form of a rare low-iron spodumene. The Project has significant upside exploration potential. Frontier is a pre-production business that has recently commenced a Preliminary Economic Assessment study targeting the manufacturing of battery quality lithium hydroxide in the Great Lakes Region to support electric vehicle and battery supply chains in North America. Frontier maintains a tight share structure with management ownership approximately 30% of the Company.

About PAK Lithium Project

The PAK Lithium Project encompasses 26,774 hectares at the south end of Ontario's Electric Avenue, which is the largest land package hosting lithium bearing pegmatites in Ontario. The Project covers 65 km of the Avenue length and remains largely unexplored; however, since 2013 the company has delineated two premium spodumene bearing lithium deposits located 2.3 km from each other at the southwestern end of the project. Recently, Frontier confirmed the presence of spodumene with the Pennock Lake pegmatite occurrence a further 30 km along Frontier's PAK Lithium Project. Frontier's premier Great Lakes location is advantaged by favorable geology, proven metallurgy with access to intermodal hubs, infrastructure, power, and mining and downstream lithium processing expertise.

The PAK deposit has a mineral reserve in the proven and probable categories of 5.77 MT averaging 2.06% Li 2 O and hosts a rare technical/ceramic grade spodumene with low inherent iron (below 0.1% Fe 2 O 3 ). The Spark Deposit, winner of the "2019 Discovery of the year award" has a mineral resource estimate of 3.2 MT averaging 1.59% Li 2 O (indicated) and 12.2 MT averaging 1.36% Li 2 O (inferred), as per the NI 43-101 Technical Report, "PAK prefeasibility study, Spark resource estimation" by WSP Canada Inc. and Nordmin Engineering Ltd., updated on March 23, 2020. The Company recently initiated a Preliminary Economic Assessment study for a fully integrated project producing lithium hydroxide from the PAK Lithium Project.

Forward-looking Statements

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address future production, reserve potential, exploration drilling, exploitation activities and events or developments that the Company expects are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and those actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. For more information on the Company, Investors should review the Company's registered filings available at sedar.com.

For further information: Bora Ugurgel, Manager, Investor Relations, 2736 Belisle Drive Val Caron, ON. P3N 1B3 CANADA, T. +001 705.897.7622, F. +001 705.897.7618

