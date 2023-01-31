Frontera Included in the 2023 Bloomberg Gender Equality Index GEI

Frontera Recognised As A Top 20 Best Places To Work In Colombia

CALGARY, AB, Jan. 31, 2023 /CNW/ - Frontera Energy Corporation (TSX: FEC) ("Frontera"' or the "Company") today announces that it joins 483 other companies as a member of the 2023 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index ("GEI"), a modified market capitalization-weighted index developed to gauge the performance of public companies dedicated to reporting gender-related data. This reference index measures gender equality across five pillars: leadership & talent pipeline, equal pay & gender pay parity, inclusive culture, anti-sexual harassment policies, and external brand.

In addition to its inclusion in the GEI, Frontera also announces its recent recognition as a Top 20 Best Places to Work in Colombia by the Great Place to Work® Institute ("GPTW"), its achievement of ISO certification for its operations in Ecuador and its recognition for operations safety.

The 2023 GEI reaches globally to represent 45 countries and regions, including firms headquartered in Luxembourg, Ecuador, and Kuwait for the first time. Member companies represent a variety of sectors, including the financial, technology, and utilities sectors, which continue to have the highest company representation in the index from 2022.

"We are convinced that gender equality makes us stronger and is essential to be an excellent place to work, as well as a benchmark in the sector. For this reason, this recognition is the result of a real and permanent effort to be a company in which inclusion and diversity is our guide,"said Orlando Cabrales, Chief Executive Officer, Frontera. "I'm equally proud of Frontera's recognition as a top 20 best places to work in Colombia, and our ISO certifications, which are a result of the tremendous dedication of our employees and the organizational importance we place on our environmental, social and governance actions."

"Congratulations to the companies that are included in the 2023 GEI," said Peter T. Grauer, Chairman of Bloomberg and Founding Chairman of the U.S. 30% Club. "We continue to see an increase in both interest and membership globally, reflecting a shared goal of transparency in gender-related metrics."

Frontera submitted a social survey created by Bloomberg, in collaboration with subject matter experts globally. Those included on this year's index scored at or above a global threshold established by Bloomberg to reflect disclosure and the achievement or adoption of best-in-class statistics and policies.

Both the survey and the GEI are voluntary and have no associated costs. Bloomberg collected this data for reference purposes only. The index is not ranked. While all public companies are encouraged to disclose supplemental gender data for their company's investment profile on the Bloomberg Terminal, those that have a market capitalization of USD1 billion are eligible for inclusion in the Index.

For more information on the GEI visit: https://www.bloomberg.com/gei . Bloomberg clients can access the GEI at {BGEI Index DES }.

Frontera Recognised As A Top 20 Best Places To Work In Colombia

In the fourth quarter of 2022, Frontera was recognised as a 'Top 20 Best Places to Work in Colombia' by the GPTW in the 301-1500 employee category. Frontera was the only oil and gas company included in GPTW's Top 20. The Great Place to Work® Institute Inc. is a research and consulting firm, specializing in the assessment and transformation of the Work Environment, with headquarters in the United States and affiliates around the world. Frontera was previously recognized by GPTW in 2021. More than 200 organizations participated in the evaluation process and a total of 60 companies were recognized across various employee number categories.

Frontera Energy Achieves ISO certification in Ecuador

In January 2023, Frontera achieved ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and ISO 45001 certifications for its socio-environmental, industrial safety and quality management in processes at the Perico block (Frontera 50% W.I., operator), in Ecuador.

Frontera is committed to protecting the life and health of its employees, contractors and the communities in which the Company operates. The Company has established social compensation agreements with the communities in the areas surrounding its Perico operations, supporting the development of agro-productive projects, access to drinking water and support for community sports. In addition, the Company is working with the local government to maintain public roads, construct a bridge across the El Eno river and support COVID-19 vaccination.

Frontera Recognized For Road Operations Safety

In December 2022, Frontera received ISO 39001:2012 certification for its internal and external safety performance in the transport of hydrocarbons, fluids and sediments; internal transport of dry cargo, and internal and external transport of personnel. The ISO certification was based, in part, on Frontera's three consecutive years of low accident rates. Additionally, the company has implemented controls aimed at improving its compliance standards for people, vehicles and routes, which has reduced road accidents in a fleet of more than 6,000 vehicles and 8,300 drivers.

Frontera Recognized By Friendly Biz For LGBT+ Friendly Workplace

In January 2023, Frontera received inclusion and diversity certification as a Friendly Biz organization, which endorses and certifies the Company as a LGBT+ community-friendly business. The recognition acknowledges Frontera's efforts towards a more diverse, equitable and inclusive society along with the Chamber of LGBT Merchants (CCLGBT), an institution in charge of certifying companies in Colombia. This seal is recognized by fifteen chambers of LGBT merchants around the world.

About Frontera

Frontera Energy Corporation is a Canadian public company involved in the exploration, development, production, transportation, storage and sale of oil and natural gas in South America, including related investments in both upstream and midstream facilities. The Company has a diversified portfolio of assets with interests in 32 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador and Guyana, and pipeline and port facilities in Colombia. Frontera is committed to conducting business safely and in a socially, environmentally and ethically responsible manner.

