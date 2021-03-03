Frontera Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Results

Delivered full year average production of 47,800 boe/d.

Reduced capital expenditures by 69% compared to 2019.

Reduced production and transportation costs by 7% and 10% respectively compared to 2019.

Recorded a net loss of $497.4 million in 2020.

Exited 2020 better positioned for long-term value creation.

Summary of Fourth Quarter and Year End Operational and Financial Results:

In 2020, in response to the lower oil price environment caused by decreased global oil and gas demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company took decisive steps to protect its balance sheet by significantly reducing its capital expenditures, focusing spending on its highest return assets and accelerating cost savings across the business.

The Company recorded a net loss of $497.4 million ( $5.13 /share), compared with net income of $294.3 million ( $3.01 /share) in 2019.





( /share), compared with net income of ( /share) in 2019. Frontera delivered full year production of 47,800 boe/d, lower compared to 70,875 boe/d in 2019, but on the high-end of the 46,000 - 48,000 boe/d range provided by the Company on August 6, 2020 in its guidance update to the market.





in its guidance update to the market. Production in Colombia was 46,461 boe/d in 2020 compared with 63,625 boe/d in 2019 as the Company proactively reduced its capital program, shut-in production, and mature fields naturally declined. In Peru , production from Block 192 was suspended in February 2020 with volumes remaining shut-in through the end of the year.





was 46,461 boe/d in 2020 compared with 63,625 boe/d in 2019 as the Company proactively reduced its capital program, shut-in production, and mature fields naturally declined. In , production from Block 192 was suspended in with volumes remaining shut-in through the end of the year. Cash provided by operating activities was $226.8 million , compared with $547.0 million in 2019, contributing to a total cash position at December 31, 2020 , of $401.2 million , including $168.9 million of restricted cash.





, compared with in 2019, contributing to a total cash position at , of , including of restricted cash. Capital expenditures were $108.1 million in 2020, or a 69% decrease compared with $345.9 million in 2019, as the Company focused its 2020 capital budget on activities that remained economic at low oil prices, primarily consisting of essential maintenance, workovers and activities that sustained production from higher netback fields.





in 2020, or a 69% decrease compared with in 2019, as the Company focused its 2020 capital budget on activities that remained economic at low oil prices, primarily consisting of essential maintenance, workovers and activities that sustained production from higher netback fields. Operating EBITDA was $172.3 million compared to $586.2 million in 2019.





compared to in 2019. Production costs averaged $11.13 /boe in 2020, or a 7% decrease compared with $11.99 /boe in 2019. Production costs were $13.46 /boe in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to $8.97 boe in the third quarter of 2020 primarily due to minor operational and maintenance catch-up work including well maintenance that had been deferred from earlier in the year, remediation in Peru and a re-rating of the USD versus Colombian Peso during the fourth quarter.





/boe in 2020, or a 7% decrease compared with /boe in 2019. Production costs were /boe in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to boe in the third quarter of 2020 primarily due to minor operational and maintenance catch-up work including well maintenance that had been deferred from earlier in the year, remediation in and a re-rating of the USD versus Colombian Peso during the fourth quarter. Transportation costs averaged $11.27 /boe in 2020, or a 10% decrease compared to $12.51 /boe in 2019. Transportation costs averaged $10.93 /boe in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to $9.89 in the third quarter of 2020.





/boe in 2020, or a 10% decrease compared to /boe in 2019. Transportation costs averaged /boe in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to in the third quarter of 2020. Operating netback averaged $15.84 /boe, compared with $31.65 /boe in 2019.

Gabriel de Alba, Chairman of the Board of Directors, commented:

"In 2020, Frontera took decisive steps to protect the Company's strong balance sheet against the impacts of collapsing oil prices brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Company voluntarily shut-in higher cost production, reduced capital spending and accelerated cost reduction initiatives across the Company. Thanks to the Company's relentless pursuit of continuous operational improvements and greater cost efficiencies, Frontera exited 2020 with a total cash position including restricted cash of $401.2 million and is much better positioned for long-term value creation."

Richard Herbert, Chief Executive Officer of Frontera, commented:

"The decline in oil prices in 2020 and the uncertainty and challenges brought on by the pandemic, created an opportunity for Frontera to make substantive changes across the enterprise to become a stronger, more sustainable company. Thanks to the hard work of Frontera employees across the business, we reduced capital expenditures by 69% compared to 2019, we focused on our highest value production, we reduced production and transportation costs per barrel by 7% and 10% respectively and reduced G&A by 28%. We expect those cost efficiencies achieved in 2020 to be permanent, improving our cost structure and competitiveness going forward."

Board of Directors Update

After more than four years of service on Frontera's Board of Directors, Board Member Raymond J. Bromark has decided not to seek re-election to the Company's Board of Directors at the Company's next annual general meeting. Mr. Bromark will resign as chair of the Company's Audit Committee effective March 29, 2021 and existing Board Member Ellis Armstrong will be appointed as Chair of the Audit Committee from this date. To ensure a smooth transition, Mr. Bromark will remain a member of the Audit Committee until the next annual general meeting.

"I would like to thank Ray for his tireless service to the Board since he joined in November 2016," said Gabriel de Alba, Chairman of the Board of Directors. "I have personally appreciated Ray's commitment and steady voice of reason throughout his time on the Board. As Chair of the Audit Committee, Ray's passion and dedication have been instrumental in advancing the ethics and compliance culture at Frontera, culminating in Frontera's inclusion in Ethisphere's most ethical companies in the world list for 2021. On behalf of the Board, I'd like to thank Ray for everything he's done to help make Frontera a better and stronger company and I welcome Ellis as the new Chair of the Audit Committee who brings great experience to the role."

Operational and Financial Summary:





2,020

2,019



Q4 Q3 FY

Q4 FY















Operational Results





























Average Production (1)













Oil production - Colombia (bbl/d) 40,830 41,817 44,916

58,517 61,224 Oil production - Peru (bbl/d) — — 1,339

10,164 7,250 Natural gas production - Colombia (2) (boe/d) 1,115 1,385 1,545

2,224 2,401 Total (2) (boe/d) 41,945 43,202 47,800

70,905 70,875















Inventory Balance













Colombia (bbl) 119,792 708,103 119,792

904,648 904,648 Peru (bbl) 995,585 1,000,058 995,585

1,382,754 1,382,754 Total (bbl) 1,115,377 1,708,161 1,115,377

2,287,402 2,287,402















Operating Netback













Net sales realized price (3) ($/boe) 37.97 36.31 38.24

56.22 56.15 Production costs (4) ($/boe) (13.46) (8.97) (11.13)

(13.76) (11.99) Transportation costs (5) ($/boe) (10.93) (9.89) (11.27)

(12.84) (12.51) Operating netback (6) ($/boe) 13.58 17.45 15.84

29.62 31.65















Financial Results





























Oil and Gas Sales ($M) 173,047 149,474 648,060

356,922 1,351,071 Net sales (6) ($M) 155,692 135,123 648,085

340,431 1,261,517 Net income (loss) (7) ($M) 48,636 (90,473) ($497,406)

69,408 294,287 Per share – basic ($) 0.50 (0.93) (5.13)

0.71 3.01 Per share – diluted ($) 0.48 (0.93) (5.13)

0.70 2.96 General and administrative ($M) 19,851 10,539 55,121

22,897 76,072 Operating EBITDA (6) ($M) 35,639 52,113 172,342

137,052 586,158 Cash provided by operating activities ($M) 42,055 35,929 226,781

151,575 546,967 Capital expenditures (8) ($M) 24,871 2,905 108,103

132,452 345,919 Total cash, including restricted cash ($M) 401,222 421,298 401,222

455,811 455,811 Total debt and lease liabilities ($M) 538,244 557,182 538,244

402,660 402,660 Consolidated total indebtedness (Excl. Unrestricted Subsidiaries) (9) ($M) 362,001 352,058 362,001

392,587 392,587 Net Debt (Excluding Unrestricted Subsidiaries) (9) ($M) 146,978 113,054 146,978

81,628 81,628



1. Represents working interest production before royalties and total volumes produced from service contracts. Refer to the "Further Disclosures" section on page 29 of the MD&A. 2. Boe has been expressed using the 5.7 to 1 Colombian Mcf/bbl conversion standard required by the Colombian Ministry of Mines & Energy. 3. Per boe is calculated using sales volumes from development and producing ("D&P") assets. 4. Per boe is calculated using production. 5. Per boe is calculated using net production after royalties. 6. Refer to the "Non-IFRS Measures" section on page 17 of the MD&A. This section also includes a description and details for all per boe metrics included in operating netback. 7. Net income (loss) attributable to equity holders of the Company. 8. Capital expenditures includes costs, net of income from exploration and evaluation ("E&E") assets. 9. Refer to the "Non-IFRS Measures" section on page 17 of the MD&A. "Unrestricted Subsidiaries" include CGX Energy Inc., ODL JV Ltd. (formerly Pacific Midstream Ltd.), and Frontera Bahía Holding Ltd (formerly Pacinfra Holding Ltd.) including its subsidiary Sociedad Portuaria Puerto Bahía S.A.("Puerto Bahia").

Agreement Reached to Resolve Outstanding Transportation Disputes in Colombia

In November 2020, Frontera, Cenit Transporte y Logística de Hidrocarburos S.A.S. ("CENIT") and Oleoducto Bicentenario de Colombia S.A.S. ("Bicentenario") separately announced that they had reached an agreement for the joint filing of a petition for a approval of a conciliation agreement which, upon completion, will resolve all the disputes pending among them, related to the Bicentenario Pipeline ("BIC Pipeline") and the Caño Limón – Coveñas Pipeline ("CLC Pipeline"), and will terminate all proceedings related to such disputes.

The arrangement is conditional upon approval of the conciliation arrangement under Colombian law which requires an opinion to be issued by the Office of the Attorney General of Colombia (Procuraduría General de la Nación) and approval of the Administrative Tribunal of Cundinamarca, an appeals court.

Operational Update:

Colombia

In 2020, the Company drilled 22 development wells in Colombia compared to 116 development wells in 2019, including 14 wells in the Quifa block, 6 wells in the CPE-6 block, one well in the Sabanero block and one well in the Canaguaro block. In the Lower Magdalena Valley of Colombia, the Company, through its joint venture on the VIM-1 block (Frontera 50% WI, Parex 50% WI, operator) announced successful testing results from the La Belleza-1 exploration well targeting the Cienaga De Oro formation. The Company also drilled the Asai-1 exploration well on the Guama block which discovered hydrocarbons but not in commercial quantities and was subsequently plugged and abandoned.

Guyana

In Guyana, the Company, through its joint venture with CGX Energy Inc, continued to advance its exploration program in the fourth quarter in both the Corentyne and Demerara blocks with well locations being selected by the joint venture.

In the Corentyne block, plans are proceeding on the Kawa-1 exploration well. Well design is complete, procurement of long lead items is in advanced stages and key technical staff have been recruited. The joint venture plans to spud the Kawa-1 exploration well during the second half of this year.

In the Demerara block, the joint venture continues to advance its preparatory work for the Makarapan-1 exploration well (previously called Demerara-F). The previous February 12, 2021 deadline for drilling the Makarapan-1 exploration well was extended to February 11, 2022, subject to documentation.

Peru

On February 5, 2021, the Company's service contract for Block 192 expired as per its terms and the Company is no longer operating on the block. The Company has started remediation work in Block 192 and Z-1 block as it pursues its exit from Peru.

Financial Liquidity:

The Company's debt as of December 31, 2021, is outlined in the table below.

($M) As at December 31,

2020 Gross Debt (1)(2) $ 538,244 (-) 2025 Puerto Bahia Debt $ 183,414 (+) Risk Management Assets, net (2) $ 7,171 '= Consolidated Total Indebtedness excluding 2025 Puerto Bahia debt (4) $ 362,001 (-) Cash and Cash Equivalents (excluding unrestricted subsidiaries) (5) (215,023) = Net Debt excluding 2025 Puerto Bahia debt $ 146,978



1. Gross debt is the sum of Long-term debt, Borrowings (2025 Puerto Bahia debt), and Lease liabilities 2. Excludes $0.3 million of lease liabilities attributable to the Unrestricted Subsidiaries 3. Excludes $12.6 million of risk management liabilities attributable to the Unrestricted Subsidiaries 4. Consolidated Total Indebtedness per Frontera 2023 indenture definition 5. Excludes $17.3 million of cash attributable to the Unrestricted Subsidiaries

About Frontera:

Frontera Energy Corporation is a Canadian public company involved in the exploration, development, production, transportation, storage and sale of oil and natural gas in South America, including related investments in both upstream and midstream facilities. The Company has a diversified portfolio of assets with interests in 40 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador and Guyana, and pipeline and port facilities in Colombia. Frontera is committed to conducting business safely and in a socially, environmentally and ethically responsible manner. Frontera's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "FEC".

Definitions:

bbl(s) Barrel(s) of oil bbl/d Barrel of oil per day boe Refer to "Boe Conversion" disclosure above boe/d Barrel of oil equivalent per day Mcf Thousand cubic feet Net Production Net production represents the Company's working interest volumes, net of royalties and internal consumption

