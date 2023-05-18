Frontera Announces Annual Meeting Results
18 May, 2023, 17:33 ET
CALGARY, AB, May 18, 2023 /CNW/ - Frontera Energy Corporation (TSX: FEC) ("Frontera" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results from its 2023 annual meeting of shareholders held today (the "Meeting").
ELECTION OF DIRECTORS
Shareholders elected each of the nominees proposed by management as set forth in the management information circular of the Company dated March 30, 2023. The total number of shares represented by shareholders present in person or by proxy at the Meeting was 60,340,410, representing approximately 70.83% of Frontera's issued and outstanding common shares. The directors achieved an average approval vote of 98.79% from shareholders.
The detailed results of the vote are set out below:
|
Nominee
|
Outcome of Vote
|
Voted
|
Voted (%)
|
Gabriel de Alba
|
Approved
|
50,977,426 Voted For
391,591 Withheld
|
99.24%
0.76%
|
Luis F. Alarcon Mantilla
|
Approved
|
49,375,626 Voted For
1,993,391 Withheld
|
96.12%
3.88%
|
W. Ellis Armstrong
|
Approved
|
51,030,403 Voted For
338,614 Withheld
|
99.34%
0.66%
|
Orlando Cabrales Segovia
|
Approved
|
50,973,779 Voted For
395,238 Withheld
|
99.23%
0.77%
|
Russell Ford
|
Approved
|
51,127,981 Voted For
241,036 Withheld
|
99.53%
0.47%
|
Veronique Giry
|
Approved
|
51,006,471 Voted For
362,546 Withheld
|
99.29%
0.71%
Each of the directors elected at the Meeting will hold office until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Company or until he or she resigns or his or her successor is duly elected or appointed pursuant to the Articles of the Company.
Detailed voting results for all resolutions considered by shareholders at the Meeting are contained in the report of voting results, which is available on SEDAR under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com.
BOARD AND COMMITTEE MEMBERSHIP
The Company has the following committees: Audit Committee, Compensation and Human Resources Committee ("CHRC"), and Corporate Governance, Nominating, and Sustainability Committee ("CGNSC"). The current committee membership is set forth below:
|
Committee
|
Members
|
Audit Committee
|
W. Ellis Armstrong (Chair)
Luis F, Alarcon Mantilla
Russell Ford
|
CHRC
|
Gabriel de Alba (Chair)
Veronique Giry
Russell Ford
|
CGNSC
|
Luis F. Alarcon Mantilla (Chair)
W. Ellis Armstrong
Veronique Giry
About Frontera
Frontera Energy Corporation is a Canadian public company involved in the exploration, development, production, transportation, storage, and sale of oil and natural gas in South America, including related investments in both upstream and midstream facilities. The Company has a diversified portfolio of assets with interests in 31 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, and Guyana, and pipeline and port facilities in Colombia. Frontera is committed to conducting business safely and in a socially, environmentally, and ethically responsible manner.
SOURCE Frontera Energy Corporation
For further information: [email protected], www.fronteraenergy.ca
