Frontera Announces Annual General and Special Meeting Results

TORONTO, May 29, 2019 /CNW/ - Frontera Energy Corporation (TSX: FEC) ("Frontera" or the "Company") today held its annual general and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting"), where each of the seven nominees proposed as directors and listed in the Company's management proxy circular dated April 18, 2019 were elected as directors. A total of 74,846,839 common shares were voted in respect of the election of directors at the Meeting, representing 76.29% of the votes attaching to all outstanding common shares. The directors achieved an average approval vote of 99.90% from shareholders.

The detailed results of the vote are set out below:

Nominee Outcome of vote Voted Voted (%) Gabriel de Alba Approved 71,315,036 Voted 275,370 Withheld 99.62% 0.38% Luis Fernando Alarcon Approved 71,361,346 Voted 229,060 Withheld 99.68% 0.32% W. Ellis Armstrong Approved 71,579,678 Voted 10,728 Withheld 99.99% 0.01% Raymond Bromark Approved 71,580,478 Voted 9,928 Withheld 99.99% 0.01% Orlando Cabrales Approved 71,579,678 Voted 10,728 Withheld 99.99% 0.01% Russell Ford Approved 71,580,478 Voted 9,928 Withheld 99.99% 0.01% Veronique Giry Approved 71,579,678 Voted 10,728 Withheld 99.99% 0.01%

The shareholders rights plan of the Corporation was continued and the amended and restated rights plan agreement dated May 15, 2019 (the "Rights Plan") was approved, ratified and confirmed. In accordance with the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX"), the adoption of the Rights Plan is subject to the receipt of final approval of the TSX. The Rights Plan is available on the Company's website at www.fronteraenergy.ca and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

For complete voting results on all matters approved at the Meeting, please see the Company's Report of Voting Results dated May 29, 2019 available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Frontera:

Frontera Energy Corporation is a Canadian public company and a leading explorer and producer of crude oil and natural gas, with operations focused in South America. The Company has a diversified portfolio of assets with interests in more than 30 exploration and production blocks. The Company's strategy is focused on sustainable growth in production and reserves. Frontera is committed to conducting business safely, in a socially and environmentally responsible manner. Frontera's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "FEC".

If you would like to receive News Releases via e-mail as soon as they are published, please subscribe here: http://fronteraenergy.mediaroom.com/subscribe .

SOURCE Frontera Energy Corporation

For further information: Grayson Andersen, Corporate Vice President, Capital Markets, +57-314-250-1467, ir@fronteraenergy.ca, www.fronteraenergy.ca

Related Links

www.fronteraenergy.ca

