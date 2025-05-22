Frontera Announces Annual & Special Meeting Results

News provided by

Frontera Energy Corporation

May 22, 2025, 19:06 ET

CALGARY, AB, May 22, 2025 /CNW/ - Frontera Energy Corporation (TSX: FEC) ("Frontera" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results from its 2025 annual & special meeting of shareholders held today (the "Meeting").

ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

Shareholders elected each of the nominees proposed by management as set forth in the management information circular of the Company dated April 9, 2025. The total number of shares represented by shareholders present in person or by proxy at the Meeting was 53,094,359, representing approximately 68.69% of Frontera's issued and outstanding common shares. The directors achieved an average approval vote of 97.19% from shareholders.

The detailed results of the vote are set out below:

Nominee

Outcome of Vote

Voted

Voted (%)

Gabriel de Alba

Approved

39,816,273 Voted For

1,753,292 Withheld

95.78%

4.22%

Luis F. Alarcon Mantilla

Approved

39,081,513 Voted For

2,488,052 Withheld

94.01%

5.99%

W. Ellis Armstrong

Approved

40,898,403 Voted For

671,162 Withheld

98.39%

1.61%

Orlando Cabrales Segovia

Approved

40,838,753 Voted For

730,812 Withheld

98.24%

1.76%

Russell Ford

Approved

40,923,045 Voted For

646,520 Withheld

98.44%

1.56%

Veronique Giry

Approved

40,848,835 Voted For

720,730 Withheld

98.27%

1.73%

Each of the directors elected at the Meeting will hold office until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Company or until he or she resigns or his or her successor is duly elected or appointed pursuant to the Articles of the Company.

Detailed voting results for all resolutions considered by shareholders at the Meeting are contained in the report of voting results, which is available on SEDAR+ under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

BOARD AND COMMITTEE MEMBERSHIP

The Company has the following committees: Audit Committee, Compensation and Human Resources Committee ("CHRC"), and Corporate Governance, Nominating, and Sustainability Committee ("CGNSC"). The current committee membership is set forth below:

Committee

Members

Audit Committee

W. Ellis Armstrong (Chair)

Luis F. Alarcon Mantilla

Russell Ford

CHRC

Gabriel de Alba (Chair)

Veronique Giry

Russell Ford

CGNSC

Luis F. Alarcon Mantilla (Chair)

W. Ellis Armstrong

Veronique Giry

About Frontera

Frontera Energy Corporation is a Canadian public company involved in the exploration, development, production, transportation, storage, and sale of oil and natural gas in South America, including related investments in both upstream and midstream facilities. The Company has a diversified portfolio of assets with interests in 22 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, and Guyana, and pipeline and port facilities in Colombia. Frontera is committed to conducting business safely and in a socially, environmentally, and ethically responsible manner.

If you would like to receive News Releases via email as soon as they are published, please subscribe here: http://fronteraenergy.mediaroom.com/subscribe.

Social Media

Follow Frontera Energy social media channels at the following links:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/fronteraenergy?lang=en

Facebook: https://es-la.facebook.com/FronteraEnergy/

LinkedIn: https://co.linkedin.com/company/frontera-energy-corp.

SOURCE Frontera Energy Corporation

For further information: [email protected], www.fronteraenergy.ca

Organization Profile

Frontera Energy Corporation

Frontera Energy Corporation is a Canadian public Company involved in the exploration, development, production, transportation, storage and sale of oil and natural gas in South America, including related investments in both upstream and midstream facilities. The Company has...