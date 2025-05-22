Frontera Announces Annual & Special Meeting Results

CALGARY, AB, May 22, 2025 /CNW/ - Frontera Energy Corporation (TSX: FEC) ("Frontera" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results from its 2025 annual & special meeting of shareholders held today (the "Meeting").

ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

Shareholders elected each of the nominees proposed by management as set forth in the management information circular of the Company dated April 9, 2025. The total number of shares represented by shareholders present in person or by proxy at the Meeting was 53,094,359, representing approximately 68.69% of Frontera's issued and outstanding common shares. The directors achieved an average approval vote of 97.19% from shareholders.

The detailed results of the vote are set out below:

Nominee Outcome of Vote Voted Voted (%) Gabriel de Alba Approved 39,816,273 Voted For 1,753,292 Withheld 95.78% 4.22% Luis F. Alarcon Mantilla Approved 39,081,513 Voted For 2,488,052 Withheld 94.01% 5.99% W. Ellis Armstrong Approved 40,898,403 Voted For 671,162 Withheld 98.39% 1.61% Orlando Cabrales Segovia Approved 40,838,753 Voted For 730,812 Withheld 98.24% 1.76% Russell Ford Approved 40,923,045 Voted For 646,520 Withheld 98.44% 1.56% Veronique Giry Approved 40,848,835 Voted For 720,730 Withheld 98.27% 1.73%

Each of the directors elected at the Meeting will hold office until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Company or until he or she resigns or his or her successor is duly elected or appointed pursuant to the Articles of the Company.

Detailed voting results for all resolutions considered by shareholders at the Meeting are contained in the report of voting results, which is available on SEDAR+ under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca .

BOARD AND COMMITTEE MEMBERSHIP

The Company has the following committees: Audit Committee, Compensation and Human Resources Committee ("CHRC"), and Corporate Governance, Nominating, and Sustainability Committee ("CGNSC"). The current committee membership is set forth below:

Committee Members Audit Committee W. Ellis Armstrong (Chair) Luis F. Alarcon Mantilla Russell Ford CHRC Gabriel de Alba (Chair) Veronique Giry Russell Ford CGNSC Luis F. Alarcon Mantilla (Chair) W. Ellis Armstrong Veronique Giry

About Frontera

Frontera Energy Corporation is a Canadian public company involved in the exploration, development, production, transportation, storage, and sale of oil and natural gas in South America, including related investments in both upstream and midstream facilities. The Company has a diversified portfolio of assets with interests in 22 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, and Guyana, and pipeline and port facilities in Colombia. Frontera is committed to conducting business safely and in a socially, environmentally, and ethically responsible manner.

