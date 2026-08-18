From Their 20s to Over 100, New Neighbours Prepare to Call Highview Lucan Home

Private intergenerational home brings retirement living, dementia care and supported independent living together in one community for the first time in Canada

LUCAN, ON, Aug. 18, 2026 /CNW/ -- Some of the people preparing to move into Highview Lucan are in their 20s and 30s. Another is over 100.

Soon, they will call the same place home.

Highview Lucan opens to the community today, bringing retirement living, specialized dementia care and supported independent living for adults with an intellectual or developmental disability, autism and other forms of neurodiversity together within one private intergenerational residence.

People will begin moving in this September.

Highview believes this is the first private intergenerational home of its kind in Canada. But President Joy Birch says the idea behind it is much simpler than the description might suggest.

"It's a home," Birch said. "People may need different kinds of support at different points in their lives. They still want a place that feels like theirs."

The 53-suite home is built around a simple principle: support is individualized; community is shared.

People living with dementia will receive specialized support in secure Owens Cottage on the second floor, where design includes intentional approaches like wayfinding cues and lighting that changes through the day to support natural daily rhythms.

Seniors and adults in supported independent living will have private suites in the first and third floor cottages, with support tailored around their routines and needs. People can choose when and how they participate in shared meals, activities and community life.

Highview describes its approach as come alongside and do-with, rather than do-for. Supporting people to retain choice and independence wherever possible.

For families of adults with developmental disabilities, the goal can be very familiar.

Parents consulted by Highview spoke about wanting their adult son or daughter to have a home of their own, friendships, greater independence and just the right amount of support to make that possible. Some imagined eventually going to their child's place for dinner.

"They weren't imagining some extraordinary life," Birch said. "They imagined coming over for dinner and visiting their son or daughter in their own space. It's the ordinary moments that make a life."

The intergenerational community is already beginning to take shape. One person has asked about volunteering with residents in Owens Cottage, while others are exploring employment and volunteer opportunities within Lucan. Participation is voluntary, with the home designed to create opportunities for relationships rather than prescribe them.

The Highview Lucan Community Open House runs August 18 from 7:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

SOURCE Highview

For more information or to set up interviews contact: Jeff Sage, sagecomm, on behalf of Highview, 519.851.3689, [email protected]