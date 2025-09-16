From the Danube to Austin: Galați County's First U.S. Investment

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 16, 2025 /CNW/ -- For centuries, the Danube has carried people, goods, and ideas across Europe. Recently, Galați County, Romania's strategic gateway, partnered with AngelouEconomics, a U.S. firm with $30B in projects, to connect directly with American investors.

From Sept. 6–13, Galați leaders were in Austin, Texas, for the county's first U.S. mission. Their message was clear: Galați offers the infrastructure, talent, and location to serve as a launchpad for advanced manufacturing, knowledge-intensive services, and destination investment.

Strategic partnership: Costel Fotea with Angelos G. Angelou in Austin, Texas

Situated on the Danube's widest stretch, Galați is Romania's largest river port and a multimodal hub linking Central Europe to the Black Sea and beyond. The Port of Galați, with river-sea access and integrated rail, supports modern industrial and distribution operations.

The county's industrial base includes Liberty Steel Galați, Romania's largest integrated steel producer, and Damen Shipyards Galați, one of Europe's leading naval and commercial shipbuilders. Supporting them is Dunărea de Jos University of Galați, with over 12,200 students and 2,600 graduates annually in engineering, applied sciences, and maritime disciplines.

Adding to its strategic value, a U.S.-led NATO naval base, the largest in Europe, lies just 50 miles away, while a U.S. military training range operates within Galați. Planned international passenger and cargo air connectivity will further boost the region, particularly as Ukraine's reconstruction expands logistics needs. Galați is inviting American firms to finance, build, and operate its new airport to serve more than 3 million people in the wider market.

"This is the moment for Galați," said Costel Fotea, President of the Galați County Council. "We have a working port, a strong industrial tradition, and engineers who can deliver projects fast. For U.S. partners, it means you can move quickly, set up suppliers, launch pilots, or build teams with confidence."

Beyond infrastructure, Galați's strongest asset is its people—bilingual engineers, skilled technicians, and ambitious graduates form a cost-competitive talent pool for international projects.

"Galați is where Europe looks east," said Andrei Buzatu of AngelouEconomics. "It connects the EU to the Black Sea, the Middle East, and Central Asia. For companies rethinking supply chains, Galați offers a chance to start small, move fast, and scale."

The Austin program featured meetings with state and local officials, universities, businesses, and corporate executives, capped with networking hosted by partners. The goal was to highlight Galați as both a manufacturing and logistics hub and a destination for tourism, river cruises, and eco-adventures in the Danube Delta.

"Visionary leadership is turning Galați's natural advantages into investable projects," said Angelos G. Angelou , Founder & CEO of AngelouEconomics. "Investors want certainty, scale, and people they can trust; Galați delivers on all three."

The mission showcased Galați's potential and opened doors for future U.S. partnerships. The message remains clear: visit Galați, walk the port, meet its shipbuilders and steelmakers, explore the labs, and discover why this overlooked corner of Europe may be the next U.S. gateway.

