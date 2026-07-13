From Setback to Comeback: Evertrust Developments Secures Significant Occupancy Approval at Upper Vista Welland

After a major construction setback, the developer chose resilience over retreat, delivering one of the most hard-fought milestones in recent Ontario real estate development.

WELLAND, ON, July 13, 2026 /CNW/ - Evertrust Developments has reached a significant construction milestone at Upper Vista Welland, securing partial occupancy approval for a substantial portion of its boutique condominium development at 350 Prince Charles Drive South in Welland.

The first phase of occupancy approval was granted by the City of Welland on June 18, 2026, for designated first-floor residential suites. Following further inspections completed on July 7, 2026, partial occupancy approval was expanded to include second-floor residential units.

Upper Vista Welland Condominium by Evertrust Development Group Canada Inc. (CNW Group/Evertrust Development Group Canada Inc.)

With these approvals now in place, occupancy authorization has been granted for more than 70 condominium residences, together with the common and service areas required to support residents moving into the building.

Milestone Achieved Through Determination

The approvals mark an important step toward full completion of a project that has overcome significant challenges following serious construction incidents involving a partial collapse.

From the outset, Evertrust maintained the incident was not caused by its own actions or omissions, a position supported by technical review. But rather than anchor its response in dispute, the company made a defining decision to take responsibility for moving forward and deliver.

Relentless Focus Behind the Scenes

Under intense scrutiny and pressure, Evertrust stayed focused on protecting the project and advancing it through complex challenges.

The work required:

Engineering reassessment and reconstruction planning

Municipal coordination and staged approvals

Safety oversight and compliance execution

Construction management and technical delivery

Every step required discipline, accountability and persistence.

"Completing a project requires more than being right--it requires responsibility, perseverance and the willingness to solve difficult problems," said Dr. Ted Jiancheng Zhou, President of Evertrust Developments.

"We did not walk away. We did not shift focus to blame. We stayed committed to solving the issue and delivering on what we started. This milestone reflects that work."

Moving Forward

With occupancy now underway, Upper Vista Welland has entered a new phase in its development, advancing steadily toward full completion while continuing under municipal oversight and established safety protocols.

This milestone brings Evertrust's vision closer to reality: a landmark residential community offering a level of luxury, lifestyle and waterfront-inspired living unlike anything else in Welland.

About Evertrust Developments Group

At the forefront of innovation and luxury, Evertrust Developments, founded by Dr. Ted Jiancheng Zhou is building communities in over 10 cities across two provinces in Canada. With extensive, high-quality amenities, breathtaking views, and customer centric values, Evertrust delivers an exceptional quality of life in all of its projects with a focus on creating happy, healthy, high end and affordable residential real estate.

Website: https://evertrustdevelopments.com/

SOURCE Evertrust Development Group Canada Inc.

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