From Pickleball to Archery, Cunard Reveals Queen Anne Daytime Activities

VALENCIA, Calif., March 14, 2024 /CNW/ -- With less than 50 days to go until Queen Anne's maiden voyage, Cunard has revealed some of the new deck games that guests can play aboard its newest ship.

The luxury cruise line has celebrated deck games for more than a century, and now Cunard can announce an exclusive partnership with Pickleball England, the English governing body of one of the fastest-growing sports in the UK and North America*.

Shuffleboard has always been a hugely popular deck game for Cunard guests

Pickleball is a mixture of tennis, badminton, and table tennis and can be played by singles or in pairs, either indoors or outside, and Queen Anne's top deck will boast its very own state-of-the-art Pickleball court.

Queen Anne will also be the only ship in the world where travelers can master their archery skills with a real bow and arrow, as Cunard elevates its deck game offering with a new Archery GB partnership.

The partnership connects Cunard with world-leading athletes and Olympic coaches, with onboard instructors accredited by Archery GB. The 3,000-guest ship will be an official Archery GB activity center, where guests will be able to learn the basics with in-person coaching, compete with fellow travelers, and enjoy a social introduction to the sport.

Sky Bar and Observation Deck

Guests will find Queen Anne's spectacular Sky Bar and Observation Deck a haven for deck game enthusiasts.

Located at the forward of the ship on deck 14, this day-round venue is a wonderfully multi-purpose destination, complete with some of the most uninhibited views of any outside space on board.

Golfers will enjoy the putting green and fully stocked driving range, allowing travelers to practice their game surrounded by sparkling sea views or overlooking stunning port landscapes.

The ever-popular deck quoits and shuffleboard courts will also be based in the Observation Deck and Sky Bar, offering travelers the perfect vantage point from which to enjoy some friendly competition.

Katie McAlister, President of Cunard, said: "Whether it's pickleball, archery, or world-class shows and lectures, Cunard is committed to providing guests with a wealth of activities to choose from whatever mood or interest may take them. Our onboard entertainment has always been at the heart of what we do, and we look forward to Queen Anne continuing this trend in the future."

For more information about Cunard or to book a voyage, contact your Travel Advisor, call Cunard at 1-800-728-6273, or visit www.cunard.com .

For Travel Advisors interested in further information, please contact your Business Development Manager, visit OneSourceCruises.com , or call Cunard at 1-800-528-6273.

About Cunard

Cunard is a luxury British cruise line, renowned for creating unforgettable experiences around the world. Cunard has been a leading operator of passenger ships on the North Atlantic, since 1840, celebrating an incredible 183 years of operation. A pioneer in transatlantic journeys for generations, Cunard is world class. The Cunard experience is built on fine dining, hand-selected entertainment and outstanding service. From five-star restaurants and in-suite dining to inspiring guest speakers, the library and film screenings, every detail has been meticulously crafted to make the experience unforgettable. Destinations include Europe, the Caribbean, the Far East, Alaska and Australia.

There are currently three Cunard ships, Queen Mary 2, Queen Elizabeth and Queen Victoria and a fourth ship, Queen Anne, will enter service in 2024. This investment is part of the company's ambitious plans for the future of Cunard globally and will be the first time since 1999 that Cunard will have four ships in simultaneous service. Cunard is based at Carnival House in Southampton and has been owned since 1998 by Carnival Corporation & plc. www.cunard.com (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE:CUK).

