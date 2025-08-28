From Overwhelmed to Effective: "Get Started With Lean in HR" Research From McLean & Company Helps Teams Reclaim Capacity

Global HR research and advisory firm McLean & Company has released new research insights that demystify Lean methodology for HR leaders. Get Started With Lean in HR offers a practical roadmap for applying Lean principles to core HR functions to empower teams to reduce inefficiencies, reclaim capacity, and deliver greater value to the business without requiring a full-scale transformation or specialized expertise.

TORONTO, Aug. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - Lean methodology has long been associated with manufacturing and operations, but its core principles of respect for people and continuous improvement are increasingly relevant to HR. In its latest research, Get Started With Lean in HR, McLean & Company unpacks the fundamentals of Lean to show how HR teams can use it strategically to improve the process efficiency of their functions, such as recruitment and onboarding. The global HR research and advisory firm breaks down the core components of Lean – mindset, principles, tools, and competencies – to help HR leaders start small and build momentum toward meaningful, measurable improvements.

McLean & Company’s new research, Get Started With Lean in HR, offers a practical roadmap for applying Lean methodology to HR processes. By breaking down Lean into accessible principles, tools, and mindsets, the research empowers HR teams to enhance their strategic contributions across the organization. (CNW Group/McLean & Company)

"Lean offers a scalable, human-centered framework for doing more with less, without sacrificing the employee experience," said James Kim, manager, HR Research & Advisory Services at McLean & Company. "By reducing inefficiencies and empowering HR teams to focus on what truly adds value, Lean helps improve both organizational performance and employee wellbeing."

Rather than prescribing sweeping organizational change, Get Started With Lean in HR articulates how even small, targeted improvements – such as streamlining interview scheduling or simplifying onboarding workflows – can ease pressure and generate significant returns. The firm's research highlights a spectrum of Lean applications, from minor enhancements to large-scale transformations, and clarifies common misconceptions, such as the idea that Lean is only applicable during financial crises or that it inevitably leads to headcount reductions. Instead, Lean is presented as a continuous improvement mindset, minimizing waste in processes, and ensuring people are engaged in meaningful work to deliver value.

Key insights from Get Started With Lean in HR include:

Of HR professionals, 47% report increased stress compared to the previous year, and 95% of HR leaders cite excessive workload as a top challenge. ( McLean & Company HR Trends Survey 2024 )

( ) Highly effective HR teams can be more than twice as likely to drive outcomes such as innovation, adaptability, and productivity, outlining the potential impact of applying Lean to elevate HR effectiveness . ( McLean & Company HR Trends Survey 2024 )

. ( ) Capacity constraints remain the top barrier to HR delivering on its strategic priorities. (McLean & Company HR Trends Survey 2024)

The insights in McLean & Company's Get Started With Lean in HR empower HR teams to lead with clarity and intention, ultimately unlocking the capacity to focus on what matters most. The firm advises that by embracing Lean as a mindset and toolkit for continuous improvement, HR can play a central role in building agile, high-performing organizations equipped for long-term success.

To support HR teams ready to begin their Lean journey, McLean & Company offers a reflection guide, catalog of most commonly used Lean tools, and examples of how leading global organizations have implemented Lean within their HR.



