From Nurse to Novelist: Edmonton's Arlene Laskey Inspires with New Book Launch

EDMONTON, AB, Sept. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - Edmonton nurse-turned-author Arlene Laskey has spent her career caring for others. Now she's sharing her passion for teaching and inspiring young people through storytelling. Her debut novel, Quest for the Enlightened Pilgrim, is written for young adults—but its empowering themes of courage, resilience, and self-discovery resonate with readers of all ages.

To celebrate, Laskey is hosting a community book launch and signing in Edmonton:

Meet the Author & Book Signing

Saturday, September 27, 12:30–2:30 p.m.

Norwood Legion, Dart Room – 11150 82 St NW, Edmonton

This drop-in celebration will include signed book sales, free gifts, and prize draws. Guests can enjoy cake, connect with the author, and even stay for the Legion's popular community meat draw. As part of the launch celebration, the eBook edition of Quest for the Enlightened Pilgrim will be free to download on September 27 and 28.

Quest for the Enlightened Pilgrim follows Lucy, a young woman walking Spain's legendary Camino de Santiago. Along the way, she discovers courage, inner strength, and timeless wisdom inspired by Charles Haanel's Master Key System. The story blends real-life adventure with powerful lessons for navigating life's challenges.

About Arlene Laskey

A nurse and educator, Arlene Laskey has walked the Camino de Santiago multiple times. Drawing from those journeys, she has created a novel that combines adventure, inspiration, and practical wisdom. Through writing, speaking, and teaching, she encourages readers to embrace adventure, unlock their potential, and walk their own path with courage.

Can't attend in person? Arlene will also appear in a live interview on Facebook and YouTube the following day, Sunday, September 28 at 1:00 p.m. MT, with writing coach Rusti L Lehay. Visit her website for more information. www.arlene-laskey.com

Paperback: https://www.amazon.ca/Quest-Enlightened-Pilgrim-Walking-Camino/dp/1069647500/

eBook: https://www.amazon.ca/Quest-Enlightened-Pilgrim-Walking-Camino-ebook/dp/B0FP9XR6VJ/

SOURCE Clipston Publishing

Media Contact: Arlene Laskey, www.arlene-laskey.com, [email protected], 780-863-0504