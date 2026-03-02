From Guben to Red Rock: Rock Tech and Siemens Form Strategic Partnership to Transfer Proven German Lithium Conversion Expertise to Canada's Next Strategic Lithium Conversion Project Supporting G7 Critical Minerals Cooperation

German lithium converter expertise for Canada : Building on the blueprint developed in Guben and in collaboration with Siemens, the Red Rock Converter will define the future of digitally enabled lithium conversion facilities.







TORONTO, March 2, 2026 /CNW/ - Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (TSXV: RCK) (OTCQX: RCKTF) (FWB: RJIB) (WKN: A1XF0V) (the "Company" or "Rock Tech") and Siemens Canada Ltd. (Siemens) are pleased to announce that they have signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) laying the foundation for a long-term, multi-phase strategic partnership to develop state-of-the-art lithium conversion capacity. The signing took place at the Canadian Critical Minerals Forum hosted by Natural Resources Canada (NRCan) during Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada Trade Show and Convention (PDAC) – the world's leading conference for the mining and minerals industry. At the core of the partnership is the application of Siemens' cutting-edge digitalization technology – in particular Digital Twin solutions – for the development, construction, and operation of Rock Tech's planned lithium converter in Red Rock, Ontario.

The partnership translates the strategic critical raw material cooperation between Canada and Germany into concrete, on-the-ground collaboration. Siemens brings German industrial and digitalization expertise to a Canadian flagship project built on the blueprint of the fully permitted, shovel-ready Guben converter in Germany. The public signing underscores the strategic importance of Red Rock for Canada's efforts to build resilient and sovereign midstream capacity for critical minerals – and reinforces broader Canada-Germany cooperation aligned within the G7 critical minerals supply chain priorities. The parties intend to explore available funding opportunities to support deployment of Digital-Twin technology.

Proven Blueprint Enables Accelerated Execution

The Red Rock converter will be developed based on the fully permitted and engineered facility in Guben, Germany. By transferring this blueprint to Canada, development timelines can be shortened, technical risks minimized, and capital efficiency increased. Leveraging the engineering and permitting work completed in Guben materially reduces execution risk and supports a more efficient path toward final investment decision in Canada. The planned production capacity of up to 32,000 tonnes of LCE per year would be sufficient to supply up to 900,000 electric vehicles annually.

"Red Rock will be Ontario's first lithium conversion facility and is a key project in Canada's efforts to rapidly establish domestic critical minerals processing capacity," says Mirco Wojnarowicz, CEO of Rock Tech Lithium. "Together with our Georgia Lake mining project, we are creating a fully vertically integrated supply chain from rock to battery-grade lithium. A critical minerals corridor, entirely in Ontario."

Parliamentary State Secretary Stefan Rouenhoff emphasizes: „The Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy strongly welcomes the deepening of business relations between Rock Tech Lithium and Siemens Canada. At a time when secure and sustainable supply chains for critical raw materials are of strategic importance, this partnership sends a powerful signal for the continued expansion of German-Canadian cooperation."

Digital Twin Optimizes Efficiency and Sustainability

The collaboration with Siemens provides for the deployment of Digital Twin technology across the entire project lifecycle: from the feasibility study through engineering and construction to operation. Through the virtual, data-driven modeling of processes, energy flows, and material streams, Rock Tech can optimize and validate design, efficiency, emissions, and operational reliability before committing capital. "Our partnership with Rock Tech is built on a shared commitment to developing stronger and more resilient domestic critical minerals processing capacity," says Faisal Kazi, CEO of Siemens Canada. "By leveraging our digital twin and industrial digitalization technologies, we are supporting the development of lithium conversion in Ontario that could ultimately help support stronger battery supply chains within the G7. This collaboration between our two organizations – both at home in Canada and in Germany – underscores our shared vision for energy security, industrial competitiveness, clean growth, and creating a blueprint for next-generation facilities worldwide."

Strategic Relevance for Canada and the G7

With midstream lithium processing, the project closes a critical gap in the North American battery value chain. Rock Tech and Siemens share the goal of establishing Red Rock as a strategic project within the G7 Critical Minerals Production Alliance. The partnership is intended to serve as a reference model for further industrial ventures in the critical minerals space, thereby helping to strengthen supply security across the G7 nations.

"This second round of partnerships and strategic investments under the Critical Minerals Production Alliance illustrates how Canada and our G7 allies are moving from ambition to action. Canada, our industry, and our partners are putting real capital behind the secure and sustainable critical mineral supply chains that our economies and defence industries rely on," said the Honourable Tim Hodgson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources. "By working with companies like Rock Tech Lithium and Siemens, we are helping deliver the minerals the world needs and the prosperity and security Canadians deserve."

Long-Term Partnership with Growth Potential

The cooperation is structured in multiple phases, initially focusing on the deployment of Digital Twin technology during engineering and in the feasibility study. In the medium term, the parties are evaluating additional Siemens solutions, services and engineering support for the Red Rock converter, as well as the potential expansion of the cooperation to further projects in G7 member countries. Joint applications for public funding will be pursued with NRCan, the Government of Ontario, and through Canadian-German cooperation programs.

ABOUT ROCK TECH

Rock Tech is enabling the battery age by making the battery industries in Europe and North America more independent and competitive. The Company's goal is to ensure the supply of high-quality, locally produced lithium – supporting a resilient, sustainable, and transparent value chain from mine to battery-grade material.

Rock Tech relies on responsible sourcing, state-of-the-art and proven technologies, and a clear focus on circular economy principles. The Company's lithium hydroxide converter projects in Guben, Germany (24,000 tonnes LHM per year) and Ontario, Canada (up to 32,000 tonnes LCE per year) form the foundation for a stable and regional supply to the battery and automotive industries. The Guben converter has been recognized as a strategic project under the EU Critical Raw Materials Act.

The raw materials for Rock Tech's converter projects are sourced exclusively from verifiably ESG-compliant suppliers. In Canada, Rock Tech relies, among other sources, on its wholly owned Georgia Lake Project, which ensures a stable and sustainable supply for the North American market and is being developed in close partnership with local Indigenous communities. By integrating recycled materials, the company aims to close the local battery loop.

With its facilities, Rock Tech makes a central contribution to battery-grade material sovereignty and the achievement of climate targets. The company works in partnership with industry, policymakers, and community groups, and is committed to open communication and the highest environmental standards.

