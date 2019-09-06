From Foster Care to Entrepreneurship: How A Young Man Battled Against the Odds

OTTAWA, Sept. 6, 2019 /CNW/ - Lual Lual is an articulate, enterprising young man who has written an engaging book about his life experiences both in and out of foster care, emphasizing the many valuable lessons he has learned along the way. "I am excited to share my story in the hope that it can inspire others," says Lual. "I wrote this book because I wanted to show people how a solid support system helps kids transform their lives, replacing despair and uncertainty with confidence and hope."

Most entrepreneurs have a story of how they came to be their own boss, and it's usually filled with twists, turns, upsets and – eventually – victories.

Lual Lual, a Canadian entrepreneur and author, is no exception.

From Foster Care To Entrepreneurship is a book which details his life experiences both in and out of foster care, emphasizing the many valuable lessons he learned along the way.

Lual who was born in South Sudan and grew up in Ottawa, Canada after emigrating with his family. His journey is filled with challenges including navigating his parents' separation and dealing with the constant displacement of living in shelters and foster homes.

"I am excited to share my story in the hope that it can inspire others," says Lual.

While Lual has had a hand in a number of ventures, he currently sits as the CEO of Fortune South Sudan, an investment and development firm based in the East African country.

"Lual offers tremendous insight into what life is like for children in care and how many different people can impact their lives in positive ways," said Walter Noble – Executive Director of the Children's Aids Foundation of Ottawa.

In an extension of the hopeful spirit ingrained in From Foster Care to Entrepreneurship, the book is being well received with Lual adding new book signing dates to meet the readers who are resonating with his story and message.

In the final chapter of the book, Lual tells readers: "fast forward to graduation and my glimpse of an entrepreneurial journey looks to take off. A college grad ready to run businesses full time and live the life he dreamed. No matter what obstacle, you can achieve anything, and no matter the route as long as you know where you want to go you'll find your trail."

Lual's realizations are sure to resonate with foster parents, youth in care, social workers and those who seek a greater understanding of the positive and life-changing consequences that can come from the vital work being done by a caring community.

To purchase your copy of Lual's book, head to FromFosterCareToEntrepreneurship.com.

