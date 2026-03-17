From AI Ambition to Execution: Agentic IT Sessions to Headline Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in Las Vegas

Artificial intelligence initiatives are expanding rapidly across the enterprise, yet many organizations are finding that scaling AI does not automatically translate into measurable business value. At Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in Las Vegas, June 9 – 11 at the Bellagio, Info-Tech Research Group will bring together IT leaders to address how agentic capabilities, governance models, and operating structures are reshaping enterprise AI execution.

LAS VEGAS, March 17, 2026 /CNW/ - As organizations expand artificial intelligence initiatives across the enterprise, many technology leaders are confronting new questions around governance, operational readiness, and how emerging agentic systems will reshape workflows and decision-making. These challenges will be at the center of the conversations at Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in Las Vegas, June 9 – 11 at the Bellagio, where Info-Tech Research Group will bring together CIOs and senior IT leaders to examine how their organizations can move AI initiatives from ambition to execution.

The agenda at Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in Las Vegas, June 9 – 11 at the Bellagio, will feature a series of AI-focused keynotes and workshops designed to help technology leaders move AI initiatives from ambition to execution (CNW Group/Info-Tech Research Group)

As enterprises move quickly to experiment with generative AI and emerging agentic capabilities, many are still determining how these technologies should operate within existing governance, development, and data management environments. According to Info-Tech Research Group, technology leaders are increasingly responsible for evaluating which AI initiatives will deliver meaningful outcomes while ensuring that experimentation translates into sustainable operational practices. As a result, the global research and advisory firm notes that CIOs need to balance innovation with discipline, aligning AI adoption with clear organizational priorities and execution plans.

"Many organizations are discovering that scaling AI is less about experimentation and more about disciplined execution," says Info-Tech Research Group's Chief Research Officer, Gord Harrison. "That shift requires clearer prioritization and the governance structures to support it. At Info-Tech LIVE in Las Vegas, these AI sessions will focus on how CIOs can direct their efforts toward the initiatives that matter most while building the foundations needed to drive real organizational impact."

AI-Focused Sessions at Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in Las Vegas

The agenda at Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in Las Vegas will feature a series of AI-focused keynotes and workshops designed to help technology leaders move AI initiatives from ambition to execution. Through discussions on agentic systems, governance frameworks, development practices, and data management strategies, these sessions will outline how CIOs and IT leaders can operationalize AI while maintaining strategic focus and accountability.

Inside the Agentic Enterprise: Moving From AI Ambition to Execution

Organizations are moving beyond AI experimentation, but execution remains the harder challenge. This keynote will examine what it takes to build enterprises designed for autonomy, including the orchestration, integration, governance, and decision structures required to support agentic systems at scale.

Build Your AI Strategy and Roadmap

Without a structured strategy, AI initiatives risk becoming fragmented and difficult to scale. This workshop will guide participants in defining an AI roadmap aligned with organizational priorities and business outcomes.

Developer Survival Guide in the Age of Agentification

As agentic AI systems become more integrated into enterprise environments, software development roles and workflows are fundamentally shifting. During this keynote, attendees will explore how developers can adapt their practices, tools, and responsibilities as autonomous systems take on a greater role in enterprise technology environments.

Establish Effective AI Governance

Scaling AI without governance introduces risk. In this workshop, participants will work through establishing principle-based governance and the structures needed to operationalize responsible AI practices while maintaining the agility to innovate.

Use Agentic AI to Optimize Data Management

Agentic AI is reshaping how organizations manage, automate, and derive value from data. This keynote will show how agentic capabilities can improve data oversight, reduce manual effort, and support more resilient information workflows.

Through its research-driven agenda, Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in Las Vegas will provide CIOs and senior IT leaders with insight into how organizations can translate emerging AI capabilities into real operational value. Under the theme "Agentic IT: From Hype to Value," the event will feature analyst-led keynotes, interactive sessions, and opportunities for one-on-one discussions with Info-Tech experts, helping attendees refine AI priorities, strengthen governance, and build the operational foundations required to scale agentic AI with confidence.

Media Passes for Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in Las Vegas

Media professionals, including journalists, podcasters, and influencers, are invited to attend Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in Las Vegas to gain exclusive access to research, content, and interviews with industry leaders. For those unable to attend in person, Info-Tech offers a digital pass option, providing access to live-streamed keynotes, select sessions, and virtual interviews with speakers and analysts.

Media professionals looking to apply for in-person or digital passes can contact [email protected] to secure their spot and cover the latest advancements in IT for their audiences.

Exhibitor Opportunities

Exhibitors are also invited to be part of Info-Tech LIVE and showcase their products and services to a highly engaged audience of IT decision-makers. For more information about becoming an Info-Tech LIVE exhibitor, please contact [email protected].

Further details on the event theme, keynote speakers, and registration will be announced in the coming months. Follow Info-Tech Research Group on LinkedIn and X for updates.

About Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group is one of the world's leading and fastest-growing research and advisory firms, serving over 30,000 IT, HR, and marketing professionals around the globe. As a trusted product and service leader, the company delivers unbiased, highly relevant research and industry-leading advisory support to help leaders make strategic, timely, and well-informed decisions. For nearly 30 years, Info-Tech has partnered closely with teams to provide everything they need, from actionable tools to expert guidance, ensuring they deliver measurable results for their organizations.

To learn more about Info-Tech's HR research and advisory services, visit McLean & Company, and for data-driven software buying insights and vendor evaluations, visit the firm's SoftwareReviews platform.

Media professionals can register for unrestricted access to research across IT, HR, and software, and hundreds of industry analysts through the firm's Media Insiders program. To gain access, contact [email protected].

For information about Info-Tech Research Group or to access the latest research, visit infotech.com and connect via LinkedIn and X.

SOURCE Info-Tech Research Group

Media Contact: Sufyan Al-Hassan, PR Director, Info-Tech Research Group, [email protected], +1 (888) 670-8889 x2418