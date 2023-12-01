Frito Lay celebrates Christine Sinclair's legacy across Canada

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 1, 2023 /CNW/ - In a groundbreaking initiative aimed at celebrating the remarkable achievements of Canada Soccer Women's National Team legend Christine Sinclair, Frito Lay Canada is paying homage to Christine's career by encouraging and inspiring young girls across Canada to continue her legacy. The campaign is part of Frito Lay Canada's "PLAY LOUD" multi-year commitment, which uses the bold, joyful energy of Frito Lay Canada's iconic brands to amplify and celebrate Canada's world-class female athletes.

190 Goals OOH - Ellie, 13, Vancouver (CNW Group/PepsiCo Foods Canada)

The campaign kicked off during Sinclair's first game since announcing her retirement, just days following the news. In a moving tribute highlighting Sinclair's trailblazing career, Frito Lay launched an inspiring anthem video thanking the soccer star for her unwavering commitment to sports in Canada, showcasing the incredible impact Christine has had on fans across the country.

As Canada gathers to watch Sinclair's final games, fans will see the true impact of Christine's career unfold nationwide. In recognition of Christine's all-time international goalscoring record of 190 goals, Frito Lay Canada asked 190 young female players from coast to coast to share their own 190 future goals. These goals will be showcased in 190 unique ads strategically placed across the country, creating a powerful visual representation of the impact and potential of young female athletes.

"I'm overwhelmed with gratitude seeing hundreds of girls send in their future goals inspired by me," said Christine Sinclair, Captain of Canada Soccer's Women's National Team. "I've always said that when I play, I play for more than just myself – I play for my team and my country. Seeing the number of young girls across Canada that I've inspired has reminded me of how important it is to have role models that empower us to dream big."

Inspiring the Next Generation of Women in Sport

This campaign launch aligns with Frito Lay Canada's broader mission to champion equality and promote positive change in Canadian sports.

"This PLAY LOUD initiative goes beyond celebration – it's a commitment to empower the next generation of women in sport," said Jess Spaulding, Chief Marketing Officer at PepsiCo Foods Canada. "We recognize the profound impact that female athletes like Christine can have on inspiring young girls to dream big and achieve greatness. Our hope is to create a ripple effect, fostering a future where every girl can thrive."

As part of PLAY LOUD, Frito Lay Canada is dedicated to expanding access and opportunities for girls and women in sport so they can play, compete and lead without barriers through its continued partnership with the Women's Sports Foundation®. As part of this partnership, Frito Lay Canada is helping to expand the Women's Sports Foundation® capabilities and offerings in Canada to champion the joy that sports ignite in Canadian women.

