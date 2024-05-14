Frito Lay brand SunChips Multigrains Harvest Cheddar Snacks and Original Munchies Snack Mix recalled due to Salmonella
May 14, 2024, 17:29 ET
OTTAWA, ON, May 14, 2024 /CNW/ -
Product: SunChips Multigrains Harvest Cheddar Snacks and Original Munchies Snack Mix
Issue: Food - Microbial Contamination – Salmonella
Distribution: National
See the affected products and product photos for this recall
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
For further information: Public enquiries: Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations: Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]
Share this article