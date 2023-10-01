Friend.Tech and Base Anti-Phishing Boosted By CoolWallet's Web3 SmartScan

TAIPEI, Oct. 1, 2023 /CNW/ -- Base's new killer DApp, the decentralized social network Friend.tech , is breaking transaction records with record adoption, but is being targeted by hackers and scammers through phishing attacks.To raise awareness of the importance of hardware wallet protection and promote its powerful Web3 SmartScan transaction screener, CoolWallet has launched a Web3 Guardian competition.

Coinbase's new Ethereum layer-2 chain, Base, has become a favorite for DApp developers and early investors due to its outstanding performance and the innovative projects it attracts. One DApp in particular, the decentralized social media platform Friend.tech, has driven the bulk of its growth in recent weeks. helping Base repeatedly reach new transaction volume highs despite difficult market conditions.

Friend.tech's rapid rise has garnered widespread attention- according to the latest data, the daily active user (DAU) count of friend.tech have surpassed the million mark , with its transaction volume consistently hitting new records and its total value locked (TVL) now surpassing $35 million .

However, with any crypto trends comes new security risks, in this case a familiar foe, phishing attacks. This type of social engineering attacks dominate crypto thefts, which by June 2023 had already hit the $650 million mark across the Web3 sector. This month alone has already seen successful attacks targeting high-profile victims Mark Cuban and Vitalik Buterin and stealing millions in the process.

As a result, Base and Friend.tech users are urged to use a reputable hardware wallet to secure their tech digital assets by protecting their private keys and screening transactions.

In response, hardware wallet maker CoolWallet, which natively supports the Base ecosystem, has launched an anti-phishing campaign titled Web3 Guardian Competition to create awareness and promote its unique defense capabilities such as CoolWallet SmartScan , which proactively screens all Web3 transactions and flags malicious behavior or smart contract vulnerabilities before users are exploited.

How Friend.tech works

Friend.tech has garnered a cult following among crypto enthusiasts as one of the first decentralized social networks to be built on the Base blockchain. It's powered by blockchain and smart contracts, where users must buy "shares" of another person in order to chat with them. Its tagline is "Your network is your net worth".

To use Friend.tech, users must first sign up with their Twitter (X) account, create a profile and then start trading shares of other users who have also signed up. A user's share price is determined by factors like their popularity, reputation, and overall demand.

Buying shares of another user gives you access to them, allowing you to message them directly and chat. The more shares you buy, the higher a priority your messages will be.

Friend.tech recommends hardware wallet protection

With crypto phishing attacks claiming even high-profile victims such as Vitalik Buterin and Mark Cuban as victims in recent weeks, it's no surprise that Friend.tech also places great emphasis on asset security.

It therefore recommends that users utilize a hardware wallet for enhanced protection against threats like phishing sites. Storing assets offline makes them less accessible to online hackers, thus offering greater security.

CoolWallet's SmartScan Flags Web3 Phishing Threats

CoolWallet (established in 2014) has since the launch of its CoolWallet Pro flagship model in 2021 pivoted strongly to securing Web3 assets, which requires users to interact with DeFi protocols that could potentially drain their accounts if they authorize the wrong transaction.

CoolWallet Pro in particular makes for an ideal Friend.tech hardware wallet as it's one of the first cold wallets to support the Base network, and boasts several elite security features, such as:

an EAL6+ secure element

biometric verification (both on phone and device)

tamper proof and waterproof design

Importantly, its CoolWallet App comes with real-time Web3 transaction analysis scanning called Web3 SmartScan .

While cold storage is as safe as can be, the biggest vulnerability remains human error or a lapse in judgment, where the user is tricked into authorizing a bad transaction or revealing their recovery seed or private key to a bad actor.

CoolWallet's SmartScan, available on its CoolWallet App, provides Web3-native protection against phishing attempts. It automatically screens transactions and flags attempted phishing, suspicious transactions and smart contract vulnerabilities. This makes using cold storage even safer to use, and elevates CoolWallet above other hardware wallet brands.

Web3 Guardian Competition- Secure Your Crypto for the Next Bull Run!

To promote Web3 asset protection among blockchain users and help them safeguard their crypto portfolio with SmartScan until the next bull run, CoolWallet is launching a global new competition aimed at enhancing user security awareness with generous rewards to participating users.

For more details, please visit their website's event page or X (Twitter) account

About Base:

Base is a secure, low-cost, builder-friendly Ethereum L2 built to bring the next billion users on chain.

About Friend.tech:

Friend.tech is an emerging DApp focused on social interactions and cryptographic asset management. It provides users with a secure and efficient blockchain platform. The platform currently operates on the Base chain and is continuously expanding its features and user base.

About CoolWallet

CoolWallet is a pioneering Web3 hardware wallet brand established in 2014 by CoolBitX that offers users the comfort of convenient and fully portable cold storage of all digital assets, including DeFi and NFT crypto assets.

CoolWallet Pro is a flagship Web3 hardware wallet that boasts a wafer-thin smart card form factor, an EAL6+ secure element, military-grade Bluetooth encryption, and a tamper proof and water-resistant exterior, while its custom CoolWallet App offers users a choice of DeFi marketplaces, DApp support and real-time transaction screening.

CONTACT: Domo Zhuang, [email protected]

SOURCE CoolBitX