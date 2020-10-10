MONTRÉAL, Oct. 10, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - The $70 million up for grabs in last night's Lotto Max draw was won with a selection sold in Québec.

In addition, 5 $1 million prizes (Maxmillions) were won thanks to selections sold by Loto-Quebec, Ontario, The Prairies and British Columbia.

The next Lotto Max draw, to be held on Tuesday, October 13 will therefore offer a jackpot worth $24 million approximately.

SOURCE Loto-Québec

For further information: Atlantic Lottery Corporation: 506-867-5800, ext. 5550; Western Canada Lottery Corporation: 204-946-1475; Loto-Québec: 514-499-5130; Ontario Lottery and Gaming - Media Relations: 1-888-946-6716; British Columbia Lottery Corporation - Media Relations: 604-225-6460

