Friday, October 4, Lotto Max Draw - The $65 million jackpot and 1 Maxmillions were won

MONTRÉAL, Oct. 5, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - The $65 million up for grabs in last night's Lotto Max draw was won with a selection sold in The Prairies.

In addition, 1 Maxmillions (one-million-dollar prize) was won thanks to a selection sold in Ontario.

The jackpot at the next Lotto Max draw to be held on Tuesday, October 8, will be worth approximately $17 million.

